Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank : DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A SHARE OFFERING

*

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3618)

DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE A

SHARE OFFERING

This announcement is made by Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 重慶農村商業銀行股份 有限公司* (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 April 2016, the supplemental circular dated 6 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 March 2017, the announcement dated 21 March 2017, the circular dated 12 April 2017, the announcement dated 5 May 2017, the announcement dated 12 March 2018, the announcement dated 13 March 2018, the announcement dated 29 March 2018, the circular dated 4 April 2018, the announcement dated 27 April 2018, the announcement dated 26 February 2019, the announcement dated 26 March 2019, the circular dated 4 April 2019, the announcement dated 26 April 2019, the announcement dated 15 August 2019, the announcement dated 6 September 2019 and the announcement dated 10 September 2019, in relation to the Bank's proposed A Share Offering (the "A Share Offering") and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the above announcements and circulars.

The board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, following the completion of preliminary price consultations with consultees on 17 September 2019, the Bank will issue 1,357,000,000 A Shares at the issue price of RMB7.36 per share. The issue price was determined based on several factors including, among others, preliminary price consultation result, the fundamentals of issuers, the valuation of comparable companies, the industry in which we operate, market conditions, the demand for the proceeds to be raised and the underwriting risks.