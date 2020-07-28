Chori : FY2020 1Q Financial Results Materials(Highlights)

FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary

Recorded provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

●Tohcho Co., Limited, a consolidated subsidiary, had sold various chemical raw materials to a chemicals manufacturing group in China ("the Customer").

●There was a complete halt in economic activity in China due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Customer is experiencing unsteady cash flows due to weakness in its mainstay petrochemicals business.

The Customer has fallen behind in making payments of ¥4,948 million owed to Tohcho Co., Limited for the purchase of あraw materials. However, the Customerʼs business is still in operation.

●Efforts are focused on negotiations on collection of accounts receivable. Legal proceedings such as accounts receivable collection litigation have been initiated.

●Recorded ¥2,474 million, the equivalent of 50% of the accounts receivable, as a provision of allowance for doubtful accounts under selling, general and administrative expenses, taking into consideration factors such as the status of accounts receivable collection and the prospects for progress on legal proceedings.