Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank : COMPLETION OF THE A SHARE OFFERING AND AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Place of listing Shanghai Stock Exchange Date of listing 29 October 2019 Stock abbreviation CQRCB Stock code 601077 Total number of issued shares of the Bank after 11,357,000,000 shares (comprising the A Share Offering 2,513,336,041 H Shares and 8,843,663,959 A Shares)

In accordance with the requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities approving the A Share Offering, all existing Domestic Shares of the Bank issued before the A Share Offering shall have been registered with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited as restricted circulating A Shares, which shall rank pari passu with other A Shares of the Bank issued under the A Share Offering, save for the lock-up period.

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

References are made to the circular of the Bank dated 6 June 2016 and the announcement of the Bank dated 17 June 2016. At the general meeting held on 17 June 2016, the Shareholders of the Bank considered and approved the special resolution to amend certain articles of the Articles of Association of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 《( 重慶農村商業銀行股份有限公司章程》) (the "Articles of Association") in accordance with the regulatory requirements in relation to the A Share Offering. Please refer to Appendix V to the relevant circular for details of the amendments. The amendments to the Articles of Association have been approved by the regulatory authority of the banking industry of the PRC.

References are made to the circular of the Bank dated 27 October 2017 and the announcement of the Bank dated 11 December 2017. At the general meeting held on 11 December 2017, the Shareholders of the Bank considered and approved the special resolution to amend certain articles of the applicable Articles of Association after the A Share Offering in accordance with the Guideline on Strengthening Party Discipline during the Promotion of Reform and Development of State-ownedEnterprises (Yu Wei Ban Fa [2016] No. 9)(《關於在推進國有企業改革發展中落實全面從嚴治黨的意見》（渝委辦發 [2016]9號）) which required the incorporation of Party construction into the articles of association of state-ownedenterprises and based on the actual needs of the Bank. Please refer to Appendix III to the relevant circular for details of the amendments. The amendments to the Articles of Association have been approved by the regulatory authority of the banking industry of the PRC.

References are made to the circular of the Bank dated 7 August 2018 and the announcements of the Bank dated 21 September 2018 and 10 January 2019. At the general meeting held on 21 September 2018, the Shareholders of the Bank considered and approved the special resolution to amend certain articles of the applicable Articles of Association after the A Share Offering in accordance with relevant requirements of the regulatory authority of the banking industry of the PRC such as the Guidelines on the Corporate Governance of Commercial Banks 《( 商業銀行公司治理指引》) and based on the actual circumstances of the Bank. Please refer to Appendix V to the relevant circular for