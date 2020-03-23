Chorus : ASX Appendix 3A

Confirmation of the price at which shares will be allotted under the Chorus Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the FY20 interim dividend. The price has been set at NZD 6.3148. The shares will be issued on 14 April 2020. Confirmation of the foreign exchange rate used for the FY20 interim dividend payable to Australian investors which has been set at NZD AUD 0.97615. The dividend will be paid on 14 April 2020.
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CHORUS LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ARBN
152485848
1.3
ASX issuer code
CNU
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Monday February 24, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 24, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CNU
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday March 17, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday March 16, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Tuesday April 14, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.11764706
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
$ 0.11484120
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information
Estimated or Actual?
to be released
Estimated
Tuesday March 24, 2020
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)
rate): AUD
Primary Currency rate
AUD 1.00
$ 1.02443272
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)
15.000000 %
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Payment to Australian residents calculated as the AUD equivalent of the NZD.
Payments to other shareholders in NZD.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
AUD - Australian Dollar
$ 0.11484120
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
NZD/AUD 0.97615
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
Tuesday March 24, 2020
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.10000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
$ 0.10000000
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable? Yes
3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3F.2a Supplementary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security
$ 0.01764706
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked? No
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
that is franked
(%)
0.0000 %
%
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution
amount per +security
that is unfranked
$ 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security
$ 0.01764706
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election
4A.3 DRP discount rate
notices to share registry under DRP
0.0000 %
Wednesday March 18, 2020 15:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
End Date
Monday March 16, 2020
Friday March 20, 2020
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
The volume weighted average sale price of Chorus shares calculated on all price setting trades of Chorus shares through the NZX over a period of five business days commencing on the ex date, less the discount noted above and subject to the adjustment in accordance with the DRP Offer Document.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
$
Tuesday April 14, 2020
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
The total dividend distribution amount per security referred to in 2A.9 relates to ordinary dividend of NZD 0.10000000 plus a supplementary dividend of NZD 0.01764706 payable to non-New Zealand resident shareholders.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary