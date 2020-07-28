Chori : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Consolidated)

Yasutaka Kawamura, Manager of Corporate Management Dept.
Tel.:
+81-3-5781-6201
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 13, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -
Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Quarterly results explanatory meeting: None
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate
year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of the parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Jun. 30, 2020
49,004
―
(890)
―
(695)
―
(1,185)
―
Jun. 30, 2019
83,187
0.9
2,305
14.6
2,400
6.9
1,629
10.9
Note: Comprehensive income
Jun. 30, 2020 : (1,569) million yen (－%)
Jun. 30, 2019 : 1,832 million yen (60.3%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Three months ended
yen
yen
Jun. 30, 2020
(48.30)
-
Jun. 30, 2019
66.36
-
Notes: The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, issued on March 30, 2018) and Implementation Guidance on Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Guidance No. 30, issued on March 30, 2018) have been adopted from the beginning of the year ending March 31, 2021. Consequently, the percentage of changes in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019, before the standard was applied, has not been stated.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Jun. 30, 2020
99,530
54,911
55.1
Mar. 31, 2020
114,400
57,279
50.0
Reference: Total equity
As of Jun. 30, 2020 : 54,877 million yen
As of Mar. 31, 2020 : 57,185 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Quarter-end
Year-end
Annual
1st
2nd
3rd
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020
-
31.00
-
32.00
63.00
Year ending Mar. 31, 2021
-
Year ending Mar. 31, 2021(forecast)
-
-
-
-
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of the dividend: Yes
The dividend forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021 is undetermined. For the details, please refer to "Notice Regarding the Recording of a Provision of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts and Revisions to Forecasts of Business Results and Dividends" announced today July 27, 2020.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year
changes)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating
income
Ordinary
income
attributable to owners
per share
of the parent
Full Year
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
yen
200,000
(39.3)
4,200
(48.9)
4,500
(48.2)
2,100
(65.6)
85.52
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecasts of consolidated financial results: Yes
For the details, please refer to "Notice Regarding the Recording of a Provision of Allowance for Doubtful Accounts and Revisions to Forecasts of Business Results and Dividends" announced today July 27, 2020.
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended Jun. 30, 2020: None (Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
Inclusion: None
Exclusion: None
Specific accounting process applied to the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in financial forecasts and retrospective restatement
1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.
: None
2.
Changes in accounting policies other than 1.
: Yes
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
: Yes
4.
Restatements
: None
(4)
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
1.
Number of outstanding shares at the end
As of Jun. 30, 2020
25,303,478
As of Mar. 31, 2020
25,303,478
of the period (including treasury stock)
shares
shares
2.
Number of treasury stocks at the end of
As of Jun. 30, 2020
747,681
As of Mar. 31, 2020
747,620
the period
shares
shares
3.
Average number of shares during the
Three months ended
24,555,828
Three months ended
24,556,342
period (quarterly cumulative)
Jun. 30, 2020
shares
Jun. 30, 2019
shares
Quarterly financial reports are out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments
The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2020
As of Jun. 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposit
13,342
11,021
Deposit paid in subsidiaries and affiliates
500
－
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
64,034
53,886
Merchandise and finished goods
12,746
14,029
Work in process
64
759
Raw materials and supplies
5
2
Goods in transit
1,006
326
Other
4,517
4,066
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(39)
(2,560)
Total current assets
96,178
81,532
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
2,376
2,326
Intangible assets
Goodwill
781
706
Other
353
360
Total intangible assets
1,135
1,066
Investment and other assets
14,710
14,605
Total non-current assets
18,221
17,998
Total assets
114,400
99,530
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
45,235
34,078
Short-term loans payable
1,843
1,612
Accrued income taxes
1,618
363
Accrued employee bonuses
819
391
Allowance for losses from liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates
42
42
Other
4,522
4,601
Total current liabilities
54,081
41,089
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
35
443
Deferred tax liabilities
565
676
Retirement benefit liabilities
2,233
2,228
Other
205
181
Total non-current liabilities
3,039
3,529
Total liabilities
57,121
44,619
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2020
As of Jun. 30, 2020
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
6,800
6,800
Capital surplus
1,753
1,753
Retained earnings
49,797
47,814
Treasury stock
(741)
(741)
Total shareholders' equity
57,608
55,626
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
42
307
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
148
99
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(497)
(1,043)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(116)
(113)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(423)
(749)
Non-controlling interests
93
34
Total net assets
57,279
54,911
Total liabilities and net assets
114,400
99,530
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income
（Unit: Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Net sales
83,187
49,004
Cost of sales
76,009
42,937
Gross profit
7,178
6,066
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,872
6,957
Operating income (loss)
2,305
(890)
Non-operating income
Interest income
67
18
Dividend income
90
64
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
40
30
Foreign exchange gains
－
49
Gain on adjustment of account payable
19
10
Miscellaneous income
63
83
Total non-operating income
282
258
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
33
34
Loss on sales of notes receivable - trade
31
9
Sales discounts
11
8
Foreign exchange losses
96
－
Miscellaneous expenses
13
10
Total non-operating expenses
188
62
Ordinary income (loss)
2,400
(695)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment securities
10
15
Gain on sales of golf memberships
－
1
Gain on sales of non-current assets
－
0
Total extraordinary income
10
17
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of investment securities
－
21
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
0
0
Loss on valuation of investment securities
83
－
Total extraordinary loss
84
21
Profit (loss) before income taxes
2,327
(699)
Income taxes - current
592
448
Income taxes - deferred
108
93
Total income taxes
701
541
Net income (loss)
1,625
(1,241)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
(55)
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
1,629
(1,185)
Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2019
Jun. 30, 2020
Net income (loss)
1,625
(1,241)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
106
265
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(153)
(48)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
179
(385)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax