Chori : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Consolidated)

CHORI CO., LTD.

(8014)
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Consolidated)

07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 [Based on Japanese GAAP] (Consolidated)

July 27, 2020

Company name:

CHORI CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo (1st section)

TSE Code:

8014

URL:

https://www.chori.co.jp

Representative:

Kazuo Sakihama, President, CEO & COO

Inquiries:

Yasutaka Kawamura, Manager of Corporate Management Dept.

Tel.:

+81-3-5781-6201

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 13, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly results explanatory meeting: None

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate

year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of the parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Jun. 30, 2020

49,004

(890)

(695)

(1,185)

Jun. 30, 2019

83,187

0.9

2,305

14.6

2,400

6.9

1,629

10.9

Note: Comprehensive income

Jun. 30, 2020 : (1,569) million yen (%)

Jun. 30, 2019 : 1,832 million yen (60.3%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Three months ended

yen

yen

Jun. 30, 2020

(48.30)

-

Jun. 30, 2019

66.36

-

Notes: The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued on March 30, 2018) and Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, issued on March 30, 2018) have been adopted from the beginning of the year ending March 31, 2021. Consequently, the percentage of changes in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019, before the standard was applied, has not been stated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Jun. 30, 2020

99,530

54,911

55.1

Mar. 31, 2020

114,400

57,279

50.0

Reference: Total equity

As of Jun. 30, 2020 : 54,877 million yen

As of Mar. 31, 2020 : 57,185 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

1st

2nd

3rd

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020

-

31.00

-

32.00

63.00

Year ending Mar. 31, 2021

-

Year ending Mar. 31, 2021(forecast)

-

-

-

-

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of the dividend: Yes

The dividend forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021 is undetermined. For the details, please refer to "Notice Regarding the Recording of a Provision of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts and Revisions to Forecasts of Business Results and Dividends" announced today July 27, 2020.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year

changes)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating

income

Ordinary

income

attributable to owners

per share

of the parent

Full Year

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

200,000

(39.3)

4,200

(48.9)

4,500

(48.2)

2,100

(65.6)

85.52

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecasts of consolidated financial results: Yes

For the details, please refer to "Notice Regarding the Recording of a Provision of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts and Revisions to Forecasts of Business Results and Dividends" announced today July 27, 2020.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended Jun. 30, 2020: None (Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)

Inclusion: None

Exclusion: None

  1. Specific accounting process applied to the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in financial forecasts and retrospective restatement

1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.

: None

2.

Changes in accounting policies other than 1.

: Yes

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

: Yes

4.

Restatements

: None

(4)

Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

1.

Number of outstanding shares at the end

As of Jun. 30, 2020

25,303,478

As of Mar. 31, 2020

25,303,478

of the period (including treasury stock)

shares

shares

2.

Number of treasury stocks at the end of

As of Jun. 30, 2020

747,681

As of Mar. 31, 2020

747,620

the period

shares

shares

3.

Average number of shares during the

Three months ended

24,555,828

Three months ended

24,556,342

period (quarterly cumulative)

Jun. 30, 2020

shares

Jun. 30, 2019

shares

  • Quarterly financial reports are out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
  • Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments
    The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons.

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of Jun. 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposit

13,342

11,021

Deposit paid in subsidiaries and affiliates

500

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

64,034

53,886

Merchandise and finished goods

12,746

14,029

Work in process

64

759

Raw materials and supplies

5

2

Goods in transit

1,006

326

Other

4,517

4,066

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(39)

(2,560)

Total current assets

96,178

81,532

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2,376

2,326

Intangible assets

Goodwill

781

706

Other

353

360

Total intangible assets

1,135

1,066

Investment and other assets

14,710

14,605

Total non-current assets

18,221

17,998

Total assets

114,400

99,530

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

45,235

34,078

Short-term loans payable

1,843

1,612

Accrued income taxes

1,618

363

Accrued employee bonuses

819

391

Allowance for losses from liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates

42

42

Other

4,522

4,601

Total current liabilities

54,081

41,089

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

35

443

Deferred tax liabilities

565

676

Retirement benefit liabilities

2,233

2,228

Other

205

181

Total non-current liabilities

3,039

3,529

Total liabilities

57,121

44,619

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of Jun. 30, 2020

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

6,800

6,800

Capital surplus

1,753

1,753

Retained earnings

49,797

47,814

Treasury stock

(741)

(741)

Total shareholders' equity

57,608

55,626

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

42

307

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

148

99

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(497)

(1,043)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(116)

(113)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(423)

(749)

Non-controlling interests

93

34

Total net assets

57,279

54,911

Total liabilities and net assets

114,400

99,530

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income

Unit: Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Net sales

83,187

49,004

Cost of sales

76,009

42,937

Gross profit

7,178

6,066

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,872

6,957

Operating income (loss)

2,305

(890)

Non-operating income

Interest income

67

18

Dividend income

90

64

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

40

30

Foreign exchange gains

49

Gain on adjustment of account payable

19

10

Miscellaneous income

63

83

Total non-operating income

282

258

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

33

34

Loss on sales of notes receivable - trade

31

9

Sales discounts

11

8

Foreign exchange losses

96

Miscellaneous expenses

13

10

Total non-operating expenses

188

62

Ordinary income (loss)

2,400

(695)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

10

15

Gain on sales of golf memberships

1

Gain on sales of non-current assets

0

Total extraordinary income

10

17

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of investment securities

21

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

0

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

83

Total extraordinary loss

84

21

Profit (loss) before income taxes

2,327

(699)

Income taxes - current

592

448

Income taxes - deferred

108

93

Total income taxes

701

541

Net income (loss)

1,625

(1,241)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)

(55)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

1,629

(1,185)

Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2019

Jun. 30, 2020

Net income (loss)

1,625

(1,241)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

106

265

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(153)

(48)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

179

(385)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

1

3

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

72

(162)

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

206

(328)

Comprehensive income

1,832

(1,569)

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

1,835

(1,511)

Non-controlling interests

(2)

(58)

Chori Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
