Chorus : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update

Figures released today show traffic on the Chorus network continues to remain steady.

Traffic on the network last night reached 2.61Tbps, down about 3% on the Tuesday evening peak.

Today, midday traffic on the network reached 1.75Tbps (1.72Tbps yesterday at midday).

Traffic on the network has settled into a new range that is well within Chorus' network capacity.

Chorus continues to work with the retail service providers to ensure the points in the network where we handover traffic between one another remain congestion free.

Given network traffic has settled into a steady range, Chorus will stop the daily updates tomorrow.

