CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)

End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/20
6.19 NZD   -1.28%
News

Chorus : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update

03/23/2020 | 11:38pm EDT

The midday traffic on the Chorus network today reached 1.65Tbps. This is a 65% increase on the baseline level of a week ago and up from 1.37Tbps yesterday. The increase seemingly reflects the growth in the number of people now remote working and that school children are online at home.

The spike yesterday at 1.40pm reflects the increase in traffic on the network as people watched the live stream of the Prime Minister's announcement.

There is no congestion on the Chorus network. Current installed network capacity accommodates for broadband traffic increasing to 3.5Tbps.

For further information please contact:

Steve Pettigrew
steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz
027 258 6257

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 03:37:02 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 963 M
EBIT 2020 251 M
Net income 2020 55,3 M
Debt 2020 2 324 M
Yield 2020 4,00%
P/E ratio 2020 51,0x
P/E ratio 2021 45,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,18x
EV / Sales2021 5,17x
Capitalization 2 660 M
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,66  NZD
Last Close Price 6,00  NZD
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED-1.28%1 573
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.4.81%5 873
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-41.33%3 630
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK1.61%1 971
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK7.74%1 124
