MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank CO LTD    3618   CNE100000X44

CHONGQING RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO LTD

(3618)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank : DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

09/19/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3618)

DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A

SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made by Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 重慶農村商業銀行股份 有限公司* (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 April 2016, the supplemental circular dated 6 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 March 2017, the announcement dated 21 March 2017, the circular dated 12 April 2017, the announcement dated 5 May 2017, the announcement dated 12 March 2018, the announcement dated 13 March 2018, the announcement dated 29 March 2018, the circular dated 4 April 2018, the announcement dated 27 April 2018, the announcement dated 26 February 2019, the announcement dated 26 March 2019, the circular dated 4 April 2019, the announcement dated 26 April 2019, the announcement dated 15 August 2019, the announcement dated 6 September 2019 and the announcement dated 10 September 2019, in relation to the Bank's proposed A Share Offering (the "A Share Offering") and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the above announcements and circulars.

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, following the completion of preliminary price consultations with consultees on 17 September 2019, the Bank will issue 1,357,000,000 A Shares at the issue price of RMB7.36 per share. The issue price was determined based on several factors including, among others, preliminary price consultation result, the fundamentals of issuers, the valuation of comparable companies, the industry in which we operate, market conditions, the demand for the proceeds to be raised and the underwriting risks.

- 1 -

For the finalised terms of the A Share Offering, please refer to the full text of the A Shares Initial Public Offering Prospectus of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., and its summary published by the Bank in Chinese only on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the website of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of the Bank (www.cqrcb.com) on 20 September 2019.

The Bank will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any further development in relation to the A Share Offering when appropriate.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Bank.

For and on behalf of the Board

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

重慶農村商業銀行股份有限公司*

Liu Jianzhong

Chairman and Executive Director

Chongqing, the PRC, 20 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Liu Jianzhong, Mr. Xie Wenhui and Mr. Zhang Peizong; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Zhang Peng, Ms. Chen Xiaoyan, Mr. Luo Yuxing and Mr. Wen Honghai; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Yuan Zengting, Mr. Cao Guohua, Mr. Song Qinghua, Mr. Zhang Qiaoyun and Mr. Lee Ming Hau.

  • The Bank holds a financial licence number B0335H250000001 approved by the regulatory authority of the banking industry of the PRC and was authorised by the Administration for Market Regulation of Chongqing to obtain a corporate legal person business licence with a unified social credit code 91500000676129728J. The Bank is not an authorised institution in accordance with the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 22:31:02 UTC
