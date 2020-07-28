Chori : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Consolidated)

Notes: The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued on March 30, 2018) and Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, issued on March 30, 2018) have been adopted from the beginning of the year ending March 31, 2021. Consequently, the percentage of changes in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019, before the standard was applied, has not been stated.

to owners of the parent

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Based on Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

2. Dividends

Dividends per share Quarter-end Year-end Annual 1st 2nd 3rd yen yen yen yen yen Year ended Mar. 31, 2020 - 31.00 - 32.00 63.00 Year ending Mar. 31, 2021 - Year ending Mar. 31, 2021(forecast) - - - -

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of the dividend: Yes

The dividend forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021 is undetermined. For the details, please refer to "Notice Regarding the Recording of a Provision of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts and Revisions to Forecasts of Business Results and Dividends" announced today July 27, 2020.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners per share of the parent Full Year Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % yen 200,000 (39.3) 4,200 (48.9) 4,500 (48.2) 2,100 (65.6) 85.52

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecasts of consolidated financial results: Yes

For the details, please refer to "Notice Regarding the Recording of a Provision of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts and Revisions to Forecasts of Business Results and Dividends" announced today July 27, 2020.

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended Jun. 30, 2020: None (Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)

Inclusion: None Exclusion: None

Specific accounting process applied to the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in financial forecasts and retrospective restatement

1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc. : None 2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1. : Yes 3. Changes in accounting estimates : Yes 4. Restatements : None (4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares) 1. Number of outstanding shares at the end As of Jun. 30, 2020 25,303,478 As of Mar. 31, 2020 25,303,478 of the period (including treasury stock) shares shares 2. Number of treasury stocks at the end of As of Jun. 30, 2020 747,681 As of Mar. 31, 2020 747,620 the period shares shares 3. Average number of shares during the Three months ended 24,555,828 Three months ended 24,556,342 period (quarterly cumulative) Jun. 30, 2020 shares Jun. 30, 2019 shares

Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments

The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons.

