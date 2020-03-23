Chorus : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update

The midday traffic on the Chorus network today reached 1.65Tbps. This is a 65% increase on the baseline level of a week ago and up from 1.37Tbps yesterday. The increase seemingly reflects the growth in the number of people now remote working and that school children are online at home.

The spike yesterday at 1.40pm reflects the increase in traffic on the network as people watched the live stream of the Prime Minister's announcement.

There is no congestion on the Chorus network. Current installed network capacity accommodates for broadband traffic increasing to 3.5Tbps.

