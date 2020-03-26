Log in
CHORUS LIMITED    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/24
6.15 NZD   +2.59%
05:43pCHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
04:08pCHORUS : SPH Notice - L1 Capital
PU
03:42pCHORUS : updates FY20 capex guidance, holds EBITDA guidance.
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update

03/26/2020 | 09:53pm EDT

The peak traffic at midday today on the Chorus network reached 2.05Tbps, up slightly on yesterday (at 1.99Tbps) but still comfortably within available headroom.

The midday peak is a record on the network for daytime traffic, however despite the increase in demand, the Chorus network continues to perform well.

The increase in traffic is expected as households settle in to the COVID-19 lockdown. As new behaviour patterns settle in the coming days, Chorus expects traffic levels to reach a steady state

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion free

ENDS

For further information

Nathan Beaumont

021 243 8412

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 01:52:04 UTC
