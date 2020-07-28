Chori : FY2020 1Q Financial Results Materials(Highlights)

Forecasts for operational performances, as well as future predictions described in this document, were prepared based on information available as of the day on which this document was released. This document in no way guarantees the contents and operational performances of the company in the future.
FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary
Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)
POINT
●Global stagnation in economic activity due to the spread of COVID-19
●A ¥2.5 billion provision of allowance for doubtful accounts for a customer in China was recorded under selling, general and administrative expenses, resulting in the recording of losses.
●Core earnings excluding the provision of allowance for doubtful accounts (ordinary income basis) amounted to ¥1.8 billion (25% of the initial full-year forecast)
Unit: billions of yen
FY2019 FY2020
Difference
Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.
Net Sales
83.2
49.0
-34.2
62.1
49.0
-13.1)
(after adoption of Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition *
Gross Profit
7.2
6.1
-1.1
Selling, general and
4.9
7.0
+2.1
administrative expenses
Operating income (loss)
2.3
-0.9
-3.2
Ordinary income (loss)
2.4
-0.7
-3.1
Net income (loss) attributable to
1.6
-1.2
-2.8
owners of the parent
The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. (ASBJ Statement No. 29) and Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Guidance No. 30) have been adopted from FY2020 1Q.
FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary
Recorded provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
●Tohcho Co., Limited, a consolidated subsidiary, had sold various chemical raw materials to a chemicals manufacturing group in China ("the Customer").
●There was a complete halt in economic activity in China due to the spread of COVID-19.
The Customer is experiencing unsteady cash flows due to weakness in its mainstay petrochemicals business.
The Customer has fallen behind in making payments of ¥4,948 million owed to Tohcho Co., Limited for the purchase of あraw materials. However, the Customerʼs business is still in operation.
●Efforts are focused on negotiations on collection of accounts receivable. Legal proceedings such as accounts receivable collection litigation have been initiated.
●Recorded ¥2,474 million, the equivalent of 50% of the accounts receivable, as a provision of allowance for doubtful accounts under selling, general and administrative expenses, taking into consideration factors such as the status of accounts receivable collection and the prospects for progress on legal proceedings.
FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary
Segment Results
Net sales
Unit: billions of yen
FY2019
FY2020
Difference
Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.
Fibers, Textiles
26.4
20.0
-6.4
and Garments
(24.3)
Chemicals
40.4
28.4
-11.9
(37.1)
Machinery
16.4
0.5
-15.9
(0.6)
Others
0.0
0.0
-0.0
Total
83.2
49.0
-34.2
Figures in parentheses represent amounts after the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc.
Ordinary income (loss)
Unit: billions of yen
FY2019
FY2020
Difference
Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.
Fibers, Textiles
0.7
0.4
-0.3
and Garments
Chemicals
1.2
-1.3
-2.5
Machinery
0.2
0.1
-0.1
Others
0.3
0.1
-0.2
Total
2.4
-0.7
-3.1
Fibers, Textiles and Garments■ Chemicals ■ Machinery ■ Others
26.4
40.420.0
16.428.40.5
FY2019FY2020
Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.
Fibers, Textiles and Garments■ Chemicals ■ Machinery ■ Others
0.7
1.2
0.1
0.2
0.4
0.3
0.1
-1.3
FY2019FY2020
Fibers, Textiles and Garments
Decreased sales and profit
S t e a d y Hygienic materials
S l u g g i s h
Domestic fibers, textiles, and
garments
Chemicals
…Decreased sales and ordinary loss
S t e a d y
Life sciences
Fine chemicals
Sluggish
Organic chemical materials
Materials for Electronics
L o s s
Recorded ¥2.5 billion
allowance for doubtful accounts
Machinery
Decreased sales and profit
Sluggish Vehicles
* Adjusted amounts for "Others" are included.
Apr.-Jun.
Apr.-Jun.
FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary
Net Sales by Operation
POINT
●Trade ratio: 64.3% (-7.0% YoY)
Domestic sales: Decreased sales both in the Fibers, Textiles, and Garments Business and the Chemicals Business
Export sales: Decreased sales across all segments
Net sales
83.2
(62.1)
Net sales
49.0
Net sales
-34.2
(-13.1)
Overseas
59.3
(39.7)
Overseas
31.5
Overseas
-27.8
(-8.2)
transactions
transactions
transactions
71.3%
(63.9%)
64.3%
-7.0%
(+0.4%)
（Trade ratio）
（Trade ratio）
（Trade ratio）
Unit: billions of yen
23.9
18.1
-6.4
■ Domestic
7.0
-4.4
17.5
■ Import
-1.9
13.7
■ Export
34.2
■ Overseas
-21.4
5.1
12.8
FY2019 Apr.-Jun.
FY2020 Apr.-Jun. *
Domestic Amount of domestic sales
sales
Overseas
Import
Amount of net sales
from overseas to
sales
Japan
transactions
Export
Amount of net sales
from Japan to
sales
transactions
sales
overseas
Overseas
Amount of net sales
from overseas
* Figures in parentheses represent amounts after the adoption of the Accounting Standard
for Revenue Recognition, etc.
FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary
Financial Position
Unit: billions of yen
130
Unit: billions of yen
120
110
31-Mar-20
30-Jun-20
Difference
100
90
Total assets
114.4
99.5
-14.9
80
70
60
Net interest-bearing debt
-12.0
-9.0
+3.0
50
40
Total equity
57.2
54.9
-2.3
30
20
Equity ratio
50.0%
55.1%
+5.1%
10
0
-10
Unit: ％
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
-20
31-Mar-20
30-Jun-20
-10
Total assets
Net interest-bearing debt
Total equity
Equity ratio
FY2020 1Q Financial Results Summary
FY2020 Business Results Forecast
POINT
●Start of Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2022"
In order to respond instantly to a dramatically changing social and business environment, Chori Co., Ltd. will fortify defensive measures, as it carries out its basic strategy for sustainable growth.
●The full-year business results forecast for FY2020 was revised downward due to a ¥2.5 billion provision of allowance for doubtful accounts for a customer in China.
FY2020
Previous forecast
Revised forecast
Difference
Unit: billions of yen
(May 19, 2020）
Net Sales
200.0
200.0
ー
Operating income
6.7
4.2
-2.5
Ordinary income
7.0
4.5
-2.5
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
4.6
2.1
-2.5
Dividends Forecast
The dividends forecast announced on May 19, 2020 has been revised to "Undetermined."
The dividends forecast will be promptly announced as soon as it is possible to make appropriate and reasonable estimations.