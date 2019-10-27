Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank : 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION 0 10/27/2019 | 07:47pm EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. * Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.* (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3618) 2019 THIRD QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION This announcement is made by Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 重慶農村商業銀行股份 有限公司* (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). References are made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 April 2016, the supplemental circular dated 6 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 March 2017, the announcement dated 21 March 2017, the circular dated 12 April 2017, the announcement dated 5 May 2017, the announcement dated 12 March 2018, the announcement dated 13 March 2018, the announcement dated 29 March 2018, the circular dated 4 April 2018, the announcement dated 27 April 2018, the announcement dated 26 February 2019, the announcement dated 26 March 2019, the circular dated 4 April 2019, the announcement dated 26 April 2019, the announcement dated 15 August 2019, the announcement dated 6 September 2019, the announcement dated 10 September 2019 and the announcement dated 20 September 2019, in relation to the Bank's proposed A Share Offering (the "A Share Offering") and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the above announcements and circulars. The full text of the Listing Announcement in Chinese only in relation to the A Share Offering (the "A Share Listing Announcement") will be published by the Bank on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.cqrcb.com) on 28 October 2019. - 1 - The financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and its summary and the major operating conditions of the Group and the Bank (excluding its subsidiaries) for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 ("Reporting Period") are respectively set out in the sections headed "I. Key financial data and financial indicators from January to September 2019" and "II. Brief explanation of operating conditions and financial status" under "Section 5 Financial and Accounting Information" and the section headed "2019 third quarterly financial statements of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd." in the A Share Listing Announcement. The financial information contained in this announcement prepared in accordance with the Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises has not been audited. Furthermore, according to the "Approval of the Issuance of Tier-2 Capital Bonds by Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. from the CBRC Chongqing Regulatory Bureau" (Yu Yin Jian Fu [2016] No. 63) (《中國銀監會重慶監管局關於重慶農村商業銀行股份有限公司發行二級資本債券的批 覆》(渝銀監覆[2016]63號)), the "Approval of the Issuance of Tier-2 Capital Bonds by Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank from the CBIRC Chongqing Office" (Yu Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 153) (《重慶銀保監局關於重慶農村商業銀行募集發行二級資本債券的批覆》(渝銀保監覆[2019]153 號)), "The Decision on Administrative Approval from the People's Bank of China" (Yin Shi Chang Xu Zhun Yu Zi [2016] No. 208, Yin Shi Chang Xu Zhun Yu Zi [2019] No. 79) (《中國人民銀行准予 行政許可決定書》(銀市場許准予字[2016]第208號、銀市場許准予字[2019]第79號)), the "Measures for the Administration of the Issuance of Financial Bonds in the National Inter-bank Bond Market" (《全國銀行間債券市場金融債券發行管理辦法》) and the "Administrative Procedures for the Issuance of Financial Bonds in the National Inter-bank Bond Market" (《全國銀行間債券市場金融 債券發行管理操作規程》) and relevant regulatory requirements, the Bank shall disclose its unaudited operating information, financial information and capital management information on a quarterly basis at the websites of China Money (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn) and China Bond (http://www. chinabond.com.cn). The Group and the Bank's (excluding its subsidiaries) financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and its summary prepared in accordance with the Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, and the major operating conditions and capital management condition of the Group are as follows: - 2 - 1. KEY FINANCIAL DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER 2019 Increase/ decrease at the end of the Reporting Period as compared to the end of the 30 September 31 December previous year Items 2019 2018 (%) Total assets (RMB million) 1,034,192 950,178 8.84 Owner's equity attributable to shareholders of the Issuer (RMB million) 76,843 70,308 9.29 Net assets per share attributable to shareholders of the Issuer (RMB) 7.68 7.03 9.25 - 3 - Increase/ decrease in the Reporting Period as compared to the same period January to January to of the previous Items September 2019 September 2018 year (%) Total operating income (RMB million) 19,991 19,746 1.24 Operating profit (RMB million) 10,619 9,603 10.58 Gross profit (RMB million) 10,626 9,622 10.43 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the Issuer (RMB million) 8,628 7,335 17.63 Net profit after deduction of non- recurring profit or loss attributable to shareholders of the Issuer (RMB million) 7,834 7,325 6.95 Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.86 0.73 17.81 Basic earnings per share after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss (RMB) 0.78 0.73 6.85 Weighted average return on net assets (%) 11.67 11.06 0.61 Weighted average return on net assets after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss (%) 10.60 11.04 -0.44 Net cash flows from operating activities (RMB million) 33,377 -89,561 -137.27 Net cash flows from operating activities per share (RMB) 3.34 -8.96 -137.28 Note: The two indicators, weighted average return on net assets and weighted average return on net assets after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss, represent the difference between the amounts of the increase/decrease in the Reporting Period as compared to the same period of the previous year. - 4 - BRIEF EXPLANATION OF OPERATING CONDITIONS AND FINANCIAL STATUS

The assets of the Bank were in good condition and the Bank maintained a steady growth trend. As of 30 September 2019, the total assets of the Bank was RMB1,034,192 million, representing an increase of 8.84% as compared to the end of the previous year, and the owner's equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent was RMB76,843 million, representing an increase of 9.29% as compared to the end of the previous year.

The major operating businesses of the Bank continued to develop steadily. From January to September 2019, the Bank recorded operating income of RMB19,991 million, representing an increase of 1.24% as compared to the same period of the previous year; from January to September 2019, the net profit after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss attributable to shareholders of the Parent was RMB7,834 million, representing an increase of 6.95% as compared to the same period of the previous year.

As of the date of signing the A Share Listing Announcement, the Bank's overall operation was in sound condition, its business model and the status of the operating income were stable, no material adverse change has occurred. With no major natural disaster and no significant fluctuation occurred in the capital market, the Bank expected that there would be no material change to the operating results of 2019 year on year. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CONDITION

As of the end of September 2019, capital adequacy ratio, tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of the Bank on a consolidated basis amounted to 13.65%, 11.18% and 11.17%, respectively. - 5 - 4. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Cash and deposits with central bank 80,001,989 85,935,176 Deposits with banks 25,669,541 32,208,145 Placement with banks and other financial institutions 134,714,783 138,543,543 Derivative financial assets 100,513 93,990 Financial assets held under resale agreements 5,125,903 6,000,733 Loans and advances released 404,690,156 364,026,148 Financial investments: Held-for-trading financial assets 20,736,423 15,094,518 Debt securities investments 345,419,476 289,564,720 Other debt securities investments 4,395,919 7,096,739 Other investments in equity instruments 572,790 616,375 Fixed assets 4,602,418 4,841,593 Right-of-use assets 165,716 N/A Intangible assets 530,136 536,105 Deferred tax assets 5,465,880 4,512,960 Other assets 2,000,549 1,107,165 Total assets 1,034,192,192 950,177,910 - 6 - 4. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 LIABILITIES Borrowings from central bank 29,043,874 30,454,523 Deposits from banks and other financial institutions 16,828,354 23,500,698 Placements from banks and other financial institutions 28,361,203 28,873,761 Derivative financial liabilities 103,392 83,907 Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements 10,997,190 5,920,678 Deposits from customers 676,855,763 616,166,192 Accrued staff costs 4,641,121 5,625,314 Tax payable 1,391,787 1,355,804 Provision 431,417 307,619 Lease liabilities 150,506 N/A Bonds payable 181,250,242 159,609,417 Other liabilities 5,766,714 6,571,264 Total liabilities 955,821,563 878,469,177 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 10,000,000 10,000,000 Capital reserve 11,897,678 11,897,678 Other comprehensive income (353,385) (255,095) Surplus reserve 10,346,945 10,346,945 General risk reserve 12,634,001 12,225,243 Unappropriated profit 32,317,367 26,093,355 Interests of shareholders of the Parent 76,842,606 70,308,126 Minority interests 1,528,023 1,400,607 Total shareholders' equity 78,370,629 71,708,733 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,034,192,192 950,177,910 - 7 - 5. BALANCE SHEET 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Cash and deposits with central bank 79,808,022 85,725,888 Deposits with banks 25,572,096 31,963,890 Placement with banks and other financial institutions 138,860,108 141,969,601 Derivative financial assets 100,513 93,990 Financial assets held under resale agreements 5,125,903 6,000,733 Loans and advances released 368,691,307 332,602,257 Financial investments: Held-for-trading financial assets 20,736,423 15,094,518 Debt securities investments 345,521,331 289,564,720 Other debt securities investments 4,395,919 7,096,739 Other investments in equity instruments 572,790 616,375 Long-term equity investments 3,013,379 3,013,379 Fixed assets 4,448,034 4,680,971 Right-of-use assets 147,520 N/A Intangible assets 528,209 534,422 Deferred tax assets 5,323,174 4,371,153 Other assets 1,910,006 965,369 Total assets 1,004,754,734 924,294,005 - 8 - 5. BALANCE SHEET (continued) 30 September 31 December 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 LIABILITIES Borrowings from central bank 28,944,522 30,275,613 Deposits from banks and other financial institutions 17,425,140 24,175,249 Placements from banks and other financial institutions 7,600,111 8,742,272 Derivative financial liabilities 103,392 83,907 Financial assets sold under repurchase agreements 10,997,190 5,920,678 Deposits from customers 675,143,542 614,518,999 Accrued staff costs 4,477,158 5,462,541 Tax payable 1,367,033 1,302,103 Provision 431,397 307,567 Lease liabilities 135,116 N/A Bonds payable 179,318,270 159,609,417 Other liabilities 2,709,009 4,062,723 Total liabilities 928,651,880 854,461,069 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 10,000,000 10,000,000 Capital reserve 11,907,057 11,907,057 Other comprehensive income (353,385) (255,095) Surplus reserve 10,346,945 10,346,945 General risk reserve 12,231,636 11,855,025 Unappropriated profit 31,970,601 25,979,004 Total shareholders' equity 76,102,854 69,832,936 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,004,754,734 924,294,005 - 9 - 6. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 I. Operating income 19,990,582 19,746,281 Net interest income 17,307,199 14,488,757 Interest income 33,566,389 29,199,978 Interest expense (16,259,190) (14,711,221) Net fee and commission income 1,991,791 1,600,627 Fee and commission income 2,068,355 1,676,545 Fee and commission expense (76,564) (75,918) Gains on investments 715,480 2,517,872 Changes in fair value (loss)/gain (67,736) 910,555 Exchange (loss)/gain 11,691 197,811 Gain from assets disposal 7,589 6,449 Other business income 24,568 24,210 II. Operating expenses (9,371,551) (10,143,222) Taxes and surcharges (152,378) (165,528) Business and administrative fee (4,922,512) (5,584,828) Credit impairment losses (4,296,661) (4,392,866) - 10 - 6. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (continued) For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 III. Operating profit 10,619,031 9,603,059 Add: Non-operating income 12,465 33,179 Less: Non-operating expenses (5,316) (14,007) IV. Total profit 10,626,180 9,622,231 Less: Income tax expenses (1,831,170) (2,212,079) V. Net profit 8,795,010 7,410,152 Net profit attributable to Shareholders of the Parent: 8,627,594 7,335,238 Minority shareholders: 167,416 74,914 VI. Other comprehensive income (93,114) (1,199) VII. Total comprehensive income 8,701,896 7,408,953 - Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Parent 8,534,480 7,334,039 - Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders 167,416 74,914 VIII.Earnings per share - Basic earnings per share (RMB) 0.86 0.73 - 11 - 7. INCOME STATEMENT For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 I. Operating income 19,042,771 19,171,710 Net interest income 16,275,639 13,865,562 Interest income 31,811,165 27,930,564 Interest expense (15,535,526) (14,065,002) Net fee and commission income 1,993,064 1,600,431 Fee and commission income 2,067,957 1,675,961 Fee and commission expense (74,893) (75,530) Gains on investments 800,480 2,568,872 Changes in fair value (loss)/gain (67,736) 910,555 Exchange (loss)/gain 11,691 197,811 Gain from assets disposal 7,384 6,448 Other business income 22,249 22,031 II. Operating expenses (8,922,726) (9,803,821) Taxes and surcharges (145,972) (163,160) Business and administrative fee (4,785,113) (5,452,354) Credit impairment losses (3,991,641) (4,188,307) III. Operating profit 10,120,045 9,367,889 Add: Non-operating income 10,730 31,539 Less: Non-operating expenses (4,792) (13,445) IV. Total profit 10,125,983 9,385,983 Less: Income tax expenses (1,762,951) (2,148,052) V. Net profit 8,363,032 7,237,931 VI. Other comprehensive income (93,114) (1,199) VII. Total comprehensive income 8,269,918 7,236,732 - 12 - 8. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the nine For the nine months ended 30 months ended 30 September 2019 September 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 I. Cash flows from operating activities Net increase in borrowings from central bank - 1,804,500 Net increase in deposits from customers and deposits from banks 52,898,438 - Net Increase in placements from banks and other financial institutions - 737,711 Net decrease in financial assets held for transaction purposes - 221,053 Net increase in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements 4,768,805 - Net decrease in deposits with central bank and banks 14,093,188 9,847,122 Interest, fee and commission income received 26,432,143 23,435,038 Other cash received related to operating activities 1,152,498 3,303,775 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 99,345,072 39,349,199 Net decrease in borrowings from central bank (1,186,069) - Net decrease in placements from banks and other financial institutions (687,378) - Net increase in placements with banks and other financial institutions (1,450,151) (50,734,624) Net increase in financial assets held for transaction purposes (892,990) - Net decrease in deposits from customers and deposits from banks and other financial institutions - (15,696,160) Net increase in loans and advances from customers (43,118,518) (34,584,283) Net decrease in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements - (5,901,239) Interest, fee and commission income paid (7,085,906) (11,736,473) Cash paid to staff and paid for staff (4,139,072) (3,811,807) Taxes paid (3,891,137) (3,990,302) Other cash paid related to operating activities (3,516,916) (2,454,858) Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities (65,968,137) (128,909,746) Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities 33,376,935 (89,560,547) - 13 - 8. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued) For the nine For the nine months ended 30 months ended 30 September 2019 September 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 II. Cash flows from investing activities Recovery of cash received from investments 100,020,243 215,914,474 Net cash received from gains on investment obtained 9,837,284 7,472,215 Net cash received from the disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 11,101 19,309 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 109,868,628 223,405,998 Cash paid for investments (158,383,451) (190,388,291) Cash paid on purchase of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long- term assets (287,005) (250,694) Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities (158,670,456) (190,638,985) Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities (48,801,828) 32,767,013 Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from bonds issued 181,333,870 114,190,847 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 181,333,870 114,190,847 Cash paid for distribution of dividends, profits or interest (6,135,156) (2,328,212) Cash paid for redemption of bonds issued (163,410,000) (94,320,000) Cash paid for acquire minority interests of subsidiaries - (264,650) Distribution of dividends to minority shareholders of non-controlling equity subsidiaries (40,000) (24,000) Other cash paid related to financing activities (52,644) - Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities (169,637,800) (96,936,862) Net cash flows from financing activities 11,696,070 17,253,985 IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 14,313 35,365 V. Net changes in cash and cash equivalents (3,714,510) (39,504,184) Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 34,637,437 48,608,610 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 30,922,927 9,104,426 - 14 - 9. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 I. Cash flows from operating activities Net increase in borrowings from central bank - 1,834,500 Net increase in deposits from customers and deposits from banks 52,758,821 - Net increase in placements from banks and other financial institutions - - Net decrease in financial assets held for transaction purposes - 221,053 Net increase in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements 5,081,810 - Net decrease in deposits with central bank and banks 13,914,794 9,945,549 Interest, fee and commission income received 24,525,912 22,121,189 Other cash received related to operating activities 708,767 2,732,494 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 96,990,104 36,854,785 Net decrease in borrowings from central bank (1,106,229) - Net decrease in placements from banks and other financial institutions (1,443,495) (3,192,421) Net increase in placements with banks and other financial institutions (2,069,006) (51,804,624) Net increase in financial assets held for transaction purposes (892,990) - Net decrease in deposits from customers and deposits from banks and other financial institutions - (15,708,910) Net increase in loans and advances from customers (38,394,250) (29,394,775) Net decrease in financial assets sold under repurchase agreements - (5,901,239) Interest, fee and commission income paid (6,550,843) (11,097,238) Cash paid to staff and paid for staff (4,048,725) (3,738,517) Taxes paid (3,750,410) (3,938,020) Other cash paid related to operating activities (3,476,124) (2,277,855) Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities (61,732,072) (127,053,599) Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities 35,258,032 (90,198,814) - 15 - 9. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued) For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 II. Cash flows from investing activities Recovery of cash received from investments 100,105,243 215,989,388 Net cash received from gains on investment obtained 9,839,163 7,472,216 Net cash received from the disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 10,786 18,482 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 109,955,192 223,480,086 Cash paid for investments (158,485,330) (190,652,941) Cash paid on purchase of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets (283,166) (247,490) Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities (158,768,496) (190,900,431) Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities (48,813,304) 32,579,655 III. Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from bonds issued 179,401,950 114,190,847 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 179,401,950 114,190,847 Cash paid for distribution of dividends, profits or interest (6,135,156) (2,328,212) Cash paid for redemption of bonds issued (163,410,000) (94,320,000) Other cash paid related to financing activities (47,419) - Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities (169,592,575) (96,648,212) Net cash flows from financing activities 9,809,375 17,542,635 - 16 - 9. STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (continued) For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 IV. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 14,313 35,366 V. Net changes in cash and cash equivalents (3,731,584) (40,041,158) Add: Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 34,322,039 48,281,318 VI. Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 30,590,455 8,240,160 The above English version of the Financial Statements and its summary and the major operating conditions of the Bank is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail. For more details of the A Share Offering, please refer to the A Share Listing Announcement which will be published by the Bank on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 28 October 2019. The Bank will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any further development in relation to the A Share Offering when appropriate. For and on behalf of the Board Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.* 重慶農村商業銀行股份有限公司* Liu Jianzhong Chairman and Executive Director Chongqing, the PRC, 25 October 2019 - 17 - As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Liu Jianzhong, Mr. Xie Wenhui and Mr. Zhang Peizong; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Zhang Peng, Ms. Chen Xiaoyan, Mr. Luo Yuxing and Mr. Wen Honghai; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Yuan Zengting, Mr. Cao Guohua, Mr. Song Qinghua, Mr. Zhang Qiaoyun and Mr. Lee Ming Hau. The Bank holds a financial licence number B0335H250000001 approved by the regulatory authority of the banking industry of the PRC and was authorised by the Administration for Market Regulation of Chongqing to obtain a corporate legal person business licence with a unified social credit code 91500000676129728J. 