Chorus : Director appointment and retirement

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
30 April 2020
Director appointment and retirement
Kate Jorgensen to join Chorus Board
Chorus has today announced that Kate Jorgensen will be appointed to its Board from 1 July 2020.
Kate has held a number of senior leadership positions within the telecommunications, infrastructure and construction industries in New Zealand. Most recently, she was CFO of Vodafone New Zealand.
Prior to that, Kate was CFO of KiwiRail, CFO of Fletcher Building's infrastructure division and a senior audit manager for KPMG.
Chorus Chairman Patrick Strange said Kate brings significant financial, audit, governance and commercial experience to Chorus that will complement and strengthen the Board's existing skill set.
"We look forward to her joining the Board at the beginning of the new financial year and contributing to the future success of Chorus," he said.
Ms Jorgensen says that she is looking forward to contributing her skills and experience to support New Zealanders taking up world class broadband connectivity.
"Chorus, now more than ever, has an essential role to play in New Zealand's future, as the quality and reliability of Chorus' broadband network underpins so much of what the country must achieve socially, economically and in the broader community in these challenging times."
Ms Jorgensen will also become a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee from 1 July 2020.
The Chorus Board has determined that Ms Jorgensen will be an independent director.
Jon Hartley to retire as Chorus Director
Chorus has today announced that Jon Hartley has advised he will step down from the Board effective as at 31 August 2020.
Jon is a founding director, having been on the Board since Chorus' establishment in 2011.
"It has been a privilege contributing to the success of Chorus, a company critical to New Zealand's future," said Mr Hartley.
"Over the last eight years Chorus has navigated some very challenging times, including significant regulatory uncertainty, while also successfully implementing one of the largest civil engineering and technology projects in New Zealand's history. Now, with the COVID-19 crisis, Chorus has proven how essential the availability and durability of its broadband network is to New Zealand.
"I would like to thank my fellow Board members and management for their efforts and contributions helping Chorus provide New Zealand with an essential infrastructure asset," he said.
Chorus chair Patrick Strange thanked Jon for his significant contribution to Chorus.
"Jon steps down with the best wishes of the rest of the Board and our thanks for his hard work, insights and huge contribution to Chorus."
ENDS
