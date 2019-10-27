Chongqing Iron & Steel : THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019 0 10/27/2019 | 06:07am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT OF 2019 I. IMPORTANT NOTICE 1.1 The board of directors, the supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents in the quarterly report, confirm that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in or material omissions from this report, and jointly and severally accept legal responsibility. 1.2 Absent Director Name of absent Position held by Reasons for director absent director absence Name of proxy Wang Li Director Due to business Li Yongxiang travel 1.3 Mr. Zhou Zhuping, the chairman of the Company and Mr. Lv Feng, the chief financial officer and the chief accountant (accounting officer), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the quarterly report. 1.4 The third quarterly report of the Company was unaudited. - 1 - BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Major financial data Unit: RMB'000 Changes As at the As at the from end of the end of the the end of reporting previous the previous period year year (%) Total assets 26,736,867 26,933,351 -0.73 Net assets attributable to the shareholders of the Company 19,198,756 18,531,665 3.60 From the beginning of From the the previous beginning of year to the year to the end of the end of the reporting reporting period of the Changes period previous year from the (January to (January to same period September) September) last year (%) Net cash flow from operating activities -906,420 439,134 -306.41 - 2 - From the beginning of From the the previous beginning of year to the year to the end of the end of the reporting reporting period of the Changes period previous year from the (January to (January to same period September) September) last year (%) Revenue from operations 17,284,339 17,436,860 -0.87 Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company 719,901 1,480,017 -51.36 Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company after extraordinary profit or loss 689,194 1,435,306 -51.98 Decrease by 4.63 Return on net assets percentage (weighted average) (%) 3.82 8.45 points Basic earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.081 0.166 -51.20 Diluted earnings per share (RMB per share) 0.081 0.166 -51.20 - 3 - Extraordinary profit and loss items and amounts Not applicable ✓ Applicable Unit: RMB'000 Amount from the beginning of the year to the end of the Amount for reporting the period period (July to (January to Item September) September) Explanation Profit or loss on disposal of non-current assets -194 -726 Government grants included in profit or loss of the period other than those closely related with the normal operation of the Company and in compliance with national policies and regulations and conferred on the standard quota or quantity basis 614 1,841 Capital occupancy fee from non-financial enterprises recognized through profit or loss 707 8,173 Gains or losses on changes in fair value of financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading, and derivative financial liabilities and investment income from disposal of financial assets held for trading, derivative financial assets, financial liabilities held for trading, derivative financial liabilities and other equity investments, excluding those arising from effective hedging business related to operating activities of the Company 2,395 7,746 Other non-operating income and expenses other than the above items 554 13,673 Total 4,076 30,707 - 4 - 2.2 Total number of shareholders and shareholdings of the top 10 shareholders and the top 10 holders of tradable shares (or holders of shares not subject to trading moratorium) as at the end of the reporting period Unit: Share Total number of shareholders 138,297 Shareholdings of top 10 shareholders Number of Number of shares held Pledged and shares held subject to frozen status (Full) Name of as at the end trading Share Nature of shareholder of the period Percentage moratorium status Number shareholders (%) Chongqing Changshou 2,096,981,600 23.51 0 Pledged 2,096,981,600 Domestic non- Iron & Steel Company state-owned Limited legal person HKSCC NOMINEES 531,083,021 5.95 0 Unknown - Overseas LIMITED legal person Chongqing Qianxin Energy 427,195,760 4.79 0 Pledged 427,190,070 Unknown Environmental Protection Company Limited Chongqing Rural 289,268,939 3.24 0 Nil 0 Unknown Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing Guochuang 278,288,059 3.12 0 Nil 0 Unknown Investment and Management Co., Ltd. Sinosteel Equipment & 252,411,692 2.83 0 Nil 0 Unknown Engineering Co., Ltd. Bank of Chongqing Co., 226,042,920 2.53 0 Nil 0 Unknown Ltd. Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. 219,633,096 2.46 0 Nil 0 Unknown Chongqing Branch Agricultural Bank of China 216,403,628 2.43 0 Nil 0 Unknown Limited Chongqing Branch China Shipbuilding 211,461,370 2.37 0 Nil 0 Unknown Industrial Complete Equipment & Logistics Co., Ltd. - 5 - Shareholdings of top 10 holders of shares not subject to trading moratorium Number of shares not subject to Name of trading Class and number of shares shareholder moratorium Class Number Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company 2,096,981,600 RMB-denominated 2,096,981,600 Limited ordinary shares HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED 531,083,021 Overseas listed 531,083,021 foreign shares Chongqing Qianxin Energy Environmental 427,195,760 RMB-denominated 427,195,760 Protection Company Limited ordinary shares Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 289,268,939 RMB-denominated 289,268,939 ordinary shares Chongqing Guochuang Investment and 278,288,059 RMB-denominated 278,288,059 Management Co., Ltd. ordinary shares Sinosteel Equipment & Engineering Co., Ltd. 252,411,692 RMB-denominated 252,411,692 ordinary shares Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. 226,042,920 RMB-denominated 226,042,920 ordinary shares Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. Chongqing Branch 219,633,096 RMB-denominated 219,633,096 ordinary shares Agricultural Bank of China Limited Chongqing 216,403,628 RMB-denominated 216,403,628 Branch ordinary shares China Shipbuilding Industrial Complete 211,461,370 RMB-denominated 211,461,370 Equipment & Logistics Co., Ltd. ordinary shares Explanation about connected relationship and acts in concert of the above shareholders There is no connected relationship between Chongqing Changshou Iron & Steel Company Limited (the controlling shareholder of the Company) and the other 9 shareholders and they are not parties acting in concert as defined in Measures for Management on Information Disclosure of Changes in Shareholdings of Listed Companies' Shareholders. The Company is not aware of any connected relationship among the other 9 shareholders or whether they are parties acting in concert. Explanation on preferential shareholders with Not applicable. voting rights restored and their shareholdings 2.3 Total number of preferential shareholders and shareholdings of the top 10 preferential shareholders and the top 10 holders of preferential shares not subject to trading moratorium as at the end of the reporting period Applicable ✓ Not applicable - 6 - SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

3.1 Material changes in items of major accounting statements and financial indicators of the Company and the reason thereof Applicable Not applicable From January to September in 2019, the Group realized a total profit of RMB722 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 51.27%, which was mainly due to the following reasons: the overall selling price of steel products amounted to RMB3,489/tonne, representing a year-on-year decrease of 4.40% and resulting in a decrease of RMB759 million in profit; the rising prices of raw materials, such as ore, coal, alloy, scrap steel, etc., resulted in a decrease of RMB824 million in profit; the sales volume of steel products reached 4,732,600 tonnes, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.41%, and achieving an increase of RMB100 million in profit; the decrease in the cost in the aspect of process and expenses resulted in an increase of RMB724 million in profit. From January to September in 2019, the Company vigorously promoted cost reduction. It followed the orientation of the "best molten iron cost", aimed at leading benchmark enterprises in the industry, continuously conducted benchmarking for all procedures to bridge the gaps, and formulated measures to shore up weaknesses. As a result, critical technical and economic indicators improved significantly. Nearly 80% of technical and economic indicators at the corporate level reached the best level in history with consumption obviously reduced, expenses effectively controlled and new breakthrough made in low-cost manufacturing ability. (1) Main business by sectors Unit: RMB'000 Main operations by sectors Year-on- Year-on- year Year-on- year increase/ year increase/ decrease increase/ decrease in decrease in Operating Operating Gross in operating operating gross By sectors income cost Margin income cost margin (%) (%) (%) (%) Iron and steel 17,168,058 15,741,190 8.31 -1.31 4.26 -4.90 - 7 - Material changes in assets and liabilities and the reason thereof Unit: RMB'000 Percentage Percentage of of the amount the amount Amount at the end of Amount at the end of at the end of the previous at the end of the period in the previous period in Year-on-year Item the period total assets period total assets change Explanation (%) (%) (%) Cash and bank 1,181,006 4.42 2,764,631 10.26 -57.28 Adjustment balances to payment method for purchases Financial assets held 420,000 1.57 30,000 0.11 1,300.00 Purchase of for trading wealth management products Trade receivable 62,630 0.23 30,340 0.11 106.43 Receipt of sales amount in different months Receivables 1,660,002 6.21 575,652 2.14 188.37 Adjustment financing to payment method for purchases Other current assets 1,579 0.01 279 0 465.95 Increase in input tax to be verified during the period Long-term equity 28,258 0.11 - - Not applicable New equity investments investments Construction in 132,821 0.41 16,593 0.06 567.79 New technical process transformation projects Notes payable 134,695 0.50 1,199,147 4.45 -88.77 Redemption of notes upon maturity Contract liabilities 1,457,988 5.45 1,004,280 3.73 45.18 Increase in sales orders Employee benefits 160,911 0.60 333,407 1.24 -51.74 Transfer to payable employee incentive funds - 8 - Percentage Percentage of of the amount the amount Amount at the end of Amount at the end of at the end of the previous at the end of the period in the previous period in Year-on-year Item the period total assets period total assets change Explanation (%) (%) (%) Taxes payable 50,635 0.19 35,733 0.13 41.70 Time difference in the provision and payment of land and property taxes Long-term 150,000 0.56 300,000 1.11 -50.00 Repayment of borrowings borrowings 3.2 Analysis and explanation of progress and impact of significant events and their solutions Applicable Not applicable (1) Second Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan The Company convened the 2017 annual general meeting on 15 May 2018, at which the Proposal for the Employee Share Ownership Plan from 2018 to 2020 (Draft) of Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited and its Summary 《( 關 於〈重 慶 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司2018 年 至2020 年 員 工 持 股 計 劃（草 案)〉及 其 摘 要 的 議 案》) and other proposals were considered and approved. As resolved and signed in writing at the fourteenth meeting of the eighth session of the Board and issued in writing on 25 September 2019, the Proposal for the Implementation of the Second Phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan 《( 關 於 公 司 實 施 第 二 期 員 工 持 股 計 劃 的 議 案》) was considered and approved. - 9 - The Company has made provision for bonus fund based on 12.5% of the total profit (before the withdrawal of the bonus fund) under the audited consolidated statements for 2018, and 50% of the total bonus fund should be used for the Employee Share Ownership Plan. Among which, 50% has been used for the implementation of the first phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan, and the Company intends to use the remaining 50% for the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan. The sources of shares of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan are ordinary A shares of the Company acquired from the secondary market, repurchased by the Company or obtained through other means as allowed by laws and regulations. The Company convened the first meeting of the holders of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan on 22 October 2019, at which the following proposals were considered and approved: the constitution of the meeting of the holders of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan; the proposal for the establishment of the administration committee of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan and the authorization of the administration committee to be responsible for the administration of the Employee Share Ownership Plan; the proposal for the election of the candidates for the members of the administration committee of the second phase of the Employee Share Ownership Plan. 3.3 Undertakings not being fully performed during the reporting period Applicable ✓ Not applicable 3.4 Warning and explanation in the forecast of any possible loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of next reporting period or any material changes compared to the corresponding period of last year Applicable ✓ Not applicable Company Name Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Legal Representative Zhou Zhuping Date 26 October 2019 - 10 - IV. APPENDICES 4.1 Financial statements Consolidated Balance Sheet 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and bank balance 1,181,006 2,764,631 Balances with clearing companies Placements with banks and other financial institutions Held-for-trading financial assets 420,000 30,000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial assets Bills receivable Accounts receivable 62,630 30,340 Receivables financing 1,660,002 575,652 Prepayments 724,159 908,646 Premiums receivable Accounts receivable from reinsurers Deposits receivable from reinsurers Other receivables 12,020 10,506 Including: Interests receivable Dividends receivable Proceeds from financial assets purchased under agreements to resell Inventories 3,644,509 3,192,201 Contract assets Held-for-sale assets Non-current assets due within one year Other current assets 1,579 279 Total current assets 7,705,905 7,512,255 - 11 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Non-current assets: Loans and advances granted Debt investments Available-for-sale financial assets Other debt investments Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables Long-term equity investments 28,258 - Other equity instruments investments 5,000 5,000 Other non-current financial assets Investment properties Fixed assets 16,422,753 16,914,109 Construction in progress 132,821 16,593 Biological assets for production Fuel assets Right-of-use assets Intangible assets 2,407,668 2,454,327 Development expenses Goodwill Long-term deferred expenditures Deferred income tax assets 31,067 31,067 Other non-current assets 3,395 - Total non-current assets 19,030,962 19,421,096 Total assets 26,736,867 26,933,351 - 12 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings Borrowings from central bank Placements from banks and other financial institutions Held-for-trading financial liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities Bills payable 134,695 1,199,147 Accounts payable 1,644,567 1,747,169 Advances from customers Contract liabilities Disposal of repurchased financial assets Deposit taking and deposit in interbank market Customer deposits for trading in securities Customer deposits for underwriting Employee benefits payable 160,911 333,407 Taxes payable 50,635 35,733 Other payables 398,728 354,665 Including: Interests payable 5,841 6,317 Dividends payable Handling charges and commissions payable Payable to reinsurers Contract liabilities 1,457,988 1,004,280 Held-for-sale liabilities Non-current liabilities due within one year 430,000 410,000 Other current liabilities 189,538 160,675 Total current liabilities 4,467,062 5,245,076 - 13 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Non-current liabilities: Deposits for insurance contracts Long-term borrowings 150,000 300,000 Debentures payable Including: Preferential shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities Long-term payables Long-term employee benefits payable 218,415 240,615 Accrued liabilities Deferred income 39,634 40,495 Deferred income tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities 2,663,000 2,575,500 Total non-current liabilities 3,071,049 3,156,610 Total liabilities 7,538,111 8,401,686 - 14 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) Paid-in capital (or share capital) 8,918,602 8,918,602 Other equity instruments Including: Preferential shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserve 19,282,147 19,282,147 Less: Treasury stock 62,314 - Other comprehensive income Special reserve 23,147 13,644 Surplus reserve 606,991 606,991 General risk provision Undistributed profit -9,569,817 -10,289,719 Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) attributable to owners of the Company 19,198,756 18,531,665 Minority interests Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 19,198,756 18,531,665 Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 26,736,867 26,933,351 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhou Zhuping Lv Feng Lv Feng - 15 - Balance Sheet of the Parent Company 30 September 2019 Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Current assets: Cash and bank balance 1,178,208 2,762,442 Held-for-trading financial assets 420,000 30,000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial assets Bills receivable Accounts receivable 39,757 29,851 Receivables financing 1,660,002 575,652 Prepayments 724,159 908,523 Other receivables 11,914 10,500 Including: Interests receivable Dividends receivable Inventories 3,644,509 3,192,201 Contract assets Held-for-sale assets Non-current assets due within one year Other current assets 1,579 279 Total current assets 7,680,128 7,509,448 - 16 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Non-current assets: Debt investments Available-for-sale financial assets Other debt investments Held-to-maturity investments Long-term receivables Long-term equity investments 28,258 - Other equity instruments investments 5,000 5,000 Other non-current financial assets Investment properties Fixed assets 16,422,570 16,914,084 Construction in progress 132,821 16,593 Biological assets for production Fuel assets Right-of-use assets Intangible assets 2,407,668 2,454,327 Development expenses Goodwill Long-term deferred expenditures Deferred income tax assets 31,067 31,067 Other non-current assets 3,395 - Total non-current assets 19,030,779 19,421,071 Total assets 26,710,907 26,930,519 - 17 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings Held-for-trading financial liabilities Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial liabilities Bills payable 134,695 1,199,147 Accounts payable 1,621,501 1,746,742 Advances from customers Contract liabilities 1,457,988 1,004,220 Employee benefits payable 160,911 333,407 Taxes payable 50,393 34,741 Other payables 398,550 354,665 Including: Interests payable 5,841 6,317 Dividends payable Held-for-sale liabilities Non-current liabilities due within one year 430,000 410,000 Other current liabilities 189,538 160,675 Total current liabilities 4,443,576 5,243,597 - 18 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 150,000 300,000 Debentures payable Including: Preferential shares Perpetual bonds Lease liabilities Long-term payables Long-term employee benefits payable 218,415 240,615 Accrued liabilities Deferred income 39,634 40,495 Deferred income tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities 2,663,000 2,575,500 Total non-current liabilities 3,071,049 3,156,610 Total liabilities 7,514,625 8,400,207 - 19 - 30 September 31 December Item 2019 2018 Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) Paid-in capital (or share capital) 8,918,602 8,918,602 Other equity instruments Including: Preferential shares Perpetual bonds Capital reserve 19,313,090 19,313,090 Less: Treasury stock 62,314 - Other comprehensive income Special reserve 23,147 13,644 Surplus reserve 577,013 577,012 Undistributed profit -9,573,256 -10,292,036 Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 19,196,282 18,530,312 Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 26,710,907 26,930,519 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhou Zhuping Lv Feng Lv Feng - 20 - Consolidated Income Statement January to September 2019 Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited Third Third First three First three quarter quarter quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 (July to (July to (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) I. Total revenue from operations 5,800,779 6,343,961 17,284,339 17,436,860 Including: Revenue from operations 5,800,779 6,343,961 17,284,339 17,436,860 Interest income Premiums earned Income from fee and commission II. Total operating costs 5,699,789 5,623,483 16,585,191 15,940,829 Including: Operating costs 5,489,742 5,342,018 15,831,774 15,111,659 Interest expenses Fee and commission expenses Surrender value Net expenditure for compensation payments Net drawing on deposits for insurance contracts Expenditures for insurance policy dividend Reinsurance costs Taxes and surcharges 31,797 38,305 123,991 90,742 Selling expenses 34,704 29,040 79,865 71,025 Administrative expenses 107,787 179,038 437,817 485,071 R&D expenses Finance cost 35,759 35,082 111,744 182,332 Including: Interest expenses 45,447 42,325 151,946 232,791 Interest income -11,725 -25,866 -45,194 -72,294 - 21 - Third Third First three First three quarter quarter quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 (July to (July to (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) Add: Other income 614 1,023 1,841 2,525 Gains from investment (loss is represented by "-") 2,395 260 7,746 -1,566 Including: Gains from investment in associates and joint ventures 260 -2,369 Gains from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost Exchange gain (loss is represented by "-") Income on hedging the net exposure (loss is represented by "-") Gain from change in fair value (loss is represented by "-") Credit impairment loss (loss is represented by "-") Asset impairment loss (loss is represented by "-") Gain on disposal of assets (loss is represented by "-") 8,482 III. Profit from operations (loss is represented by "-") 103,999 721,761 708,735 1,505,472 Add: Non-operating income 780 159 14,032 485 Less: Non-operating expenses 420 3,992 1,085 25,055 IV. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-") 104,359 717,928 721,682 1,480,902 Less: Income tax expense 186 1,781 885 - 22 - Third Third First three First three quarter quarter quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 (July to (July to (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) V. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-") 104,173 717,928 719,901 1,480,017 (I) Classified on a going concern basis 1. Net profit from continuing operations (net loss is represented by "-") 104,173 717,928 719,901 1,480,017 Net profit from discontinued operations (net loss is represented by "-") Classified according to the ownership Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company (net loss is represented by "-") 104,173 717,928 719,901 1,480,017 2. Profit or loss attributable to minority shareholders (net loss is represented by "-") VI. Other comprehensive income (net of tax) Other comprehensive income (net of tax) attributable to owners of the parent company Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in re-measurement of defined benefit plan Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk - 23 - Third Third First three First three quarter quarter quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 (July to (July to (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) (II) Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss 1. Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will be reclassified to profit and loss 2. Changes in fair value of other debt investments 3. Gains or losses on changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets 4. Amount of financial assets reclassified to other comprehensive income 5. Gain or loss on reclassification of held- to-maturity investments to available- for-sale financial assets 6. Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments 7. Hedging reserve for cash flows (Effective portion of cash flow adjusted for hedging gain or loss) 8. Exchange difference on translation of foreign financial statements 9. Others Other comprehensive income (net of tax) attributable to minority shareholders - 24 - Third Third First three First three quarter quarter quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 (July to (July to (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) VII. Total comprehensive income 104,173 717,928 719,901 1,480,017 Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company 104,173 717,928 719,901 1,480,017 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders VIII.Earnings per share: (I) Basic earnings per share(RMB per share) 0.012 0.080 0.081 0.166 (II) Diluted earnings per share(RMB per share) 0.012 0.080 0.081 0.166 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhou Zhuping Lv Feng Lv Feng - 25 - Income Statement of the Parent Company January to September 2019 Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited Third Third First three First three quarter quarter quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 (July to (July to (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) I. Revenue from operations 5,790,491 6,330,872 17,276,708 17,424,569 Less: Operating costs 5,481,333 5,329,011 15,831,774 15,099,982 Taxes and surcharges 31,784 38,303 123,781 90,733 Selling expenses 34,609 29,039 79,559 70,854 Administrative expenses 107,787 181,695 437,817 484,497 R&D expenses Finance cost 35,762 36,847 111,751 189,436 Including: Interest expenses 45,447 42,325 151,946 232,791 Interest income -11,723 -25,861 -45,186 -63,934 Add: Other income 614 1,023 1,841 2,525 Gains from investment (loss is represented by "-") 2,395 2,549 11,966 2,600 Including: Gains from investment in associates and joint ventures 260 -2,369 Gains from derecognition of financial assets measured at amortized cost Income on hedging the net exposure (loss is represented by "-") Gain from change in fair value (loss is represented by "-") Credit impairment loss (loss is represented by "-") Asset impairment loss (loss is represented by "-") Gain on disposal of assets (loss is represented by "-") 8,482 - 26 - Third Third First three First three quarter quarter quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 (July to (July to (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) II. Profit from operations (loss is represented by "-") 102,225 719,549 705,833 1,502,674 Add: Non-operating income 780 159 14,032 400 Less: Non-operating expenses 420 1,335 1,085 22,367 III. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-") 102,585 718,373 718,780 1,480,707 Less: Income tax expense IV. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-") 102,585 718,373 718,780 1,480,707 (I) Net profit from continuing operations (net loss is represented by "-") 102,585 718,373 718,780 1,480,707 Net profit from discontinued operations (net loss is represented by "-") Other comprehensive income (net of tax) Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in re-measurement of defined benefit plan Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of other equity instruments investment Changes in fair value of the enterprise's own credit risk - 27 - Third Third First three First three quarter quarter quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 of 2019 of 2018 (July to (July to (January to (January to Item September) September) September) September) Other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss Other comprehensive income accounted for using equity method which will be reclassified to profit and loss Changes in fair value of other debt investments Gains or losses on changes in fair value of available-for-sale financial assets Amount of financial assets reclassified to other comprehensive income Gain or loss on reclassification of held-to- maturity investments to available-for- sale financial assets Provision for credit impairment of other debt investments Hedging reserve for cash flows (Effective portion of cash flow adjusted for hedging gain or loss) Exchange difference on translation of foreign financial statements Others VI. Total comprehensive income 102,585 718,373 718,780 1,480,707 VII. Earnings per share: (I) Basic earnings per share(RMB per share) 0.012 0.081 0.081 0.166 (II) Diluted earnings per share(RMB per share) 0.012 0.081 0.081 0.166 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhou Zhuping Lv Feng Lv Feng - 28 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement January to September 2019 Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited First three First three quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) I. Cash flow from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services 15,715,611 16,344,018 Net increase in customer and interbank deposits Net increase in borrowings from central bank Net increase in placements from other financial institutions Cash received from premiums under original insurance contract Net cash received from reinsurance business Net increase in deposits of policy holders and investment Cash received from interest, fees and commissions Net increase in placements from banks and other financial institutions Net increase in capital from repurchase business Net cash received from trading in securities Refunds of taxes 0 0 Other cash received relating to operating activities 107,174 157,343 Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities 15,822,785 16,501,361 - 29 - First three First three quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) Cash paid for goods purchased and service received 15,014,640 14,080,905 Net increase in customer loans and advances Net increase in deposit in central bank and interbank deposit Cash paid for compensation payments under original insurance contract Net increase in placements with banks and other financial institutions Cash paid for interest, fee and commission Cash paid for insurance policy dividend Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 995,403 1,287,505 Cash paid for all types of taxes 434,059 77,974 Other cash paid relating to operating activities 285,103 615,843 Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities 16,729,205 16,062,227 Net cash flow from operating activities -906,420 439,134 - 30 - First three First three quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) II. Cash flows from investment activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 588,800 651,376 Cash received from return on investments 7,746 7,021 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 8,561 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating entities 2,549 Other cash received relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities 596,546 669,507 Cash paid for acquisition and construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long- term assets 36,926 2,664 Cash paid for investments 978,519 Net increase in pledged loans Net cash paid for acquiring subsidiaries and other operating entities 28,539 Other cash paid relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities 1,043,984 2,664 Net cash flow from investing activities -447,438 666,843 - 31 - First three First three quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) III. Cash flow from financing activities: Cash received from investments Including: Proceeds received by subsidiaries from minority shareholders' investment Cash received from borrowings 157,500 Other cash received relating to financing activities 795,088 1,314,577 Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities 952,588 1,314,577 Cash paid for repayments of debts 200,000 10,000 Cash paid for distribution of dividends and profits or for interest expenses 119,316 191,349 Including: Dividend and profit paid by subsidiaries to minority shareholders Other cash paid relating to financing activities 475,623 764,569 Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities 794,939 965,918 Net cash flow from financing activities 157,649 348,659 - 32 - First three First three quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) IV. Effect of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -1,196,209 1,454,636 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,969,543 869,952 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 773,334 2,324,588 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhou Zhuping Lv Feng Lv Feng - 33 - Cash Flow Statement of the Parent Company January to September 2019 Prepared by: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Unit: RMB'000 Audit type: unaudited First three First three quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) I. Cash flow from operating activities: Cash received from sale of goods or rendering of services 15,681,082 16,341,302 Refunds of taxes Other cash received relating to operating activities 112,830 158,450 Sub-total of cash inflow from operating activities 15,793,912 16,499,752 Cash paid for goods purchased and service received 15,014,640 14,082,175 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 995,403 1,287,476 Cash paid for all types of taxes 432,679 77,083 Other cash paid relating to operating activities 262,439 608,594 Sub-total of cash outflow from operating activities 16,705,161 16,055,328 Net cash flow from operating activities -911,249 444,424 - 34 - First three First three quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) II. Cash flows from investment activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 588,800 1,376 Cash received from return on investments 11,966 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 8,561 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating entities 2,549 Other cash received relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash inflow from investing activities 600,766 12,486 Cash paid for acquisition and construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long- term assets 36,926 2,664 Cash paid for investments 978,519 Net cash paid for acquiring subsidiaries and other operating entities 28,539 Other cash paid relating to investing activities Sub-total of cash outflow from investing activities 1,043,984 2,664 Net cash flow from investing activities -443,218 9,822 - 35 - First three First three quarters quarters of 2019 of 2018 (January to (January to Item September) September) III. Cash flow from financing activities: Cash received from investments Cash received from borrowings 157,500 Other cash received relating to financing activities 795,088 1,314,577 Sub-total of cash inflow from financing activities 952,588 1,314,577 Cash paid for repayments of debts 200,000 10,000 Cash paid for distribution of dividends and profits or for interest expenses 119,316 188,596 Other cash paid relating to financing activities 475,623 27,557 Sub-total of cash outflow from financing activities 794,939 226,153 Net cash flow from financing activities 157,649 1,088,424 IV. Effect of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -1,196,818 1,542,670 Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,967,354 779,826 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 770,536 2,322,496 Legal Representative: Chief Financial Officer: Chief Accountant: Zhou Zhuping Lv Feng Lv Feng - 36 - 4.2 Adjustments to relevant items in the opening financial statements upon initial application of the New Financial Instruments Standard, the New Revenue Standard and the New Lease Standard Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4.3 Retrospective adjustments to comparative figures of previous periods upon initial application of the New Financial Instruments Standard and the New Lease Standard Applicable ✓ Not applicable 4.4 Auditor's report Applicable ✓ Not applicable By order of the Board Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited Meng Xiangyun Secretary to the Board Chongqing, the PRC, 26 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are: Mr. Zhou Zhuping (Non-executive Director), Mr. Song De An (Non-executive Director), Mr. Zhang Shuogong (Non-executive Director), Mr. Li Yongxiang (Executive Director), Mr. Tu Deling (Executive Director), Mr. Wang Li (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Yixiang (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Xin Qingquan (Independent Non- executive Director) and Mr. Wong Chunwa (Independent Non-executive Director). - 37 - Attachments Original document

