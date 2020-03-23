Chorus : ASX Appendix 3A

Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name

CHORUS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CNU - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 24, 2020

Reason for the Update

Confirmation of the price at which shares will be allotted under the Chorus Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the FY20 interim dividend. The price has been set at NZD 6.3148. The shares will be issued on 14 April 2020. Confirmation of the foreign exchange rate used for the FY20 interim dividend payable to Australian investors which has been set at NZD AUD 0.97615. The dividend will be paid on 14 April 2020.

