Chongqing Iron & Steel : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019
0
10/27/2019 | 06:07am EDT
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019
I. IMPORTANT NOTICE
1.1
The board of directors, the supervisory committee and the directors,
supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness,
accuracy and completeness of the contents in the quarterly report, confirm
that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in
or material omissions from this report, and jointly and severally accept legal
responsibility.
1.2
Absent Director
Name of absent
Position held by
Reasons for
director
absent director
absence
Name of proxy
Wang Li
Director
Due to business
Li Yongxiang
travel
1.3
Mr. Zhou Zhuping, the chairman of the Company and Mr. Lv Feng, the
chief financial officer and the chief accountant (accounting officer), warrant
the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements
contained in the quarterly report.
1.4
The third quarterly report of the Company was unaudited.
BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Major financial data
Unit: RMB'000
Changes
As at the
As at the
from
end of the
end of the
the end of
reporting
previous
the previous
period
year
year
(%)
Total assets
26,736,867
26,933,351
-0.73
Net assets attributable to the
shareholders of the Company
19,198,756
18,531,665
3.60
From the
beginning of
From the
the previous
beginning of
year to the
year to the
end of the
end of the
reporting
reporting
period of the
Changes
period
previous year
from the
(January to
(January to
same period
September)
September)
last year
(%)
Net cash flow from operating
activities
-906,420
439,134
-306.41
From the
beginning of
From the
the previous
beginning of
year to the
year to the
end of the
end of the
reporting
reporting
period of the
Changes
period
previous year
from the
(January to
(January to
same period
September)
September)
last year
(%)
Revenue from operations
17,284,339
17,436,860
-0.87
Net profit attributable to the
shareholders of the Company
719,901
1,480,017
-51.36
Net profit attributable to the
shareholders of the Company
after extraordinary profit or
loss
689,194
1,435,306
-51.98
Decrease
by 4.63
Return on net assets
percentage
(weighted average) (%)
3.82
8.45
points
Basic earnings per share (RMB
per share)
0.081
0.166
-51.20
Diluted earnings per share (RMB
per share)
0.081
0.166
-51.20
Extraordinary profit and loss items and amounts
Not applicable
✓
Applicable
Unit: RMB'000
Amount from
the beginning
of the year
to the end
of the
Amount for
reporting
the period
period
(July to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
Explanation
Profit or loss on disposal of non-current
assets
-194
-726
Government grants included in profit
or loss of the period other than those
closely related with the normal
operation of the Company and in
compliance with national policies
and regulations and conferred on the
standard quota or quantity basis
614
1,841
Capital occupancy fee from non-financial
enterprises recognized through profit
or loss
707
8,173
Gains or losses on changes in fair value
of financial assets held for trading,
derivative financial assets, financial
liabilities held for trading, and
derivative financial liabilities and
investment income from disposal
of financial assets held for trading,
derivative financial assets, financial
liabilities held for trading, derivative
financial liabilities and other equity
investments, excluding those arising
from effective hedging business
related to operating activities of the
Company
2,395
7,746
Other non-operating income and expenses
other than the above items
554
13,673
Total
4,076
30,707
2.2 Total number of shareholders and shareholdings of the top 10 shareholders and the top 10 holders of tradable shares (or holders of shares not subject to trading moratorium) as at the end of the reporting period
Unit: Share
Total number of shareholders
138,297
Shareholdings of top 10 shareholders
Number of
Number of
shares held
Pledged and
shares held
subject to
frozen status
(Full) Name of
as at the end
trading
Share
Nature of
shareholder
of the period
Percentage
moratorium
status
Number
shareholders
(%)
Chongqing Changshou
2,096,981,600
23.51
0
Pledged
2,096,981,600
Domestic non-
Iron & Steel Company
state-owned
Limited
legal person
HKSCC NOMINEES
531,083,021
5.95
0
Unknown
-
Overseas
LIMITED
legal person
Chongqing Qianxin Energy
427,195,760
4.79
0
Pledged
427,190,070
Unknown
Environmental Protection
Company Limited
Chongqing Rural
289,268,939
3.24
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Commercial Bank Co.,
Ltd.
Chongqing Guochuang
278,288,059
3.12
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Investment and
Management Co., Ltd.
Sinosteel Equipment &
252,411,692
2.83
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Engineering Co., Ltd.
Bank of Chongqing Co.,
226,042,920
2.53
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Ltd.
Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.
219,633,096
2.46
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Chongqing Branch
Agricultural Bank of China
216,403,628
2.43
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Limited Chongqing
Branch
China Shipbuilding
211,461,370
2.37
0
Nil
0
Unknown
Industrial Complete
Equipment & Logistics
Co., Ltd.
Shareholdings of top 10 holders of
shares not subject to trading moratorium
Number of
shares not
subject to
Name of
trading
Class and number of shares
shareholder
moratorium
Class
Number
Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company
2,096,981,600
RMB-denominated
2,096,981,600
Limited
ordinary shares
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED
531,083,021
Overseas listed
531,083,021
foreign shares
Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental
427,195,760
RMB-denominated
427,195,760
Protection Company Limited
ordinary shares
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
289,268,939
RMB-denominated
289,268,939
ordinary shares
Chongqing Guochuang Investment and
278,288,059
RMB-denominated
278,288,059
Management Co., Ltd.
ordinary shares
Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd.
252,411,692
RMB-denominated
252,411,692
ordinary shares
Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.
226,042,920
RMB-denominated
226,042,920
ordinary shares
Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing Branch
219,633,096
RMB-denominated
219,633,096
ordinary shares
Agricultural Bank of China Limited Chongqing
216,403,628
RMB-denominated
216,403,628
Branch
ordinary shares
China Shipbuilding Industrial Complete
211,461,370
RMB-denominated
211,461,370
Equipment & Logistics Co., Ltd.
ordinary shares
Explanation about connected relationship and acts in concert of the above shareholders
There is no connected relationship between Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited (the controlling shareholder of the Company) and the other 9 shareholders and they are not parties acting in concert as defined in Measures for Management on Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Listed Companies' Shareholders. The Company is not aware of any connected relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are parties acting in concert.
Explanation on preferential shareholders with
Not applicable.
voting rights restored and their shareholdings
2.3 Total number of preferential shareholders and shareholdings of the top 10 preferential shareholders and the top 10 holders of preferential shares not subject to trading moratorium as at the end of the reporting period
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
3.1 Material changes in items of major accounting statements and financial indicators of the Company and the reason thereof
Applicable Not applicable
From January to September in 2019, the Group realized a total profit of RMB722 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 51.27%, which was mainly due to the following reasons: the overall selling price of steel products amounted to RMB3,489/tonne, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.40% and resulting in a decrease of RMB759 million in profit; the rising prices of raw materials, such as ore, coal, alloy, scrap steel, etc., resulted in a decrease of RMB824 million in profit; the sales volume of steel products reached 4,732,600 tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.41%, and achieving an increase of RMB100 million in profit; the decrease in the cost in the aspect of process and expenses resulted in an increase of RMB724 million in profit.
From January to September in 2019, the Company vigorously promoted cost reduction. It followed the orientation of the "best molten iron cost", aimed at leading benchmark enterprises in the industry, continuously conducted benchmarking for all procedures to bridge the gaps, and formulated measures to shore up weaknesses. As a result, critical technical and economic indicators improved significantly. Nearly 80% of technical and economic indicators at the corporate level reached the best level in history with consumption obviously reduced, expenses effectively controlled and new breakthrough made in low-cost manufacturing ability.
(1) Main business by sectors
Unit: RMB'000
Main operations by sectors
Year-on-
Year-on-
year
Year-on-
year
increase/
year
increase/
decrease
increase/
decrease
in
decrease in
Operating
Operating
Gross
in operating
operating
gross
By sectors
income
cost
Margin
income
cost
margin
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Iron and steel
17,168,058
15,741,190
8.31
-1.31
4.26
-4.90
Material changes in assets and liabilities and the reason thereofUnit: RMB'000
Percentage
Percentage of
of the amount
the amount
Amount
at the end of
Amount
at the end of
at the end of
the previous
at the end of
the period in
the previous
period in
Year-on-year
Item
the period
total assets
period
total assets
change
Explanation
(%)
(%)
(%)
Cash and bank
1,181,006
4.42
2,764,631
10.26
-57.28
Adjustment
balances
to payment
method for
purchases
Financial assets held
420,000
1.57
30,000
0.11
1,300.00
Purchase of
for trading
wealth
management
products
Trade receivable
62,630
0.23
30,340
0.11
106.43
Receipt of sales
amount in
different
months
Receivables
1,660,002
6.21
575,652
2.14
188.37
Adjustment
financing
to payment
method for
purchases
Other current assets
1,579
0.01
279
0
465.95
Increase in input
tax to be
verified during
the period
Long-term equity
28,258
0.11
-
-
Not applicable
New equity
investments
investments
Construction in
132,821
0.41
16,593
0.06
567.79
New technical
process
transformation
projects
Notes payable
134,695
0.50
1,199,147
4.45
-88.77
Redemption of
notes upon
maturity
Contract liabilities
1,457,988
5.45
1,004,280
3.73
45.18
Increase in sales
orders
Employee benefits
160,911
0.60
333,407
1.24
-51.74
Transfer to
payable
employee
incentive
funds
Percentage
Percentage of
of the amount
the amount
Amount
at the end of
Amount
at the end of
at the end of
the previous
at the end of
the period in
the previous
period in
Year-on-year
Item
the period
total assets
period
total assets
change
Explanation
(%)
(%)
(%)
Taxes payable
50,635
0.19
35,733
0.13
41.70
Time difference
in the
provision
and payment
of land and
property taxes
Long-term
150,000
0.56
300,000
1.11
-50.00
Repayment of
borrowings
borrowings
3.2 Analysis and explanation of progress and impact of significant events and their solutions
Applicable Not applicable
(1) Second Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan
The Company convened the 2017 annual general meeting on 15 May 2018, at which the Proposal for the Employee Share Ownership Plan
from 2018 to 2020 (Draft) of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited and its Summary 《( 關 於〈重 慶 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司2018 年 至2020 年 員 工 持 股 計 劃（草 案)〉及 其 摘 要 的 議 案》) and other proposals
were considered and approved. As resolved and signed in writing at the fourteenth meeting of the eighth session of the Board and issued in writing on 25 September 2019, the Proposal for the Implementation of the Second Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan 《( 關 於 公 司 實 施 第 二 期 員 工 持 股 計 劃 的 議 案》) was considered and approved.
The Company has made provision for bonus fund based on 12.5% of the total profit (before the withdrawal of the bonus fund) under the audited consolidated statements for 2018, and 50% of the total bonus fund should be used for the Employee Share Ownership Plan. Among which, 50% has been used for the implementation of the first phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan, and the Company intends to use the remaining 50% for the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan. The sources of shares of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan are ordinary A shares of the Company acquired from the secondary market, repurchased by the Company or obtained through other means as allowed by laws and regulations.
The Company convened the first meeting of the holders of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan on 22 October 2019, at which the following proposals were considered and approved: the constitution of the meeting of the holders of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan; the proposal for the establishment of the administration committee of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan and the authorization of the administration committee to be responsible for the administration of the Employee Share Ownership Plan; the proposal for the election of the candidates for the members of the administration committee of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan.
3.3 Undertakings not being fully performed during the reporting period
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
3.4 Warning and explanation in the forecast of any possible loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of next reporting period or any material changes compared to the corresponding period of last year
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
Company Name Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Legal Representative Zhou Zhuping
Date 26 October 2019
- 10 -
IV. APPENDICES
4.1 Financial statements
Consolidated Balance Sheet
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Current assets:
Cash and bank balance
1,181,006
2,764,631
Balances with clearing companies
Placements with banks and other financial
institutions
Held-for-trading financial assets
420,000
30,000
Financial assets at fair value through profit
or loss
Derivative financial assets
Bills receivable
Accounts receivable
62,630
30,340
Receivables financing
1,660,002
575,652
Prepayments
724,159
908,646
Premiums receivable
Accounts receivable from reinsurers
Deposits receivable from reinsurers
Other receivables
12,020
10,506
Including: Interests receivable
Dividends receivable
Proceeds from financial assets purchased
under agreements to resell
Inventories
3,644,509
3,192,201
Contract assets
Held-for-sale assets
Non-current assets due within one year
Other current assets
1,579
279
Total current assets
7,705,905
7,512,255
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Non-current assets:
Loans and advances granted
Debt investments
Available-for-sale financial assets
Other debt investments
Held-to-maturity investments
Long-term receivables
Long-term equity investments
28,258
-
Other equity instruments investments
5,000
5,000
Other non-current financial assets
Investment properties
Fixed assets
16,422,753
16,914,109
Construction in progress
132,821
16,593
Biological assets for production
Fuel assets
Right-of-use assets
Intangible assets
2,407,668
2,454,327
Development expenses
Goodwill
Long-term deferred expenditures
Deferred income tax assets
31,067
31,067
Other non-current assets
3,395
-
Total non-current assets
19,030,962
19,421,096
Total assets
26,736,867
26,933,351
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
Borrowings from central bank
Placements from banks and other financial
institutions
Held-for-trading financial liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value through
profit or loss
Derivative financial liabilities
Bills payable
134,695
1,199,147
Accounts payable
1,644,567
1,747,169
Advances from customers
Contract liabilities
Disposal of repurchased financial assets
Deposit taking and deposit in interbank
market
Customer deposits for trading in securities
Customer deposits for underwriting
Employee benefits payable
160,911
333,407
Taxes payable
50,635
35,733
Other payables
398,728
354,665
Including: Interests payable
5,841
6,317
Dividends payable
Handling charges and commissions payable
Payable to reinsurers
Contract liabilities
1,457,988
1,004,280
Held-for-sale liabilities
Non-current liabilities due within one year
430,000
410,000
Other current liabilities
189,538
160,675
Total current liabilities
4,467,062
5,245,076
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Non-current liabilities:
Deposits for insurance contracts
Long-term borrowings
150,000
300,000
Debentures payable
Including: Preferential shares
Perpetual bonds
Lease liabilities
Long-term payables
Long-term employee benefits payable
218,415
240,615
Accrued liabilities
Deferred income
39,634
40,495
Deferred income tax liabilities
Other non-current liabilities
2,663,000
2,575,500
Total non-current liabilities
3,071,049
3,156,610
Total liabilities
7,538,111
8,401,686
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)
Paid-in capital (or share capital)
8,918,602
8,918,602
Other equity instruments
Including: Preferential shares
Perpetual bonds
Capital reserve
19,282,147
19,282,147
Less: Treasury stock
62,314
-
Other comprehensive income
Special reserve
23,147
13,644
Surplus reserve
606,991
606,991
General risk provision
Undistributed profit
-9,569,817
-10,289,719
Total owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity) attributable to owners of the
Company
19,198,756
18,531,665
Minority interests
Total owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity)
19,198,756
18,531,665
Total liabilities and owners' equity (or
shareholders' equity)
26,736,867
26,933,351
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhou Zhuping
Lv Feng
Lv Feng
Balance Sheet of the Parent Company
30 September 2019
Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Current assets:
Cash and bank balance
1,178,208
2,762,442
Held-for-trading financial assets
420,000
30,000
Financial assets at fair value through
profit or loss
Derivative financial assets
Bills receivable
Accounts receivable
39,757
29,851
Receivables financing
1,660,002
575,652
Prepayments
724,159
908,523
Other receivables
11,914
10,500
Including: Interests receivable
Dividends receivable
Inventories
3,644,509
3,192,201
Contract assets
Held-for-sale assets
Non-current assets due within one year
Other current assets
1,579
279
Total current assets
7,680,128
7,509,448
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Non-current assets:
Debt investments
Available-for-sale financial assets
Other debt investments
Held-to-maturity investments
Long-term receivables
Long-term equity investments
28,258
-
Other equity instruments investments
5,000
5,000
Other non-current financial assets
Investment properties
Fixed assets
16,422,570
16,914,084
Construction in progress
132,821
16,593
Biological assets for production
Fuel assets
Right-of-use assets
Intangible assets
2,407,668
2,454,327
Development expenses
Goodwill
Long-term deferred expenditures
Deferred income tax assets
31,067
31,067
Other non-current assets
3,395
-
Total non-current assets
19,030,779
19,421,071
Total assets
26,710,907
26,930,519
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
Held-for-trading financial liabilities
Financial liabilities at fair value
through profit or loss
Derivative financial liabilities
Bills payable
134,695
1,199,147
Accounts payable
1,621,501
1,746,742
Advances from customers
Contract liabilities
1,457,988
1,004,220
Employee benefits payable
160,911
333,407
Taxes payable
50,393
34,741
Other payables
398,550
354,665
Including: Interests payable
5,841
6,317
Dividends payable
Held-for-sale liabilities
Non-current liabilities due within one
year
430,000
410,000
Other current liabilities
189,538
160,675
Total current liabilities
4,443,576
5,243,597
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
150,000
300,000
Debentures payable
Including: Preferential shares
Perpetual bonds
Lease liabilities
Long-term payables
Long-term employee benefits payable
218,415
240,615
Accrued liabilities
Deferred income
39,634
40,495
Deferred income tax liabilities
Other non-current liabilities
2,663,000
2,575,500
Total non-current liabilities
3,071,049
3,156,610
Total liabilities
7,514,625
8,400,207
30 September
31 December
Item
2019
2018
Owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity)
Paid-in capital (or share capital)
8,918,602
8,918,602
Other equity instruments
Including: Preferential shares
Perpetual bonds
Capital reserve
19,313,090
19,313,090
Less: Treasury stock
62,314
-
Other comprehensive income
Special reserve
23,147
13,644
Surplus reserve
577,013
577,012
Undistributed profit
-9,573,256
-10,292,036
Total owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity)
19,196,282
18,530,312
Total liabilities and owners' equity (or
shareholders' equity)
26,710,907
26,930,519
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhou Zhuping
Lv Feng
Lv Feng
Consolidated Income Statement
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Unit: RMB'000
Audit type: unaudited
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter
quarter
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
I.
Total revenue from operations
5,800,779
6,343,961
17,284,339
17,436,860
Including:
Revenue from operations
5,800,779
6,343,961
17,284,339
17,436,860
Interest income
Premiums earned
Income from fee and commission
II.
Total operating costs
5,699,789
5,623,483
16,585,191
15,940,829
Including:
Operating costs
5,489,742
5,342,018
15,831,774
15,111,659
Interest expenses
Fee and commission expenses
Surrender value
Net expenditure for compensation
payments
Net drawing on deposits for insurance
contracts
Expenditures for insurance policy
dividend
Reinsurance costs
Taxes and surcharges
31,797
38,305
123,991
90,742
Selling expenses
34,704
29,040
79,865
71,025
Administrative expenses
107,787
179,038
437,817
485,071
R&D expenses
Finance cost
35,759
35,082
111,744
182,332
Including: Interest expenses
45,447
42,325
151,946
232,791
Interest income
-11,725
-25,866
-45,194
-72,294
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter
quarter
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
Add:
Other income
614
1,023
1,841
2,525
Gains from investment (loss is
represented by "-")
2,395
260
7,746
-1,566
Including: Gains from investment
in associates and joint
ventures
260
-2,369
Gains from derecognition
of financial assets
measured at amortized
cost
Exchange gain (loss is represented by
"-")
Income on hedging the net exposure
(loss is represented by "-")
Gain from change in fair value (loss is
represented by "-")
Credit impairment loss (loss is
represented by "-")
Asset impairment loss (loss is
represented by "-")
Gain on disposal of assets (loss is
represented by "-")
8,482
III. Profit from operations (loss is represented by "-")
103,999
721,761
708,735
1,505,472
Add:
Non-operating income
780
159
14,032
485
Less:
Non-operating expenses
420
3,992
1,085
25,055
IV. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-")
104,359
717,928
721,682
1,480,902
Less:
Income tax expense
186
1,781
885
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter
quarter
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
V. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-")
104,173
717,928
719,901
1,480,017
(I) Classified on a going concern basis
1.
Net profit from continuing operations (net
loss is represented by "-")
104,173
717,928
719,901
1,480,017
Net profit from discontinued operations (net loss is represented by "-")
Classified according to the ownership
Net profit attributable to owners of
the parent company (net loss is
represented by "-")
104,173
717,928
719,901
1,480,017
2. Profit or loss attributable to minority shareholders (net loss is represented by "-")
VI. Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
Other comprehensive income (net of tax) attributable to owners of the parent company
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in re-measurement of defined benefit plan
Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment
Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter
quarter
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
(II) Other comprehensive income that will be
reclassified to profit or loss
1.
Other comprehensive income accounted
for using equity method which will be
reclassified to profit and loss
2.
Changes in fair value of other debt
investments
3.
Gains or losses on changes in fair value
of available-for-sale financial assets
4.
Amount of financial assets reclassified to
other comprehensive income
5.
Gain or loss on reclassification of held-
to-maturity investments to available-
for-sale financial assets
6.
Provision for credit impairment of other
debt investments
7.
Hedging reserve for cash flows (Effective
portion of cash flow adjusted for
hedging gain or loss)
8.
Exchange difference on translation of
foreign financial statements
9.
Others
Other comprehensive income (net of tax) attributable to minority shareholders
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter
quarter
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
VII. Total comprehensive income
104,173
717,928
719,901
1,480,017
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners
of the parent company
104,173
717,928
719,901
1,480,017
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority
shareholders
VIII.Earnings per share:
(I)
Basic earnings per share(RMB per share)
0.012
0.080
0.081
0.166
(II)
Diluted earnings per share(RMB per share)
0.012
0.080
0.081
0.166
Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhou Zhuping
Lv Feng
Lv Feng
Income Statement of the Parent Company
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Unit: RMB'000
Audit type: unaudited
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter
quarter
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
I. Revenue from operations
5,790,491
6,330,872
17,276,708
17,424,569
Less:
Operating costs
5,481,333
5,329,011
15,831,774
15,099,982
Taxes and surcharges
31,784
38,303
123,781
90,733
Selling expenses
34,609
29,039
79,559
70,854
Administrative expenses
107,787
181,695
437,817
484,497
R&D expenses
Finance cost
35,762
36,847
111,751
189,436
Including: Interest expenses
45,447
42,325
151,946
232,791
Interest income
-11,723
-25,861
-45,186
-63,934
Add:
Other income
614
1,023
1,841
2,525
Gains from investment (loss is represented by
"-")
2,395
2,549
11,966
2,600
Including: Gains from investment in associates
and joint ventures
260
-2,369
Gains from derecognition of
financial assets measured at
amortized cost
Income on hedging the net exposure (loss is
represented by "-")
Gain from change in fair value (loss is
represented by "-")
Credit impairment loss (loss is represented by
"-")
Asset impairment loss (loss is represented by
"-")
Gain on disposal of assets (loss is represented
by "-")
8,482
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter
quarter
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
II. Profit from operations (loss is represented by "-")
102,225
719,549
705,833
1,502,674
Add:
Non-operating income
780
159
14,032
400
Less:
Non-operating expenses
420
1,335
1,085
22,367
III. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-")
102,585
718,373
718,780
1,480,707
Less: Income tax expense
IV. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-")
102,585
718,373
718,780
1,480,707
(I) Net profit from continuing operations (net loss is
represented by "-")
102,585
718,373
718,780
1,480,707
Net profit from discontinued operations (net loss is represented by "-")
Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in re-measurement of defined benefit plan
Other comprehensive income accounted
for using equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment
Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk
Third
Third
First three
First three
quarter
quarter
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
of 2019
of 2018
(July to
(July to
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
September)
September)
Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss
Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will be reclassified to profit and loss
Changes in fair value of other debt investments
Gains or losses on changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
Amount of financial assets reclassified to other comprehensive income
Gain or loss on reclassification of held-to- maturity investments to available-for- sale financial assets
Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments
Hedging reserve for cash flows (Effective portion of cash flow adjusted for hedging gain or loss)
Exchange difference on translation of foreign financial statements
Others
VI. Total comprehensive income
102,585
718,373
718,780
1,480,707
VII. Earnings per share:
(I)
Basic earnings per share(RMB per share)
0.012
0.081
0.081
0.166
(II)
Diluted earnings per share(RMB per share)
0.012
0.081
0.081
0.166
Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhou Zhuping
Lv Feng
Lv Feng
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited
First three
First three
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
I. Cash flow from operating
activities:
Cash received from sale of goods or
rendering of services
15,715,611
16,344,018
Net increase in customer and
interbank deposits
Net increase in borrowings from
central bank
Net increase in placements from
other financial institutions
Cash received from premiums under
original insurance contract
Net cash received from reinsurance
business
Net increase in deposits of policy
holders and investment
Cash received from interest, fees and
commissions
Net increase in placements from
banks and other financial
institutions
Net increase in capital from
repurchase business
Net cash received from trading in
securities
Refunds of taxes
0
0
Other cash received relating to
operating activities
107,174
157,343
Sub-total of cash inflow from
operating activities
15,822,785
16,501,361
First three
First three
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
Cash paid for goods purchased and
service received
15,014,640
14,080,905
Net increase in customer loans and
advances
Net increase in deposit in central
bank and interbank deposit
Cash paid for compensation
payments under original insurance
contract
Net increase in placements with
banks and other financial
institutions
Cash paid for interest, fee and
commission
Cash paid for insurance policy
dividend
Cash paid to and on behalf of
employees
995,403
1,287,505
Cash paid for all types of taxes
434,059
77,974
Other cash paid relating to operating
activities
285,103
615,843
Sub-total of cash outflow from
operating activities
16,729,205
16,062,227
Net cash flow from operating
activities
-906,420
439,134
First three
First three
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
II. Cash flows from investment
activities:
Cash received from disposal of
investments
588,800
651,376
Cash received from return on
investments
7,746
7,021
Net cash received from disposal of
fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
8,561
Net cash received from disposal of
subsidiaries and other operating
entities
2,549
Other cash received relating to
investing activities
Sub-total of cash inflow from
investing activities
596,546
669,507
Cash paid for acquisition and
construction of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-
term assets
36,926
2,664
Cash paid for investments
978,519
Net increase in pledged loans
Net cash paid for acquiring
subsidiaries and other operating
entities
28,539
Other cash paid relating to investing
activities
Sub-total of cash outflow from
investing activities
1,043,984
2,664
Net cash flow from investing
activities
-447,438
666,843
First three
First three
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
III. Cash flow from financing
activities:
Cash received from investments
Including: Proceeds received by
subsidiaries from
minority shareholders'
investment
Cash received from borrowings
157,500
Other cash received relating to
financing activities
795,088
1,314,577
Sub-total of cash inflow from
financing activities
952,588
1,314,577
Cash paid for repayments of debts
200,000
10,000
Cash paid for distribution of
dividends and profits or for
interest expenses
119,316
191,349
Including: Dividend and profit paid
by subsidiaries to
minority shareholders
Other cash paid relating to financing
activities
475,623
764,569
Sub-total of cash outflow from
financing activities
794,939
965,918
Net cash flow from financing
activities
157,649
348,659
First three
First three
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
IV. Effect of fluctuations in exchange
rates on cash and cash
equivalents
Net increase in cash and cash
equivalents
-1,196,209
1,454,636
Add: Balance of cash and cash
equivalents at the
beginning of the period
1,969,543
869,952
VI. Balance of cash and cash
equivalents at the end of the
period
773,334
2,324,588
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhou Zhuping
Lv Feng
Lv Feng
Cash Flow Statement of the Parent Company
January to September 2019
Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited
First three
First three
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
I. Cash flow from operating
activities:
Cash received from sale of goods or
rendering of services
15,681,082
16,341,302
Refunds of taxes
Other cash received relating to
operating activities
112,830
158,450
Sub-total of cash inflow from
operating activities
15,793,912
16,499,752
Cash paid for goods purchased and
service received
15,014,640
14,082,175
Cash paid to and on behalf of
employees
995,403
1,287,476
Cash paid for all types of taxes
432,679
77,083
Other cash paid relating to operating
activities
262,439
608,594
Sub-total of cash outflow from
operating activities
16,705,161
16,055,328
Net cash flow from operating
activities
-911,249
444,424
First three
First three
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
II. Cash flows from investment
activities:
Cash received from disposal of
investments
588,800
1,376
Cash received from return on
investments
11,966
Net cash received from disposal of
fixed assets, intangible assets and
other long-term assets
8,561
Net cash received from disposal of
subsidiaries and other operating
entities
2,549
Other cash received relating to
investing activities
Sub-total of cash inflow from
investing activities
600,766
12,486
Cash paid for acquisition and
construction of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-
term assets
36,926
2,664
Cash paid for investments
978,519
Net cash paid for acquiring
subsidiaries and other operating
entities
28,539
Other cash paid relating to investing
activities
Sub-total of cash outflow from
investing activities
1,043,984
2,664
Net cash flow from investing
activities
-443,218
9,822
First three
First three
quarters
quarters
of 2019
of 2018
(January to
(January to
Item
September)
September)
III. Cash flow from financing
activities:
Cash received from investments
Cash received from borrowings
157,500
Other cash received relating to
financing activities
795,088
1,314,577
Sub-total of cash inflow from
financing activities
952,588
1,314,577
Cash paid for repayments of debts
200,000
10,000
Cash paid for distribution of
dividends and profits or for
interest expenses
119,316
188,596
Other cash paid relating to financing
activities
475,623
27,557
Sub-total of cash outflow from
financing activities
794,939
226,153
Net cash flow from financing
activities
157,649
1,088,424
IV. Effect of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
Net increase in cash and cash
equivalents
-1,196,818
1,542,670
Add: Balance of cash and cash
equivalents at the
beginning of the period
1,967,354
779,826
VI. Balance of cash and cash
equivalents at the end of the
period
770,536
2,322,496
Legal Representative:
Chief Financial Officer:
Chief Accountant:
Zhou Zhuping
Lv Feng
Lv Feng
4.2 Adjustments to relevant items in the opening financial statements upon initial application of the New Financial Instruments Standard, the New Revenue Standard and the New Lease Standard
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
4.3 Retrospective adjustments to comparative figures of previous periods upon initial application of the New Financial Instruments Standard and the New Lease Standard
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
4.4 Auditor's report
Applicable ✓ Not applicable
By order of the Board
Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited
Meng Xiangyun
Secretary to the Board
Chongqing, the PRC, 26 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non- executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).
