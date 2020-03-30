Chorus : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update

Figures released today show peak traffic on the Chorus network last night reached 2.56Tbps, about a 2% drop compared to Sunday evening traffic.

Today the reduction in traffic continued with the midday traffic reaching 1.67Tbps, a 5% drop on the Monday midday reading.

The evening peak is about 13% higher than a regular evening on the network prior to COVID-19 lockdown and midday traffic is about 67% higher than normal.

Traffic on the network is well within Chorus' network capacity.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another remain congestion free.

Further information

Nathan Beaumont

021 243 8412