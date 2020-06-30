Chorus : Announcement - Issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington New Zealand
Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
1 July 2020
Notification of issue of CIP securities
Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notice.
Authorised By:
David Collins
Chief Financial Officer
ENDS
For further information:
Steve Pettigrew
Head of External Communications Mobile+64 (27) 258 6257
Email: Steve.Pettigrew@chorus.co.nz
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 20:43:05 UTC