Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank : Articles of Association of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.

CHAPTER 1 GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 1 The Articles of Association are formulated in accordance with the "Company Law of the People's Republic of China" (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Law"), the "Securities Law of the People's Republic of China" (hereinafter referred to as the "Securities Law"), the "Law of the People's Republic of China on Commercial Banks" (hereinafter referred to as the "Commercial Bank Law"), the "Special Regulations of the State Council on the Overseas Offering and Listing of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies", the "Essential Terms of Articles of Association for Companies Listed Overseas", the "Guidance for the Articles of Association of Listed Companies", relevant requirements of the Communist Party of China (hereinafter referred to as the "CPC") and other relevant laws and regulations, with an aim to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Bank"), and its shareholders and creditors, and to standardize the organization and activities of the Bank, as well as to preserve and increase the value of state-owned assets.

In accordance with the Company Law and the "Constitution of the Communist Party of China", the Bank shall establish a committee for the Communist Party of China and a discipline inspection committee to carry out CPC activities. Party organization is an organic composition of the corporate governance structure of the Bank. The Bank insists on simultaneous planning of Party construction and production operations, simultaneous establishment of party organisations and working organs, simultaneous allocation of person-in charge of the Party organization and staff for Party affairs as well as simultaneous proceeding of work, so as to make clear the duties and manner of work of the Party organization in respect of decision-making, implementation and supervision, to allow docking between mechanisms, between systems, between regimes and between work, and to promote the Party organization to play a leading role in an organized, institutionalized and concrete way.

Article 2 The Bank is a joint stock limited company incorporated in accordance with the Company Law, the Commercial Bank Law and other relevant provisions. The Bank was established by way of a merger on June 27, 2008, with the Approval of the Establishment of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. (Yin Jian Fu [2008] No.224) granted by the China Banking Regulatory Commission. The Bank was registered with the Chongqing Administration for Industry & Commerce, and obtained its business license on the same day, with its unified social credit code: 91500000676129728J.

Article 3 The registered name of the Bank is: 重慶農村商業銀行股份有限公司; The shortened name is: 重慶農村商業銀行;

The English name is: Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.

The shortened name is: Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank

Article 4 Domicile of the Bank: No. 36 Jinshamen Road, Jiangbei District, Chongqing, the PRC Postal code: 400023

Telephone: 86-23-61110682

Facsimile: 86-23-61116111

Article 5 The Bank is a perpetual joint stock limited company.