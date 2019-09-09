Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank : FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO A SHARE PROSPECTUS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

*

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3618)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO A SHARE PROSPECTUS

This announcement is made by Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 重慶農村商業銀行股份 有限公司* (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 April 2016, the supplemental circular dated 6 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 March 2017, the announcement dated 21 March 2017, the circular dated 12 April 2017, the announcement dated 5 May 2017, the announcement dated 12 March 2018, the announcement dated 13 March 2018, the announcement dated 29 March 2018, the circular dated 4 April 2018, the announcement dated 27 April 2018, the announcement dated 26 February 2019, the announcement dated 26 March 2019, the circular dated 4 April 2019, the announcement dated 26 April 2019, the announcement dated 15 August 2019 and the announcement dated 6 September 2019, in relation to the Bank's proposed A Share Offering (the "A Share Offering") and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the above announcements and circulars.

The full text of the prospectus in Chinese only in relation to the A Share Offering (the "A Share Prospectus"), a summary of the A Share Prospectus and the relevant appendices were published by the Bank on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.cqrcb.com) on 10 September 2019.

The summary of the consolidated financial statements (the "Consolidated Financial Statements") and the major operating conditions of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Relevant Period") are set out in the section headed "13. Major Operating Conditions after the Closing Date of the Financial Report" under the section headed "Warning on Major Issues" in the A