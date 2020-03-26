Chorus : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update

The peak traffic at midday today on the Chorus network reached 2.05Tbps, up slightly on yesterday (at 1.99Tbps) but still comfortably within available headroom.
The midday peak is a record on the network for daytime traffic, however despite the increase in demand, the Chorus network continues to perform well.
The increase in traffic is expected as households settle in to the COVID-19 lockdown. As new behaviour patterns settle in the coming days, Chorus expects traffic levels to reach a steady state
Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion free
ENDS
For further information
Nathan Beaumont
021 243 8412
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 01:52:04 UTC