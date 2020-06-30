Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Chorus Limited    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 06/30
7.48 NZD   0.00%
04:44pCHORUS : Announcement - Issue of CIP securities
PU
06/23Silicon Valley CEOs Criticize Trump's Visa Restrictions
DJ
06/17CHORUS : Announcement - Issue of CIP securities
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : Announcement - Issue of CIP securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

1 July 2020

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notice.

Authorised By:

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications Mobile+64 (27) 258 6257

Email: Steve.Pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 20:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CHORUS LIMITED
04:44pCHORUS : Announcement - Issue of CIP securities
PU
06/23Silicon Valley CEOs Criticize Trump's Visa Restrictions
DJ
06/17CHORUS : Announcement - Issue of CIP securities
PU
06/11WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
06/10Amazon Suspends Police Use of Its Facial-Recognition Technology
DJ
06/10Amazon Suspends Police Use of Its Facial-Recognition Technology
DJ
06/01Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, ra..
RE
06/01Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, ra..
RE
05/28Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Defends Policy on Political Speech
DJ
05/18Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 622 M 622 M
Net income 2020 55,7 M 36,0 M 36,0 M
Net Debt 2020 2 370 M 1 531 M 1 531 M
P/E ratio 2020 62,0x
Yield 2020 3,21%
Capitalization 3 325 M 2 147 M 2 147 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,91x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,63 NZD
Last Close Price 7,48 NZD
Spread / Highest target 2,94%
Spread / Average Target -11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED21.04%2 131
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.2.35%9 647
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-12.28%5 368
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK26.71%3 563
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-10.16%1 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group