Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank : FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO A SHARE PROSPECTUS
0
09/09/2019 | 06:27pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
*
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3618)
FINANCIAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO A SHARE PROSPECTUS
This announcement is made by Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. 重慶農村商業銀行股份 有限公司* (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to the announcement of the Bank dated 28 April 2016, the supplemental circular dated 6 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 June 2016, the announcement dated 17 March 2017, the announcement dated 21 March 2017, the circular dated 12 April 2017, the announcement dated 5 May 2017, the announcement dated 12 March 2018, the announcement dated 13 March 2018, the announcement dated 29 March 2018, the circular dated 4 April 2018, the announcement dated 27 April 2018, the announcement dated 26 February 2019, the announcement dated 26 March 2019, the circular dated 4 April 2019, the announcement dated 26 April 2019, the announcement dated 15 August 2019 and the announcement dated 6 September 2019, in relation to the Bank's proposed A Share Offering (the "A Share Offering") and relevant matters. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the above announcements and circulars.
The full text of the prospectus in Chinese only in relation to the A Share Offering (the "A Share Prospectus"), a summary of the A Share Prospectus and the relevant appendices were published by the Bank on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Bank (www.cqrcb.com) on 10 September 2019.
The summary of the consolidated financial statements (the "Consolidated Financial Statements") and the major operating conditions of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Relevant Period") are set out in the section headed "13. Major Operating Conditions after the Closing Date of the Financial Report" under the section headed "Warning on Major Issues" in the A
- 1 -
Share Prospectus. The Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with the Group's accounting policies under the Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises have been reviewed but not audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP.
The Bank confirmed that the total assets, net assets and net profit set out in the summary of the Consolidated Financial Statements do not have any significant difference from the total assets, net assets and net profit prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.
The Bank's consolidated balance sheet, consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of cash flows as at 30 June 2019 prepared in accordance with the Chinese Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, and the major operating conditions of the Group are as follows:
1. KEY DATA OF CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Unit: RMB in million, %
31 March
Items
30 June 2019
2019
Change
Total assets
1,019,245
988,767
3.08
Loans and advances to customers
396,111
382,585
3.54
Total liabilities
943,743
913,636
3.30
Deposits from customers
682,854
676,053
1.01
Total shareholders' equity
75,502
75,131
0.49
2
KEY DATA OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Unit: RMB in million, %
Change as
compared
with the
Six months
Six months
correspond-
ended 30
ended 30
ing period
Items
June 2019
June 2018
last year
Operating income
13,267
13,264
0.02
Operating profit
7,032
6,336
10.98
Gross profit
7,035
6,334
11.07
Net profit
5,841
4,887
19.52
Net profit attributable to equity holders
of the parent
5,751
4,836
18.92
Net profit attributable to equity holders
of the parent after deduction of non-
recurring profit or loss
4,963
4,833
2.70
- 2 -
Unit: RMB in million, %
Change as
compared
Three
Three
with the
months
months
correspond-
ended 30
ended 30
ing period
Items
June 2019
June 2018
last year
Operating income
6,601
6,506
1.46
Operating profit
2,957
2,950
0.24
Gross profit
2,958
2,938
0.68
Net profit
2,493
2,303
8.25
Net profit attributable to equity holders
of the parent
2,443
2,280
7.15
Net profit attributable to equity holders
of the parent after deduction of non-
recurring profit or loss
2,438
2,282
6.84
3. KEY DATA OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Unit: RMB in million, %
Change as
compared
with the
Six months
Six months
correspond-
ended 30
ended 30
ing period
Items
June 2019
June 2018
last year
Net cash flows from/(used in) operating
activities
31,036
(48,607)
(163.85)
Net cash flows (used in)/from investing
activities
(23,387)
53,573
(143.65)
Net cash flows used in financing
activities
(4,598)
(4,123)
11.52
Cash and cash equivalents as at the end
of the period
37,690
49,469
(23.81)
- 3 -
4. MAJOR OPERATING CONDITIONS
As at 30 June 2019, the total assets of the Bank on a consolidated basis (similarly hereinafter) amounted to RMB1,019.245 billion and the shareholders' equity amounted to RMB75.502 billion. For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Bank's operating income, net profit and net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss amounted to RMB13.267 billion, RMB5.841 billion and RMB4.963 billion, respectively.
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Bank's operating income, net profit and net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss increased by 0.02%, 19.52% and 2.70%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period of 2018. During the reporting period, the Bank's business remained stable and did not experience material adverse changes.
The closing date of audit of the financial report of the Bank is 31 March 2019. From the closing date of audit of the financial report to the signing date of the A Share Prospectus of the Bank, the development of the industry and market in which the Bank operates was in normal condition, the Bank's overall operating conditions were stable and there were no major changes in its main business model, the scale of operations, the product/service prices, the constitution of major customers, tax policies and other significant events that may affect the judgment of investors.
The financial data for the six months ended 30 June 2019 has not been audited by auditors, investors are therefore advised to pay attention to investment risks.
Taking into account the industry development trends and the actual operating conditions of the Bank, it is estimated that the consolidated operating income for the nine months ending 30 September 2019 will range from RMB19.791 billion to RMB20.765 billion, representing an increase of approximately 0.23% to 5.16% as compared to the corresponding period last year; the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent will range from RMB8.255 billion to RMB8.845 billion, representing an increase of approximately 12.54% to 20.59% as compared to the corresponding period last year; and the net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss will range from RMB7.468 billion to RMB8.058 billion, representing an increase of approximately 2.08% to 10.15% as compared to the corresponding period last year.
The relevant financial data in the performance forecast for the nine months ending 30 September 2019 is the result of the preliminary estimates by the Bank which has not been audited by auditors. The estimated amounts do not indicate that the Bank will achieve such income or net profit or represent the profit forecast made by the Bank. Therefore, investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.
- 4 -
The above English version of the summary of the Consolidated Financial Statements and the major operating conditions of the Bank is an unofficial translation of its Chinese version. In case of any discrepancies, the Chinese version shall prevail.
For more details of the A Share Offering, please refer to the A Share Prospectus which was published by the Bank on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) on 10 September 2019.
The Bank will keep the Shareholders and potential investors informed of any further development in relation to the A Share Offering as and when appropriate.
For and on behalf of the Board
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*
重慶農村商業銀行股份有限公司*
Liu Jianzhong
Chairman and Executive Director
Chongqing, the PRC, 10 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Liu Jianzhong, Mr. Xie Wenhui and Mr. Zhang Peizong; the non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Zhang Peng, Ms. Chen Xiaoyan, Mr. Luo Yuxing and Mr. Wen Honghai; and the independent non-executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Yuan Zengting, Mr. Cao Guohua, Mr. Song Qinghua, Mr. Zhang Qiaoyun and Mr. Lee Ming Hau.
The Bank holds a financial licence number B0335H250000001 approved by the regulatory authority of the banking industry of the PRC and was authorised by the Administration for Market Regulation of Chongqing to obtain a corporate legal person business licence with a unified social credit code 91500000676129728J. The Bank is not an authorised institution in accordance with the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorised to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 22:26:04 UTC