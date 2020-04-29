Chorus : Director appointment and retirement

Chorus Limited

30 April 2020

Director appointment and retirement

Kate Jorgensen to join Chorus Board

Chorus has today announced that Kate Jorgensen will be appointed to its Board from 1 July 2020.

Kate has held a number of senior leadership positions within the telecommunications, infrastructure and construction industries in New Zealand. Most recently, she was CFO of Vodafone New Zealand.

Prior to that, Kate was CFO of KiwiRail, CFO of Fletcher Building's infrastructure division and a senior audit manager for KPMG.

Chorus Chairman Patrick Strange said Kate brings significant financial, audit, governance and commercial experience to Chorus that will complement and strengthen the Board's existing skill set.

"We look forward to her joining the Board at the beginning of the new financial year and contributing to the future success of Chorus," he said.

Ms Jorgensen says that she is looking forward to contributing her skills and experience to support New Zealanders taking up world class broadband connectivity.

"Chorus, now more than ever, has an essential role to play in New Zealand's future, as the quality and reliability of Chorus' broadband network underpins so much of what the country must achieve socially, economically and in the broader community in these challenging times."

Ms Jorgensen will also become a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee from 1 July 2020.

The Chorus Board has determined that Ms Jorgensen will be an independent director.