Chongqing Iron & Steel : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019

0
10/27/2019 | 06:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019

I. IMPORTANT NOTICE

1.1

The board of directors, the supervisory committee and the directors,

supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness,

accuracy and completeness of the contents in the quarterly report, confirm

that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in

or material omissions from this report, and jointly and severally accept legal

responsibility.

1.2

Absent Director

Name of absent

Position held by

Reasons for

director

absent director

absence

Name of proxy

Wang Li

Director

Due to business

Li Yongxiang

travel

1.3

Mr. Zhou Zhuping, the chairman of the Company and Mr. Lv Feng, the

chief financial officer and the chief accountant (accounting officer), warrant

the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements

contained in the quarterly report.

1.4

The third quarterly report of the Company was unaudited.

- 1 -

  1. BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Major financial data

Unit: RMB'000

Changes

As at the

As at the

from

end of the

end of the

the end of

reporting

previous

the previous

period

year

year

(%)

Total assets

26,736,867

26,933,351

-0.73

Net assets attributable to the

shareholders of the Company

19,198,756

18,531,665

3.60

From the

beginning of

From the

the previous

beginning of

year to the

year to the

end of the

end of the

reporting

reporting

period of the

Changes

period

previous year

from the

(January to

(January to

same period

September)

September)

last year

(%)

Net cash flow from operating

activities

-906,420

439,134

-306.41

- 2 -

From the

beginning of

From the

the previous

beginning of

year to the

year to the

end of the

end of the

reporting

reporting

period of the

Changes

period

previous year

from the

(January to

(January to

same period

September)

September)

last year

(%)

Revenue from operations

17,284,339

17,436,860

-0.87

Net profit attributable to the

shareholders of the Company

719,901

1,480,017

-51.36

Net profit attributable to the

shareholders of the Company

after extraordinary profit or

loss

689,194

1,435,306

-51.98

Decrease

by 4.63

Return on net assets

percentage

(weighted average) (%)

3.82

8.45

points

Basic earnings per share (RMB

per share)

0.081

0.166

-51.20

Diluted earnings per share (RMB

per share)

0.081

0.166

-51.20

- 3 -

Extraordinary profit and loss items and amounts

Not applicable

Applicable

Unit: RMB'000

Amount from

the beginning

of the year

to the end

of the

Amount for

reporting

the period

period

(July to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

Explanation

Profit or loss on disposal of non-current

assets

-194

-726

Government grants included in profit

or loss of the period other than those

closely related with the normal

operation of the Company and in

compliance with national policies

and regulations and conferred on the

standard quota or quantity basis

614

1,841

Capital occupancy fee from non-financial

enterprises recognized through profit

or loss

707

8,173

Gains or losses on changes in fair value

of financial assets held for trading,

derivative financial assets, financial

liabilities held for trading, and

derivative financial liabilities and

investment income from disposal

of financial assets held for trading,

derivative financial assets, financial

liabilities held for trading, derivative

financial liabilities and other equity

investments, excluding those arising

from effective hedging business

related to operating activities of the

Company

2,395

7,746

Other non-operating income and expenses

other than the above items

554

13,673

Total

4,076

30,707

- 4 -

2.2 Total number of shareholders and shareholdings of the top 10 shareholders and the top 10 holders of tradable shares (or holders of shares not subject to trading moratorium) as at the end of the reporting period

Unit: Share

Total number of shareholders

138,297

Shareholdings of top 10 shareholders

Number of

Number of

shares held

Pledged and

shares held

subject to

frozen status

(Full) Name of

as at the end

trading

Share

Nature of

shareholder

of the period

Percentage

moratorium

status

Number

shareholders

(%)

Chongqing Changshou

2,096,981,600

23.51

0

Pledged

2,096,981,600

Domestic non-

Iron & Steel Company

state-owned

Limited

legal person

HKSCC NOMINEES

531,083,021

5.95

0

Unknown

-

Overseas

LIMITED

legal person

Chongqing Qianxin Energy

427,195,760

4.79

0

Pledged

427,190,070

Unknown

Environmental Protection

Company Limited

Chongqing Rural

289,268,939

3.24

0

Nil

0

Unknown

Commercial Bank Co.,

Ltd.

Chongqing Guochuang

278,288,059

3.12

0

Nil

0

Unknown

Investment and

Management Co., Ltd.

Sinosteel Equipment &

252,411,692

2.83

0

Nil

0

Unknown

Engineering Co., Ltd.

Bank of Chongqing Co.,

226,042,920

2.53

0

Nil

0

Unknown

Ltd.

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.

219,633,096

2.46

0

Nil

0

Unknown

Chongqing Branch

Agricultural Bank of China

216,403,628

2.43

0

Nil

0

Unknown

Limited Chongqing

Branch

China Shipbuilding

211,461,370

2.37

0

Nil

0

Unknown

Industrial Complete

Equipment & Logistics

Co., Ltd.

- 5 -

Shareholdings of top 10 holders of

shares not subject to trading moratorium

Number of

shares not

subject to

Name of

trading

Class and number of shares

shareholder

moratorium

Class

Number

Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company

2,096,981,600

RMB-denominated

2,096,981,600

Limited

ordinary shares

HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED

531,083,021

Overseas listed

531,083,021

foreign shares

Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental

427,195,760

RMB-denominated

427,195,760

Protection Company Limited

ordinary shares

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.

289,268,939

RMB-denominated

289,268,939

ordinary shares

Chongqing Guochuang Investment and

278,288,059

RMB-denominated

278,288,059

Management Co., Ltd.

ordinary shares

Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd.

252,411,692

RMB-denominated

252,411,692

ordinary shares

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd.

226,042,920

RMB-denominated

226,042,920

ordinary shares

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing Branch

219,633,096

RMB-denominated

219,633,096

ordinary shares

Agricultural Bank of China Limited Chongqing

216,403,628

RMB-denominated

216,403,628

Branch

ordinary shares

China Shipbuilding Industrial Complete

211,461,370

RMB-denominated

211,461,370

Equipment & Logistics Co., Ltd.

ordinary shares

Explanation about connected relationship and acts in concert of the above shareholders

There is no connected relationship between Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited (the controlling shareholder of the Company) and the other 9 shareholders and they are not parties acting in concert as defined in Measures for Management on Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Listed Companies' Shareholders. The Company is not aware of any connected relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are parties acting in concert.

Explanation on preferential shareholders with

Not applicable.

voting rights restored and their shareholdings

2.3 Total number of preferential shareholders and shareholdings of the top 10 preferential shareholders and the top 10 holders of preferential shares not subject to trading moratorium as at the end of the reporting period

Applicable Not applicable

- 6 -

  1. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
    3.1 Material changes in items of major accounting statements and financial indicators of the Company and the reason thereof
  • Applicable Not applicable

From January to September in 2019, the Group realized a total profit of RMB722 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 51.27%, which was mainly due to the following reasons: the overall selling price of steel products amounted to RMB3,489/tonne, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.40% and resulting in a decrease of RMB759 million in profit; the rising prices of raw materials, such as ore, coal, alloy, scrap steel, etc., resulted in a decrease of RMB824 million in profit; the sales volume of steel products reached 4,732,600 tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.41%, and achieving an increase of RMB100 million in profit; the decrease in the cost in the aspect of process and expenses resulted in an increase of RMB724 million in profit.

From January to September in 2019, the Company vigorously promoted cost reduction. It followed the orientation of the "best molten iron cost", aimed at leading benchmark enterprises in the industry, continuously conducted benchmarking for all procedures to bridge the gaps, and formulated measures to shore up weaknesses. As a result, critical technical and economic indicators improved significantly. Nearly 80% of technical and economic indicators at the corporate level reached the best level in history with consumption obviously reduced, expenses effectively controlled and new breakthrough made in low-cost manufacturing ability.

(1) Main business by sectors

Unit: RMB'000

Main operations by sectors

Year-on-

Year-on-

year

Year-on-

year

increase/

year

increase/

decrease

increase/

decrease

in

decrease in

Operating

Operating

Gross

in operating

operating

gross

By sectors

income

cost

Margin

income

cost

margin

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Iron and steel

17,168,058

15,741,190

8.31

-1.31

4.26

-4.90

- 7 -

  1. Material changes in assets and liabilities and the reason thereof Unit: RMB'000

Percentage

Percentage of

of the amount

the amount

Amount

at the end of

Amount

at the end of

at the end of

the previous

at the end of

the period in

the previous

period in

Year-on-year

Item

the period

total assets

period

total assets

change

Explanation

(%)

(%)

(%)

Cash and bank

1,181,006

4.42

2,764,631

10.26

-57.28

Adjustment

balances

to payment

method for

purchases

Financial assets held

420,000

1.57

30,000

0.11

1,300.00

Purchase of

for trading

wealth

management

products

Trade receivable

62,630

0.23

30,340

0.11

106.43

Receipt of sales

amount in

different

months

Receivables

1,660,002

6.21

575,652

2.14

188.37

Adjustment

financing

to payment

method for

purchases

Other current assets

1,579

0.01

279

0

465.95

Increase in input

tax to be

verified during

the period

Long-term equity

28,258

0.11

-

-

Not applicable

New equity

investments

investments

Construction in

132,821

0.41

16,593

0.06

567.79

New technical

process

transformation

projects

Notes payable

134,695

0.50

1,199,147

4.45

-88.77

Redemption of

notes upon

maturity

Contract liabilities

1,457,988

5.45

1,004,280

3.73

45.18

Increase in sales

orders

Employee benefits

160,911

0.60

333,407

1.24

-51.74

Transfer to

payable

employee

incentive

funds

- 8 -

Percentage

Percentage of

of the amount

the amount

Amount

at the end of

Amount

at the end of

at the end of

the previous

at the end of

the period in

the previous

period in

Year-on-year

Item

the period

total assets

period

total assets

change

Explanation

(%)

(%)

(%)

Taxes payable

50,635

0.19

35,733

0.13

41.70

Time difference

in the

provision

and payment

of land and

property taxes

Long-term

150,000

0.56

300,000

1.11

-50.00

Repayment of

borrowings

borrowings

3.2 Analysis and explanation of progress and impact of significant events and their solutions

  • Applicable Not applicable

(1) Second Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan

The Company convened the 2017 annual general meeting on 15 May 2018, at which the Proposal for the Employee Share Ownership Plan

from 2018 to 2020 (Draft) of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited and its Summary( 關 於〈重 慶 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司2018 年 至2020 年 員 工 持 股 計 劃（草 案)〉及 其 摘 要 的 議 案》) and other proposals

were considered and approved. As resolved and signed in writing at the fourteenth meeting of the eighth session of the Board and issued in writing on 25 September 2019, the Proposal for the Implementation of the Second Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan ( 關 於 公 司 實 施 第 二 期 員 工 持 股 計 劃 的 議 案》) was considered and approved.

- 9 -

The Company has made provision for bonus fund based on 12.5% of the total profit (before the withdrawal of the bonus fund) under the audited consolidated statements for 2018, and 50% of the total bonus fund should be used for the Employee Share Ownership Plan. Among which, 50% has been used for the implementation of the first phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan, and the Company intends to use the remaining 50% for the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan. The sources of shares of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan are ordinary A shares of the Company acquired from the secondary market, repurchased by the Company or obtained through other means as allowed by laws and regulations.

The Company convened the first meeting of the holders of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan on 22 October 2019, at which the following proposals were considered and approved: the constitution of the meeting of the holders of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan; the proposal for the establishment of the administration committee of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan and the authorization of the administration committee to be responsible for the administration of the Employee Share Ownership Plan; the proposal for the election of the candidates for the members of the administration committee of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan.

3.3 Undertakings not being fully performed during the reporting period

Applicable Not applicable

3.4 Warning and explanation in the forecast of any possible loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of next reporting period or any material changes compared to the corresponding period of last year

Applicable Not applicable

Company Name Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Legal Representative Zhou Zhuping

Date 26 October 2019

- 10 -

IV. APPENDICES

4.1 Financial statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Current assets:

Cash and bank balance

1,181,006

2,764,631

Balances with clearing companies

Placements with banks and other financial

institutions

Held-for-trading financial assets

420,000

30,000

Financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss

Derivative financial assets

Bills receivable

Accounts receivable

62,630

30,340

Receivables financing

1,660,002

575,652

Prepayments

724,159

908,646

Premiums receivable

Accounts receivable from reinsurers

Deposits receivable from reinsurers

Other receivables

12,020

10,506

Including: Interests receivable

Dividends receivable

Proceeds from financial assets purchased

under agreements to resell

Inventories

3,644,509

3,192,201

Contract assets

Held-for-sale assets

Non-current assets due within one year

Other current assets

1,579

279

Total current assets

7,705,905

7,512,255

- 11 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Non-current assets:

Loans and advances granted

Debt investments

Available-for-sale financial assets

Other debt investments

Held-to-maturity investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term equity investments

28,258

-

Other equity instruments investments

5,000

5,000

Other non-current financial assets

Investment properties

Fixed assets

16,422,753

16,914,109

Construction in progress

132,821

16,593

Biological assets for production

Fuel assets

Right-of-use assets

Intangible assets

2,407,668

2,454,327

Development expenses

Goodwill

Long-term deferred expenditures

Deferred income tax assets

31,067

31,067

Other non-current assets

3,395

-

Total non-current assets

19,030,962

19,421,096

Total assets

26,736,867

26,933,351

- 12 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

Borrowings from central bank

Placements from banks and other financial

institutions

Held-for-trading financial liabilities

Financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss

Derivative financial liabilities

Bills payable

134,695

1,199,147

Accounts payable

1,644,567

1,747,169

Advances from customers

Contract liabilities

Disposal of repurchased financial assets

Deposit taking and deposit in interbank

market

Customer deposits for trading in securities

Customer deposits for underwriting

Employee benefits payable

160,911

333,407

Taxes payable

50,635

35,733

Other payables

398,728

354,665

Including: Interests payable

5,841

6,317

Dividends payable

Handling charges and commissions payable

Payable to reinsurers

Contract liabilities

1,457,988

1,004,280

Held-for-sale liabilities

Non-current liabilities due within one year

430,000

410,000

Other current liabilities

189,538

160,675

Total current liabilities

4,467,062

5,245,076

- 13 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Non-current liabilities:

Deposits for insurance contracts

Long-term borrowings

150,000

300,000

Debentures payable

Including: Preferential shares

Perpetual bonds

Lease liabilities

Long-term payables

Long-term employee benefits payable

218,415

240,615

Accrued liabilities

Deferred income

39,634

40,495

Deferred income tax liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

2,663,000

2,575,500

Total non-current liabilities

3,071,049

3,156,610

Total liabilities

7,538,111

8,401,686

- 14 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)

Paid-in capital (or share capital)

8,918,602

8,918,602

Other equity instruments

Including: Preferential shares

Perpetual bonds

Capital reserve

19,282,147

19,282,147

Less: Treasury stock

62,314

-

Other comprehensive income

Special reserve

23,147

13,644

Surplus reserve

606,991

606,991

General risk provision

Undistributed profit

-9,569,817

-10,289,719

Total owners' equity (or shareholders'

equity) attributable to owners of the

Company

19,198,756

18,531,665

Minority interests

Total owners' equity (or shareholders'

equity)

19,198,756

18,531,665

Total liabilities and owners' equity (or

shareholders' equity)

26,736,867

26,933,351

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhou Zhuping

Lv Feng

Lv Feng

- 15 -

Balance Sheet of the Parent Company

30 September 2019

Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Current assets:

Cash and bank balance

1,178,208

2,762,442

Held-for-trading financial assets

420,000

30,000

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

Derivative financial assets

Bills receivable

Accounts receivable

39,757

29,851

Receivables financing

1,660,002

575,652

Prepayments

724,159

908,523

Other receivables

11,914

10,500

Including: Interests receivable

Dividends receivable

Inventories

3,644,509

3,192,201

Contract assets

Held-for-sale assets

Non-current assets due within one year

Other current assets

1,579

279

Total current assets

7,680,128

7,509,448

- 16 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Non-current assets:

Debt investments

Available-for-sale financial assets

Other debt investments

Held-to-maturity investments

Long-term receivables

Long-term equity investments

28,258

-

Other equity instruments investments

5,000

5,000

Other non-current financial assets

Investment properties

Fixed assets

16,422,570

16,914,084

Construction in progress

132,821

16,593

Biological assets for production

Fuel assets

Right-of-use assets

Intangible assets

2,407,668

2,454,327

Development expenses

Goodwill

Long-term deferred expenditures

Deferred income tax assets

31,067

31,067

Other non-current assets

3,395

-

Total non-current assets

19,030,779

19,421,071

Total assets

26,710,907

26,930,519

- 17 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Current liabilities:

Short-term borrowings

Held-for-trading financial liabilities

Financial liabilities at fair value

through profit or loss

Derivative financial liabilities

Bills payable

134,695

1,199,147

Accounts payable

1,621,501

1,746,742

Advances from customers

Contract liabilities

1,457,988

1,004,220

Employee benefits payable

160,911

333,407

Taxes payable

50,393

34,741

Other payables

398,550

354,665

Including: Interests payable

5,841

6,317

Dividends payable

Held-for-sale liabilities

Non-current liabilities due within one

year

430,000

410,000

Other current liabilities

189,538

160,675

Total current liabilities

4,443,576

5,243,597

- 18 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

150,000

300,000

Debentures payable

Including: Preferential shares

Perpetual bonds

Lease liabilities

Long-term payables

Long-term employee benefits payable

218,415

240,615

Accrued liabilities

Deferred income

39,634

40,495

Deferred income tax liabilities

Other non-current liabilities

2,663,000

2,575,500

Total non-current liabilities

3,071,049

3,156,610

Total liabilities

7,514,625

8,400,207

- 19 -

30 September

31 December

Item

2019

2018

Owners' equity (or shareholders'

equity)

Paid-in capital (or share capital)

8,918,602

8,918,602

Other equity instruments

Including: Preferential shares

Perpetual bonds

Capital reserve

19,313,090

19,313,090

Less: Treasury stock

62,314

-

Other comprehensive income

Special reserve

23,147

13,644

Surplus reserve

577,013

577,012

Undistributed profit

-9,573,256

-10,292,036

Total owners' equity (or shareholders'

equity)

19,196,282

18,530,312

Total liabilities and owners' equity (or

shareholders' equity)

26,710,907

26,930,519

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhou Zhuping

Lv Feng

Lv Feng

- 20 -

Consolidated Income Statement

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Unit: RMB'000

Audit type: unaudited

Third

Third

First three

First three

quarter

quarter

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

September)

September)

I.

Total revenue from operations

5,800,779

6,343,961

17,284,339

17,436,860

Including:

Revenue from operations

5,800,779

6,343,961

17,284,339

17,436,860

Interest income

Premiums earned

Income from fee and commission

II.

Total operating costs

5,699,789

5,623,483

16,585,191

15,940,829

Including:

Operating costs

5,489,742

5,342,018

15,831,774

15,111,659

Interest expenses

Fee and commission expenses

Surrender value

Net expenditure for compensation

payments

Net drawing on deposits for insurance

contracts

Expenditures for insurance policy

dividend

Reinsurance costs

Taxes and surcharges

31,797

38,305

123,991

90,742

Selling expenses

34,704

29,040

79,865

71,025

Administrative expenses

107,787

179,038

437,817

485,071

R&D expenses

Finance cost

35,759

35,082

111,744

182,332

Including: Interest expenses

45,447

42,325

151,946

232,791

Interest income

-11,725

-25,866

-45,194

-72,294

- 21 -

Third

Third

First three

First three

quarter

quarter

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

September)

September)

Add:

Other income

614

1,023

1,841

2,525

Gains from investment (loss is

represented by "-")

2,395

260

7,746

-1,566

Including: Gains from investment

in associates and joint

ventures

260

-2,369

Gains from derecognition

of financial assets

measured at amortized

cost

Exchange gain (loss is represented by

"-")

Income on hedging the net exposure

(loss is represented by "-")

Gain from change in fair value (loss is

represented by "-")

Credit impairment loss (loss is

represented by "-")

Asset impairment loss (loss is

represented by "-")

Gain on disposal of assets (loss is

represented by "-")

8,482

III. Profit from operations (loss is represented by "-")

103,999

721,761

708,735

1,505,472

Add:

Non-operating income

780

159

14,032

485

Less:

Non-operating expenses

420

3,992

1,085

25,055

IV. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-")

104,359

717,928

721,682

1,480,902

Less:

Income tax expense

186

1,781

885

- 22 -

Third

Third

First three

First three

quarter

quarter

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

September)

September)

V. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-")

104,173

717,928

719,901

1,480,017

(I) Classified on a going concern basis

1.

Net profit from continuing operations (net

loss is represented by "-")

104,173

717,928

719,901

1,480,017

    1. Net profit from discontinued operations (net loss is represented by "-")
  2. Classified according to the ownership
    1. Net profit attributable to owners of

the parent company (net loss is

represented by "-")

104,173

717,928

719,901

1,480,017

2. Profit or loss attributable to minority shareholders (net loss is represented by "-")

VI. Other comprehensive income (net of tax)

Other comprehensive income (net of tax) attributable to owners of the parent company

  1. Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
    1. Changes in re-measurement of defined benefit plan
    2. Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
    3. Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment
    4. Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk

- 23 -

Third

Third

First three

First three

quarter

quarter

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

September)

September)

(II) Other comprehensive income that will be

reclassified to profit or loss

1.

Other comprehensive income accounted

for using equity method which will be

reclassified to profit and loss

2.

Changes in fair value of other debt

investments

3.

Gains or losses on changes in fair value

of available-for-sale financial assets

4.

Amount of financial assets reclassified to

other comprehensive income

5.

Gain or loss on reclassification of held-

to-maturity investments to available-

for-sale financial assets

6.

Provision for credit impairment of other

debt investments

7.

Hedging reserve for cash flows (Effective

portion of cash flow adjusted for

hedging gain or loss)

8.

Exchange difference on translation of

foreign financial statements

9.

Others

Other comprehensive income (net of tax) attributable to minority shareholders

- 24 -

Third

Third

First three

First three

quarter

quarter

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

September)

September)

VII. Total comprehensive income

104,173

717,928

719,901

1,480,017

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners

of the parent company

104,173

717,928

719,901

1,480,017

Total comprehensive income attributable to minority

shareholders

VIII.Earnings per share:

(I)

Basic earnings per share(RMB per share)

0.012

0.080

0.081

0.166

(II)

Diluted earnings per share(RMB per share)

0.012

0.080

0.081

0.166

Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhou Zhuping

Lv Feng

Lv Feng

- 25 -

Income Statement of the Parent Company

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Unit: RMB'000

Audit type: unaudited

Third

Third

First three

First three

quarter

quarter

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

September)

September)

I. Revenue from operations

5,790,491

6,330,872

17,276,708

17,424,569

Less:

Operating costs

5,481,333

5,329,011

15,831,774

15,099,982

Taxes and surcharges

31,784

38,303

123,781

90,733

Selling expenses

34,609

29,039

79,559

70,854

Administrative expenses

107,787

181,695

437,817

484,497

R&D expenses

Finance cost

35,762

36,847

111,751

189,436

Including: Interest expenses

45,447

42,325

151,946

232,791

Interest income

-11,723

-25,861

-45,186

-63,934

Add:

Other income

614

1,023

1,841

2,525

Gains from investment (loss is represented by

"-")

2,395

2,549

11,966

2,600

Including: Gains from investment in associates

and joint ventures

260

-2,369

Gains from derecognition of

financial assets measured at

amortized cost

Income on hedging the net exposure (loss is

represented by "-")

Gain from change in fair value (loss is

represented by "-")

Credit impairment loss (loss is represented by

"-")

Asset impairment loss (loss is represented by

"-")

Gain on disposal of assets (loss is represented

by "-")

8,482

- 26 -

Third

Third

First three

First three

quarter

quarter

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

September)

September)

II. Profit from operations (loss is represented by "-")

102,225

719,549

705,833

1,502,674

Add:

Non-operating income

780

159

14,032

400

Less:

Non-operating expenses

420

1,335

1,085

22,367

III. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-")

102,585

718,373

718,780

1,480,707

Less: Income tax expense

IV. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-")

102,585

718,373

718,780

1,480,707

(I) Net profit from continuing operations (net loss is

represented by "-")

102,585

718,373

718,780

1,480,707

    1. Net profit from discontinued operations (net loss is represented by "-")
  2. Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
    1. Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
      1. Changes in re-measurement of defined benefit plan
      2. Other comprehensive income accounted

for using equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

  1. Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment
  2. Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk

- 27 -

Third

Third

First three

First three

quarter

quarter

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

of 2019

of 2018

(July to

(July to

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

September)

September)

  1. Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss
    1. Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will be reclassified to profit and loss
    2. Changes in fair value of other debt investments
    3. Gains or losses on changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets
    4. Amount of financial assets reclassified to other comprehensive income
    5. Gain or loss on reclassification of held-to- maturity investments to available-for- sale financial assets
    6. Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments
    7. Hedging reserve for cash flows (Effective portion of cash flow adjusted for hedging gain or loss)
    8. Exchange difference on translation of foreign financial statements
    9. Others

VI. Total comprehensive income

102,585

718,373

718,780

1,480,707

VII. Earnings per share:

(I)

Basic earnings per share(RMB per share)

0.012

0.081

0.081

0.166

(II)

Diluted earnings per share(RMB per share)

0.012

0.081

0.081

0.166

Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhou Zhuping

Lv Feng

Lv Feng

- 28 -

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited

First three

First three

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

I. Cash flow from operating

activities:

Cash received from sale of goods or

rendering of services

15,715,611

16,344,018

Net increase in customer and

interbank deposits

Net increase in borrowings from

central bank

Net increase in placements from

other financial institutions

Cash received from premiums under

original insurance contract

Net cash received from reinsurance

business

Net increase in deposits of policy

holders and investment

Cash received from interest, fees and

commissions

Net increase in placements from

banks and other financial

institutions

Net increase in capital from

repurchase business

Net cash received from trading in

securities

Refunds of taxes

0

0

Other cash received relating to

operating activities

107,174

157,343

Sub-total of cash inflow from

operating activities

15,822,785

16,501,361

- 29 -

First three

First three

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

Cash paid for goods purchased and

service received

15,014,640

14,080,905

Net increase in customer loans and

advances

Net increase in deposit in central

bank and interbank deposit

Cash paid for compensation

payments under original insurance

contract

Net increase in placements with

banks and other financial

institutions

Cash paid for interest, fee and

commission

Cash paid for insurance policy

dividend

Cash paid to and on behalf of

employees

995,403

1,287,505

Cash paid for all types of taxes

434,059

77,974

Other cash paid relating to operating

activities

285,103

615,843

Sub-total of cash outflow from

operating activities

16,729,205

16,062,227

Net cash flow from operating

activities

-906,420

439,134

- 30 -

First three

First three

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

II. Cash flows from investment

activities:

Cash received from disposal of

investments

588,800

651,376

Cash received from return on

investments

7,746

7,021

Net cash received from disposal of

fixed assets, intangible assets and

other long-term assets

8,561

Net cash received from disposal of

subsidiaries and other operating

entities

2,549

Other cash received relating to

investing activities

Sub-total of cash inflow from

investing activities

596,546

669,507

Cash paid for acquisition and

construction of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-

term assets

36,926

2,664

Cash paid for investments

978,519

Net increase in pledged loans

Net cash paid for acquiring

subsidiaries and other operating

entities

28,539

Other cash paid relating to investing

activities

Sub-total of cash outflow from

investing activities

1,043,984

2,664

Net cash flow from investing

activities

-447,438

666,843

- 31 -

First three

First three

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

III. Cash flow from financing

activities:

Cash received from investments

Including: Proceeds received by

subsidiaries from

minority shareholders'

investment

Cash received from borrowings

157,500

Other cash received relating to

financing activities

795,088

1,314,577

Sub-total of cash inflow from

financing activities

952,588

1,314,577

Cash paid for repayments of debts

200,000

10,000

Cash paid for distribution of

dividends and profits or for

interest expenses

119,316

191,349

Including: Dividend and profit paid

by subsidiaries to

minority shareholders

Other cash paid relating to financing

activities

475,623

764,569

Sub-total of cash outflow from

financing activities

794,939

965,918

Net cash flow from financing

activities

157,649

348,659

- 32 -

First three

First three

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

IV. Effect of fluctuations in exchange

rates on cash and cash

equivalents

  1. Net increase in cash and cash

equivalents

-1,196,209

1,454,636

Add: Balance of cash and cash

equivalents at the

beginning of the period

1,969,543

869,952

VI. Balance of cash and cash

equivalents at the end of the

period

773,334

2,324,588

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhou Zhuping

Lv Feng

Lv Feng

- 33 -

Cash Flow Statement of the Parent Company

January to September 2019

Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited

First three

First three

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

I. Cash flow from operating

activities:

Cash received from sale of goods or

rendering of services

15,681,082

16,341,302

Refunds of taxes

Other cash received relating to

operating activities

112,830

158,450

Sub-total of cash inflow from

operating activities

15,793,912

16,499,752

Cash paid for goods purchased and

service received

15,014,640

14,082,175

Cash paid to and on behalf of

employees

995,403

1,287,476

Cash paid for all types of taxes

432,679

77,083

Other cash paid relating to operating

activities

262,439

608,594

Sub-total of cash outflow from

operating activities

16,705,161

16,055,328

Net cash flow from operating

activities

-911,249

444,424

- 34 -

First three

First three

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

II. Cash flows from investment

activities:

Cash received from disposal of

investments

588,800

1,376

Cash received from return on

investments

11,966

Net cash received from disposal of

fixed assets, intangible assets and

other long-term assets

8,561

Net cash received from disposal of

subsidiaries and other operating

entities

2,549

Other cash received relating to

investing activities

Sub-total of cash inflow from

investing activities

600,766

12,486

Cash paid for acquisition and

construction of fixed assets,

intangible assets and other long-

term assets

36,926

2,664

Cash paid for investments

978,519

Net cash paid for acquiring

subsidiaries and other operating

entities

28,539

Other cash paid relating to investing

activities

Sub-total of cash outflow from

investing activities

1,043,984

2,664

Net cash flow from investing

activities

-443,218

9,822

- 35 -

First three

First three

quarters

quarters

of 2019

of 2018

(January to

(January to

Item

September)

September)

III. Cash flow from financing

activities:

Cash received from investments

Cash received from borrowings

157,500

Other cash received relating to

financing activities

795,088

1,314,577

Sub-total of cash inflow from

financing activities

952,588

1,314,577

Cash paid for repayments of debts

200,000

10,000

Cash paid for distribution of

dividends and profits or for

interest expenses

119,316

188,596

Other cash paid relating to financing

activities

475,623

27,557

Sub-total of cash outflow from

financing activities

794,939

226,153

Net cash flow from financing

activities

157,649

1,088,424

IV. Effect of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

  1. Net increase in cash and cash

equivalents

-1,196,818

1,542,670

Add: Balance of cash and cash

equivalents at the

beginning of the period

1,967,354

779,826

VI. Balance of cash and cash

equivalents at the end of the

period

770,536

2,322,496

Legal Representative:

Chief Financial Officer:

Chief Accountant:

Zhou Zhuping

Lv Feng

Lv Feng

- 36 -

4.2 Adjustments to relevant items in the opening financial statements upon initial application of the New Financial Instruments Standard, the New Revenue Standard and the New Lease Standard

Applicable Not applicable

4.3 Retrospective adjustments to comparative figures of previous periods upon initial application of the New Financial Instruments Standard and the New Lease Standard

Applicable Not applicable

4.4 Auditor's report

Applicable Not applicable

By order of the Board

Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited

Meng Xiangyun

Secretary to the Board

Chongqing, the PRC, 26 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non- executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director).

- 37 -

