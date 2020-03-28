Log in
CHORUS LIMITED

End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/24
6.15 NZD   +2.59%
Chorus : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update

03/28/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

The midday traffic on the Chorus network reached 1.83Tbps, a drop of about 9% on the Saturday midday reading.

Today's traffic was the lowest on the network at midday since Wednesday.

The Chorus network continues to perform well, and data use remains comfortably within available headroom.

As new behaviour patterns settle during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chorus expects traffic levels to reach a steady state.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another also remain congestion free.

For more information:

Nathan Beaumont

021 243 8412

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 29 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 03:57:10 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 963 M
EBIT 2020 251 M
Net income 2020 55,3 M
Debt 2020 2 324 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 55,7x
P/E ratio 2021 50,1x
EV / Sales2020 5,43x
EV / Sales2021 5,43x
Capitalization 2 906 M
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,66  NZD
Last Close Price 6,55  NZD
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED6.03%1 754
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.5.96%6 251
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-38.02%3 847
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK6.78%2 097
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-5.13%1 155
