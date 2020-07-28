Log in
CHORI CO., LTD.    8014   JP3528200003

CHORI CO., LTD.

(8014)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chori : FY2020 1Q Financial Results Materials(Highlights)

07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Translation ― Original text in Japanese

FY2020 1QApril 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Financial Results Materials

(Highlights)

July 27, 2020

Forecasts for operational performances, as well as future predictions described in this document, were prepared based on information available as of the day on which this document was released. This document in no way guarantees the contents and operational performances of the company in the future.

FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary

Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)

POINT

●Global stagnation in economic activity due to the spread of COVID-19

●A ¥2.5 billion provision of allowance for doubtful accounts for a customer in China was recorded under selling, general and administrative expenses, resulting in the recording of losses.

●Core earnings excluding the provision of allowance for doubtful accounts (ordinary income basis) amounted to ¥1.8 billion (25% of the initial full-year forecast)

Unit: billions of yen

FY2019 FY2020

Difference

Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.

Net Sales

83.2

49.0

-34.2

62.1

49.0

-13.1)

(after adoption of Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition *

Gross Profit

7.2

6.1

-1.1

Selling, general and

4.9

7.0

+2.1

administrative expenses

Operating income (loss)

2.3

-0.9

-3.2

Ordinary income (loss)

2.4

-0.7

-3.1

Net income (loss) attributable to

1.6

-1.2

-2.8

owners of the parent

  • The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Guidance No. 30) have been adopted from FY2020 1Q.

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD. 1

FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary

Recorded provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

●Tohcho Co., Limited, a consolidated subsidiary, had sold various chemical raw materials to a chemicals manufacturing group in China ("the Customer").

●There was a complete halt in economic activity in China due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Customer is experiencing unsteady cash flows due to weakness in its mainstay petrochemicals business.

The Customer has fallen behind in making payments of ¥4,948 million owed to Tohcho Co., Limited for the purchase of raw materials. However, the Customerʼs business is still in operation.

●Efforts are focused on negotiations on collection of accounts receivable. Legal proceedings such as accounts receivable collection litigation have been initiated.

●Recorded ¥2,474 million, the equivalent of 50% of the accounts receivable, as a provision of allowance for doubtful accounts under selling, general and administrative expenses, taking into consideration factors such as the status of accounts receivable collection and the prospects for progress on legal proceedings.

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD. 2

FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary

Segment Results

Net sales

Unit: billions of yen

FY2019

FY2020

Difference

Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.

Fibers, Textiles

26.4

20.0

-6.4

and Garments

(24.3)

Chemicals

40.4

28.4

-11.9

(37.1)

Machinery

16.4

0.5

-15.9

(0.6)

Others

0.0

0.0

-0.0

Total

83.2

49.0

-34.2

  • Figures in parentheses represent amounts after the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc.

Ordinary income (loss)

Unit: billions of yen

FY2019

FY2020

Difference

Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.

Fibers, Textiles

0.7

0.4

-0.3

and Garments

Chemicals

1.2

-1.3

-2.5

Machinery

0.2

0.1

-0.1

Others

0.3

0.1

-0.2

Total

2.4

-0.7

-3.1

  • Fibers, Textiles and Garments Chemicals Machinery Others

26.4

40.420.0

16.428.4 0.5

FY2019FY2020

Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.

  • Fibers, Textiles and Garments Chemicals Machinery Others

0.7

1.2

0.1

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.1

-1.3

FY2019FY2020

Fibers, Textiles and Garments

  • Decreased sales and profit

S t e a d y Hygienic materials

S l u g g i s h

Domestic fibers, textiles, and

garments

Chemicals

Decreased sales and ordinary loss

S t e a d y

Life sciences

Fine chemicals

Sluggish

Organic chemical materials

Materials for Electronics

L o s s

Recorded ¥2.5 billion

allowance for doubtful accounts

Machinery

  • Decreased sales and profit

Sluggish Vehicles

* Adjusted amounts for "Others" are included.

Apr.-Jun.

Apr.-Jun.

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD.

3

FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary

Net Sales by Operation

POINT

●Trade ratio: 64.3% (-7.0% YoY)

Domestic sales: Decreased sales both in the Fibers, Textiles, and Garments Business and the Chemicals Business

Export sales: Decreased sales across all segments

Net sales

83.2

(62.1)

Net sales

49.0

Net sales

-34.2

(-13.1)

Overseas

59.3

(39.7)

Overseas

31.5

Overseas

-27.8

(-8.2)

transactions

transactions

transactions

71.3%

(63.9%)

64.3%

-7.0%

(+0.4%)

Trade ratio

Trade ratio

Trade ratio

Unit: billions of yen

23.9

18.1

-6.4

Domestic

7.0

-4.4

17.5

Import

-1.9

13.7

Export

34.2

Overseas

-21.4

5.1

12.8

FY2019 Apr.-Jun.

FY2020 Apr.-Jun. *

Domestic Amount of domestic sales

sales

Overseas

Import

Amount of net sales

from overseas to

sales

Japan

transactions

Export

Amount of net sales

from Japan to

sales

transactions

sales

overseas

Overseas

Amount of net sales

from overseas

* Figures in parentheses represent amounts after the adoption of the Accounting Standard

4

for Revenue Recognition, etc.

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD.

FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary

Financial Position

Unit: billions of yen

130

Unit: billions of yen

120

110

31-Mar-20

30-Jun-20

Difference

100

90

Total assets

114.4

99.5

-14.9

80

70

60

Net interest-bearing debt

-12.0

-9.0

+3.0

50

40

Total equity

57.2

54.9

-2.3

30

20

Equity ratio

50.0%

55.1%

+5.1%

10

0

-10

Unit:

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

-20

31-Mar-20

30-Jun-20

-10

Total assets

Net interest-bearing debt

Total equity

Equity ratio

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD. 5

FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary

FY2020 Business Results Forecast

POINT

●Start of Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2022"

In order to respond instantly to a dramatically changing social and business environment, Chori Co., Ltd. will fortify defensive measures, as it carries out its basic strategy for sustainable growth.

●The full-year business results forecast for FY2020 was revised downward due to a ¥2.5 billion provision of allowance for doubtful accounts for a customer in China.

FY2020

Previous forecast

Revised forecast

Difference

Unit: billions of yen

(May 19, 2020

Net Sales

200.0

200.0

Operating income

6.7

4.2

-2.5

Ordinary income

7.0

4.5

-2.5

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

4.6

2.1

-2.5

Dividends Forecast

The dividends forecast announced on May 19, 2020 has been revised to "Undetermined."

The dividends forecast will be promptly announced as soon as it is possible to make appropriate and reasonable estimations.

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD. 6

M a k i n g y o u r d r e a m s c o m e t r u e

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO.,LTD. 7

Disclaimer

Chori Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:20 UTC
