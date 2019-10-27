Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank : 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
10/27/2019 | 07:47pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
*
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3618)
2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This announcement is made by Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 重慶農村商業銀行股份 有限公司* (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
References are made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 April 2016, the supplemental circular dated 6 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 March 2017, the announcement dated 21 March 2017, the circular dated 12 April 2017, the announcement dated 5 May 2017, the announcement dated 12 March 2018, the announcement dated 13 March 2018, the announcement dated 29 March 2018, the circular dated 4 April 2018, the announcement dated 27 April 2018, the announcement dated 26 February 2019, the announcement dated 26 March 2019, the circular dated 4 April 2019, the announcement dated 26 April 2019, the announcement dated 15 August 2019, the announcement dated 6 September 2019, the announcement dated 10 September 2019 and the announcement dated 20 September 2019, in relation to the Bank's proposed A Share Offering (the "A Share Offering") and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the above announcements and circulars.
The full text of the Listing Announcement in Chinese only in relation to the A Share Offering (the "A Share Listing Announcement") will be published by the Bank on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.cqrcb.com) on 28 October 2019.
The financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and its summary and the major operating conditions of the Group and the Bank (excluding its subsidiaries) for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 ("Reporting Period") are respectively set out in the sections headed "I. Key financial data and financial indicators from January to September 2019" and "II. Brief explanation of operating conditions and financial status" under "Section 5 Financial and Accounting Information" and the section headed "2019 third quarterly financial statements of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd." in the A Share Listing Announcement. The financial information contained in this announcement prepared in accordance with the Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises has not been audited.
Furthermore, according to the "Approval of the Issuance of Tier-2 Capital Bonds by Chongqing Rural
Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. from the CBRC Chongqing Regulatory Bureau" (Yu Yin Jian Fu [2016] No. 63) (《中國銀監會重慶監管局關於重慶農村商業銀行股份有限公司發行二級資本債券的批
覆》(渝銀監覆[2016]63號)), the "Approval of the Issuance of Tier-2 Capital Bonds by Chongqing
Rural Commercial Bank from the CBIRC Chongqing Office" (Yu Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 153) (《重慶銀保監局關於重慶農村商業銀行募集發行二級資本債券的批覆》(渝銀保監覆[2019]153
號)), "The Decision on Administrative Approval from the People's Bank of China" (Yin Shi Chang Xu Zhun Yu Zi [2016] No. 208, Yin Shi Chang Xu Zhun Yu Zi [2019] No. 79) (《中國人民銀行准予 行政許可決定書》(銀市場許准予字[2016]第208號、銀市場許准予字[2019]第79號)), the "Measures
for the Administration of the Issuance of Financial Bonds in the National Inter-bank Bond Market" (《全國銀行間債券市場金融債券發行管理辦法》) and the "Administrative Procedures for the Issuance of Financial Bonds in the National Inter-bank Bond Market" (《全國銀行間債券市場金融 債券發行管理操作規程》) and relevant regulatory requirements, the Bank shall disclose its unaudited
operating information, financial information and capital management information on a quarterly basis at the websites of China Money (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and China Bond (http://www. chinabond.com.cn).
The Group and the Bank's (excluding its subsidiaries) financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and its summary prepared in accordance with the Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, and the major operating conditions and capital management condition of the Group are as follows:
1. KEY FINANCIAL DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2019
Increase/
decrease at
the end of
the Reporting
Period as
compared to
the end of the
30 September
31 December
previous year
Items
2019
2018
(%)
Total assets (RMB million)
1,034,192
950,178
8.84
Owner's equity attributable to
shareholders of the Issuer (RMB
million)
76,843
70,308
9.29
Net assets per share attributable to
shareholders of the Issuer (RMB)
7.68
7.03
9.25
Increase/
decrease in
the Reporting
Period as
compared to
the same period
January to
January to
of the previous
Items
September 2019
September 2018
year (%)
Total operating income (RMB million)
19,991
19,746
1.24
Operating profit (RMB million)
10,619
9,603
10.58
Gross profit (RMB million)
10,626
9,622
10.43
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
the Issuer (RMB million)
8,628
7,335
17.63
Net profit after deduction of non-
recurring profit or loss attributable
to shareholders of the Issuer (RMB
million)
7,834
7,325
6.95
Basic earnings per share (RMB)
0.86
0.73
17.81
Basic earnings per share after deduction
of non-recurring profit or loss (RMB)
0.78
0.73
6.85
Weighted average return on net assets
(%)
11.67
11.06
0.61
Weighted average return on net assets
after deduction of non-recurring profit
or loss (%)
10.60
11.04
-0.44
Net cash flows from operating activities
(RMB million)
33,377
-89,561
-137.27
Net cash flows from operating activities
per share (RMB)
3.34
-8.96
-137.28
Note: The two indicators, weighted average return on net assets and weighted average return on net assets after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss, represent the difference between the amounts of the increase/decrease in the Reporting Period as compared to the same period of the previous year.
BRIEF EXPLANATION OF OPERATING CONDITIONS AND FINANCIAL STATUS
The assets of the Bank were in good condition and the Bank maintained a steady growth trend. As of 30 September 2019, the total assets of the Bank was RMB1,034,192 million, representing an increase of 8.84% as compared to the end of the previous year, and the owner's equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent was RMB76,843 million, representing an increase of 9.29% as compared to the end of the previous year.
The major operating businesses of the Bank continued to develop steadily. From January to September 2019, the Bank recorded operating income of RMB19,991 million, representing an increase of 1.24% as compared to the same period of the previous year; from January to September 2019, the net profit after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss attributable to shareholders of the Parent was RMB7,834 million, representing an increase of 6.95% as compared to the same period of the previous year.
As of the date of signing the A Share Listing Announcement, the Bank's overall operation was in sound condition, its business model and the status of the operating income were stable, no material adverse change has occurred. With no major natural disaster and no significant fluctuation occurred in the capital market, the Bank expected that there would be no material change to the operating results of 2019 year on year.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CONDITION
As of the end of September 2019, capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of the Bank on a consolidated basis amounted to 13.65%, 11.18% and 11.17%, respectively.
4.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Cash and deposits with central bank
80,001,989
85,935,176
Deposits with banks
25,669,541
32,208,145
Placement with banks and other financial institutions
134,714,783
138,543,543
Derivative financial assets
100,513
93,990
Financial assets held under resale agreements
5,125,903
6,000,733
Loans and advances released
404,690,156
364,026,148
Financial investments:
Held-for-trading financial assets
20,736,423
15,094,518
Debt securities investments
345,419,476
289,564,720
Other debt securities investments
4,395,919
7,096,739
Other investments in equity instruments
572,790
616,375
Fixed assets
4,602,418
4,841,593
Right-of-use assets
165,716
N/A
Intangible assets
530,136
536,105
Deferred tax assets
5,465,880
4,512,960
Other assets
2,000,549
1,107,165
Total assets
1,034,192,192
950,177,910
4.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from central bank
29,043,874
30,454,523
Deposits from banks and other financial institutions
16,828,354
23,500,698
Placements from banks and other financial institutions
28,361,203
28,873,761
Derivative financial liabilities
103,392
83,907
Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements
10,997,190
5,920,678
Deposits from customers
676,855,763
616,166,192
Accrued staff costs
4,641,121
5,625,314
Tax payable
1,391,787
1,355,804
Provision
431,417
307,619
Lease liabilities
150,506
N/A
Bonds payable
181,250,242
159,609,417
Other liabilities
5,766,714
6,571,264
Total liabilities
955,821,563
878,469,177
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
10,000,000
10,000,000
Capital reserve
11,897,678
11,897,678
Other comprehensive income
(353,385)
(255,095)
Surplus reserve
10,346,945
10,346,945
General risk reserve
12,634,001
12,225,243
Unappropriated profit
32,317,367
26,093,355
Interests of shareholders of the Parent
76,842,606
70,308,126
Minority interests
1,528,023
1,400,607
Total shareholders' equity
78,370,629
71,708,733
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,034,192,192
950,177,910
5.
BALANCE SHEET
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
Cash and deposits with central bank
79,808,022
85,725,888
Deposits with banks
25,572,096
31,963,890
Placement with banks and other financial institutions
138,860,108
141,969,601
Derivative financial assets
100,513
93,990
Financial assets held under resale agreements
5,125,903
6,000,733
Loans and advances released
368,691,307
332,602,257
Financial investments:
Held-for-trading financial assets
20,736,423
15,094,518
Debt securities investments
345,521,331
289,564,720
Other debt securities investments
4,395,919
7,096,739
Other investments in equity instruments
572,790
616,375
Long-term equity investments
3,013,379
3,013,379
Fixed assets
4,448,034
4,680,971
Right-of-use assets
147,520
N/A
Intangible assets
528,209
534,422
Deferred tax assets
5,323,174
4,371,153
Other assets
1,910,006
965,369
Total assets
1,004,754,734
924,294,005
5.
BALANCE SHEET (continued)
30 September
31 December
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
LIABILITIES
Borrowings from central bank
28,944,522
30,275,613
Deposits from banks and other financial institutions
17,425,140
24,175,249
Placements from banks and other financial institutions
7,600,111
8,742,272
Derivative financial liabilities
103,392
83,907
Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements
10,997,190
5,920,678
Deposits from customers
675,143,542
614,518,999
Accrued staff costs
4,477,158
5,462,541
Tax payable
1,367,033
1,302,103
Provision
431,397
307,567
Lease liabilities
135,116
N/A
Bonds payable
179,318,270
159,609,417
Other liabilities
2,709,009
4,062,723
Total liabilities
928,651,880
854,461,069
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
10,000,000
10,000,000
Capital reserve
11,907,057
11,907,057
Other comprehensive income
(353,385)
(255,095)
Surplus reserve
10,346,945
10,346,945
General risk reserve
12,231,636
11,855,025
Unappropriated profit
31,970,601
25,979,004
Total shareholders' equity
76,102,854
69,832,936
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,004,754,734
924,294,005
6. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
I. Operating income
19,990,582
19,746,281
Net interest income
17,307,199
14,488,757
Interest income
33,566,389
29,199,978
Interest expense
(16,259,190)
(14,711,221)
Net fee and commission income
1,991,791
1,600,627
Fee and commission income
2,068,355
1,676,545
Fee and commission expense
(76,564)
(75,918)
Gains on investments
715,480
2,517,872
Changes in fair value (loss)/gain
(67,736)
910,555
Exchange (loss)/gain
11,691
197,811
Gain from assets disposal
7,589
6,449
Other business income
24,568
24,210
II. Operating expenses
(9,371,551)
(10,143,222)
Taxes and surcharges
(152,378)
(165,528)
Business and administrative fee
(4,922,512)
(5,584,828)
Credit impairment losses
(4,296,661)
(4,392,866)
6. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (continued)
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
III. Operating profit
10,619,031
9,603,059
Add: Non-operating income
12,465
33,179
Less: Non-operating expenses
(5,316)
(14,007)
IV. Total profit
10,626,180
9,622,231
Less: Income tax expenses
(1,831,170)
(2,212,079)
V. Net profit
8,795,010
7,410,152
Net profit attributable to
Shareholders of the Parent:
8,627,594
7,335,238
Minority shareholders:
167,416
74,914
VI. Other comprehensive income
(93,114)
(1,199)
VII. Total comprehensive income
8,701,896
7,408,953
- Total comprehensive income attributable to
shareholders of the Parent
8,534,480
7,334,039
- Total comprehensive income attributable to minority
shareholders
167,416
74,914
VIII.Earnings per share
- Basic earnings per share (RMB)
0.86
0.73
7.
INCOME STATEMENT
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
I. Operating income
19,042,771
19,171,710
Net interest income
16,275,639
13,865,562
Interest income
31,811,165
27,930,564
Interest expense
(15,535,526)
(14,065,002)
Net fee and commission income
1,993,064
1,600,431
Fee and commission income
2,067,957
1,675,961
Fee and commission expense
(74,893)
(75,530)
Gains on investments
800,480
2,568,872
Changes in fair value (loss)/gain
(67,736)
910,555
Exchange (loss)/gain
11,691
197,811
Gain from assets disposal
7,384
6,448
Other business income
22,249
22,031
II. Operating expenses
(8,922,726)
(9,803,821)
Taxes and surcharges
(145,972)
(163,160)
Business and administrative fee
(4,785,113)
(5,452,354)
Credit impairment losses
(3,991,641)
(4,188,307)
III. Operating profit
10,120,045
9,367,889
Add: Non-operating income
10,730
31,539
Less: Non-operating expenses
(4,792)
(13,445)
IV. Total profit
10,125,983
9,385,983
Less: Income tax expenses
(1,762,951)
(2,148,052)
V. Net profit
8,363,032
7,237,931
VI. Other comprehensive income
(93,114)
(1,199)
VII. Total comprehensive income
8,269,918
7,236,732
8. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine
For the nine
months ended 30
months ended 30
September 2019
September 2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
I.
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in borrowings from central bank
-
1,804,500
Net increase in deposits from customers and deposits from banks
52,898,438
-
Net Increase in placements from banks and other financial institutions
-
737,711
Net decrease in financial assets held for transaction purposes
-
221,053
Net increase in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements
4,768,805
-
Net decrease in deposits with central bank and banks
14,093,188
9,847,122
Interest, fee and commission income received
26,432,143
23,435,038
Other cash received related to operating activities
1,152,498
3,303,775
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
99,345,072
39,349,199
Net decrease in borrowings from central bank
(1,186,069)
-
Net decrease in placements from banks and other financial institutions
(687,378)
-
Net increase in placements with banks and other financial institutions
(1,450,151)
(50,734,624)
Net increase in financial assets held for transaction purposes
(892,990)
-
Net decrease in deposits from customers and deposits from banks and
other financial institutions
-
(15,696,160)
Net increase in loans and advances from customers
(43,118,518)
(34,584,283)
Net decrease in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements
-
(5,901,239)
Interest, fee and commission income paid
(7,085,906)
(11,736,473)
Cash paid to staff and paid for staff
(4,139,072)
(3,811,807)
Taxes paid
(3,891,137)
(3,990,302)
Other cash paid related to operating activities
(3,516,916)
(2,454,858)
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities
(65,968,137)
(128,909,746)
Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
33,376,935
(89,560,547)
8. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
For the nine
For the nine
months ended 30
months ended 30
September 2019
September 2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
II.
Cash flows from investing activities
Recovery of cash received from investments
100,020,243
215,914,474
Net cash received from gains on investment obtained
9,837,284
7,472,215
Net cash received from the disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets
and other long-term assets
11,101
19,309
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
109,868,628
223,405,998
Cash paid for investments
(158,383,451)
(190,388,291)
Cash paid on purchase of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-
term assets
(287,005)
(250,694)
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities
(158,670,456)
(190,638,985)
Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities
(48,801,828)
32,767,013
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash received from bonds issued
181,333,870
114,190,847
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
181,333,870
114,190,847
Cash paid for distribution of dividends, profits or interest
(6,135,156)
(2,328,212)
Cash paid for redemption of bonds issued
(163,410,000)
(94,320,000)
Cash paid for acquire minority interests of subsidiaries
-
(264,650)
Distribution of dividends to minority shareholders of non-controlling
equity subsidiaries
(40,000)
(24,000)
Other cash paid related to financing activities
(52,644)
-
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
(169,637,800)
(96,936,862)
Net cash flows from financing activities
11,696,070
17,253,985
IV.
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents
14,313
35,365
V.
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
(3,714,510)
(39,504,184)
Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period
34,637,437
48,608,610
VI.
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
30,922,927
9,104,426
9. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
I.
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in borrowings from central bank
-
1,834,500
Net increase in deposits from customers and deposits
from banks
52,758,821
-
Net increase in placements from banks and other
financial institutions
-
-
Net decrease in financial assets held for
transaction purposes
-
221,053
Net increase in financial assets sold under repurchase
agreements
5,081,810
-
Net decrease in deposits with central bank and banks
13,914,794
9,945,549
Interest, fee and commission income received
24,525,912
22,121,189
Other cash received related to operating activities
708,767
2,732,494
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
96,990,104
36,854,785
Net decrease in borrowings from central bank
(1,106,229)
-
Net decrease in placements from banks and other
financial institutions
(1,443,495)
(3,192,421)
Net increase in placements with banks and other
financial institutions
(2,069,006)
(51,804,624)
Net increase in financial assets held for transaction
purposes
(892,990)
-
Net decrease in deposits from customers and deposits
from banks and other financial institutions
-
(15,708,910)
Net increase in loans and advances from customers
(38,394,250)
(29,394,775)
Net decrease in financial assets sold under repurchase
agreements
-
(5,901,239)
Interest, fee and commission income paid
(6,550,843)
(11,097,238)
Cash paid to staff and paid for staff
(4,048,725)
(3,738,517)
Taxes paid
(3,750,410)
(3,938,020)
Other cash paid related to operating activities
(3,476,124)
(2,277,855)
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities
(61,732,072)
(127,053,599)
Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
35,258,032
(90,198,814)
9. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
II.
Cash flows from investing activities
Recovery of cash received from investments
100,105,243
215,989,388
Net cash received from gains on investment obtained
9,839,163
7,472,216
Net cash received from the disposal of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
10,786
18,482
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
109,955,192
223,480,086
Cash paid for investments
(158,485,330)
(190,652,941)
Cash paid on purchase of fixed assets, intangible assets
and other long-term assets
(283,166)
(247,490)
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities
(158,768,496)
(190,900,431)
Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities
(48,813,304)
32,579,655
III.
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash received from bonds issued
179,401,950
114,190,847
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
179,401,950
114,190,847
Cash paid for distribution of dividends, profits or
interest
(6,135,156)
(2,328,212)
Cash paid for redemption of bonds issued
(163,410,000)
(94,320,000)
Other cash paid related to financing activities
(47,419)
-
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
(169,592,575)
(96,648,212)
Net cash flows from financing activities
9,809,375
17,542,635
9. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
RMB'000
RMB'000
IV.
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents
14,313
35,366
V.
Net changes in cash and cash equivalents
(3,731,584)
(40,041,158)
Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of the period
34,322,039
48,281,318
VI.
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
30,590,455
8,240,160
The above English version of the Financial Statements and its summary and the major operating conditions of the Bank is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.
For more details of the A Share Offering, please refer to the A Share Listing Announcement which will be published by the Bank on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 28 October 2019.
The Bank will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any further development in relation to the A Share Offering when appropriate.
For and on behalf of the Board
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*
重慶農村商業銀行股份有限公司*
Liu Jianzhong
Chairman and Executive Director
Chongqing, the PRC, 25 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Liu Jianzhong, Mr. Xie Wenhui and Mr. Zhang Peizong; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Zhang Peng, Ms. Chen Xiaoyan, Mr. Luo Yuxing and Mr. Wen Honghai; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Yuan Zengting, Mr. Cao Guohua, Mr. Song Qinghua, Mr. Zhang Qiaoyun and Mr. Lee Ming Hau.
The Bank holds a financial licence number B0335H250000001 approved by the regulatory authority of the banking industry of the PRC and was authorised by the Administration for Market Regulation of Chongqing to obtain a corporate legal person business licence with a unified social credit code 91500000676129728J. The Bank is not an authorised institution in accordance with the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/ deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
