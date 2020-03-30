MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > New Zealand Stock Exchange > Chorus Limited CNU NZCNUE0001S2 CHORUS LIMITED (CNU) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/24 6.15 NZD +2.59% 03/30 CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. PU 03/30 CHORUS : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update PU 03/28 CHORUS : COVID-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 0 03/30/2020 | 11:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 To NZX Limited and To CHORUS LIMITED Date this disclosure made: 31 March, 2020 Date on which substantial holding began: 26 March, 2020 Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Summary of substantial holding Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2) Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. For this disclosure,- total number held in class: 22,414,158 total in class: 443,709,223 total percentage held in class: 5.052% Details of relevant interests Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 13,756,531 percentage held in class: 3.100% current registered holder(s): unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant 1 interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,657,627 percentage held in class: 1.951% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. number held in class: 5,587,078 percentage held in class : 1.259% current registered holder(s) : Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,169,453 percentage held in class:1.841% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. 2 For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,657,627 percentage held in class: 1.951% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139. n umber held in class: 8,169,453 percentage held in class: 1.841% current registered holder(s) : Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 5,587,078 percentage held in class:1.259% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 8,657,627 3 percentage held in class: 1.951% current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A. For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C. Additional information Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable Certification I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made. 4 Annexure A Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Date of Holder of Relevant Interest Transaction Consideration Class and number of Transaction Nature securities 27-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 39416.24(NZD) 6964 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 47040.4786(AUD) 8389 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 110129.336(AUD) 19640 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 9156.8(NZD) 1552 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 106490.1334(AUD) 18991 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 63133.7166(AUD) 11259 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 75868.122(AUD) 13530 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 29-Nov-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 242037.8136(AUD) 43164 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 3632.7571(AUD) 643 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 2502.8171(AUD) 443 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 7977.3764(AUD) 1412 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 49824.445(NZD) 8311 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 721609.8(AUD) 127945 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 188235(AUD) 33375 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 317481.24(AUD) 56291 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 2079.0896(AUD) 368 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 140255.52(AUD) 24868 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 226180.92(AUD) 40103 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 1548.0178(AUD) 274 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 328332.6(AUD) 58215 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 3508.4637(AUD) 621 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 621353.9111(AUD) 108653 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 3196879.1114(AUD) 559022 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 1454597.0946(AUD) 254358 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 1406514.265(AUD) 245950 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 1002047.7701(AUD) 175223 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 03-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 833912.2714(AUD) 145822 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 968012.4828(AUD) 168564 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 303415.5545(AUD) 52835 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 425890.1174(AUD) 74162 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 252506.519(AUD) 43970 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 17082.24(AUD) 2976 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 440447.8619(AUD) 76697 ORDINARY SHARES 5 (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 188148.0801(AUD) 32763 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 1341417.3389(AUD) 228043 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 349914.4978(AUD) 59486 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 420460.9217(AUD) 71479 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 610353.3303(AUD) 103761 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 260721.1829(AUD) 44323 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 05-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 590177.0413(AUD) 100331 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 11-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 55239.6472(AUD) 9629 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 11-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 950021.3493(AUD) 166329 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 30221.8486(AUD) 5366 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 75126.5819(AUD) 13339 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 35928.1413(AUD) 6417 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 12424.4126(AUD) 2206 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 162289.7154(AUD) 28986 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 10257.1848(AUD) 1832 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 946662.012(AUD) 169080 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 34828.9064(AUD) 6184 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 41034.3381(AUD) 7329 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 20675.4391(AUD) 3671 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 24792.5042(AUD) 4402 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 720248.0052(AUD) 123153 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 28.68(AUD) 5 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 2575.015(AUD) 449 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 196258.26(AUD) 33990 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 286875.416(AUD) 49684 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 713146.74(AUD) 123510 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 441.6027(AUD) 77 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 31218.7592(AUD) 5338 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 7807.614(AUD) 1335 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 123471.4208(AUD) 21112 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 97.5001(AUD) 17 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 117916.628(AUD) 20422 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 27335.4216(AUD) 4674 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 330619.24(AUD) 57260 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 6 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 235371.336(AUD) 40764 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 17-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 108.9707(AUD) 19 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 103625.2305(AUD) 17397 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 73771.2525(AUD) 12385 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 61512.7755(AUD) 10327 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 36954.126(AUD) 6204 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 89919.324(AUD) 15096 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 18-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 223523.619(AUD) 37526 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 19-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 861250.549(AUD) 141695 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 19-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 139828.991(AUD) 23005 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 19-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 35533.1572(AUD) 5846 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 19-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 10144.5158(AUD) 1669 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 140730.5414(AUD) 23017 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 14215.47(AUD) 2319 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 197678.2002(AUD) 32331 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 10193.63(NZD) 1594 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 27793.42(AUD) 4534 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 70502.8402(AUD) 11531 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 171521.6526(AUD) 28053 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 426385.9654(AUD) 69737 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 13639.25(AUD) 2225 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 117337.6122(AUD) 19191 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 20-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 266832.77(AUD) 43529 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 23-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 61541.48(NZD) 9646 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 23-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 254737.9014(AUD) 41579 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 23-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 106455.8016(AUD) 17376 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 4409.4651(AUD) 731 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 6164.8062(AUD) 1022 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 3667.5168(AUD) 608 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 5085.0603(AUD) 843 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 2123.2992(AUD) 352 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 24-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 14314.1733(AUD) 2373 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 62210.484(AUD) 10260 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 149129.323(AUD) 24595 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 129235.3076(AUD) 21314 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 7 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 180804.5246(AUD) 29819 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 419720.6748(AUD) 69222 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 27-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Buy 107595.033(AUD) 17745 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 30-Dec-2019 First Sentier Investors Sell 33653.6(NZD) 5428 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 02-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 49785.96(AUD) 8467 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 03-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 18072.07(AUD) 3007 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 06-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 114818.1833(AUD) 18971 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 06-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 47879.7453(AUD) 7911 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 14-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 9532.6(AUD) 1540 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 439403.1442(AUD) 69382 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 37156.275(AUD) 5850 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 155414.8535(AUD) 24469 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 364055.277(AUD) 57318 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 92306.3495(AUD) 14533 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 109569.7265(AUD) 17251 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 169280.178(AUD) 26652 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 17-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 1464396.9978(AUD) 229767 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 20-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 50196.9(AUD) 7930 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 22-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 3840.9(AUD) 590 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 29-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 56350.89(NZD) 8577 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 31-Jan-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 6310(AUD) 1000 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 03-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 1026970.52(AUD) 165908 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 05-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 6762.69(AUD) 1089 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 13-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 1532000(AUD) 250000 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 14-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 8953.1(NZD) 1420 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 27-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 134766.3609(AUD) 20651 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 27-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 283276.2672(AUD) 43408 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 27-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 92158.7598(AUD) 14122 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 27-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 35259.4377(AUD) 5403 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 28-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 21433.2411(AUD) 3369 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 28-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 56010.1676(AUD) 8804 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 28-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 81903.1006(AUD) 12874 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 28-Feb-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 172159.3759(AUD) 27061 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 02-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 376235.248(AUD) 58360 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 03-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 38326.47(NZD) 5421 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 8 04-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 124660.6603(AUD) 18007 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 99149.7738(AUD) 14322 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 171286.3918(AUD) 24742 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 04-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 371254.3583(AUD) 53627 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 09-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 18132.93(AUD) 2529 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 11-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 9599.86(AUD) 1418 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 13-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 455583(AUD) 71464 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 13-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 7256.25(NZD) 1125 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 13-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 330091.125(AUD) 51779 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 13-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 85852.125(AUD) 13467 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 13-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 37499.03(AUD) 5539 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 13-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 114718.125(AUD) 17995 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 13-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 131733(AUD) 20664 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 13-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 192627(AUD) 30216 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 1432189.3378(AUD) 228281 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 16-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 51193.08(NZD) 7974 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 17-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 186901.1725(AUD) 29101 ORDINARY SHARES (Australia) IM Ltd 19-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 94250.64(NZD) 15032 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 139703.7165(AUD) 22795 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 686397.836(AUD) 110155 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 186386.0244(AUD) 30412 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 16749.4656(AUD) 2688 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 18361.5852(AUD) 2996 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 72441.234(AUD) 11820 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 276526.0916(AUD) 44987 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 12055.1529(AUD) 1967 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 170068.1416(AUD) 27293 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 11004.2992(AUD) 1766 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 752279.5389(AUD) 122747 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 311572.4624(AUD) 50002 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 127465.4272(AUD) 20456 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 66100.5696(AUD) 10608 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 20-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 341478.9066(AUD) 55718 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 23-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Buy 17328.38(AUD) 2942 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 23-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 150646.5366(AUD) 26178 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 9 23-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 100431.0244(AUD) 17452 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 23-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 703017.1708(AUD) 122164 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 23-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 100431.0244(AUD) 17452 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 24-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 98996.602(AUD) 16556 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 24-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 197999.1835(AUD) 33113 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 26-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 74514(AUD) 11290 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 26-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 28386.6(AUD) 4301 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 26-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 12602.0654(AUD) 1843 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd 26-Mar-2020 First Sentier Investors Sell 33088.1142(AUD) 4839 ORDINARY SHARES Realindex Pty Ltd Annexure B Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares. └─┬─Morgan Stanley ├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC ├─┬─ Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. │ ├─── Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC │ ├─── Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC │ ├─── Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC │ └─── Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd └─── Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) └───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 10 Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 23,368 percentage held in class: 0.005% current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 208,051 percentage held in class: 0.047% current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 5,202,983 percentage held in class: 1.173% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown 11 Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (Prime Brokerage Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 6,875 percentage held in class: 0.002% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 2,779,036 percentage held in class: 0.626% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 7,778 percentage held in class: 0.002% current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown 12 Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 125,225 percentage held in class: 0.028% current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 770 percentage held in class: 0.000% current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying. Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 50,152 percentage held in class: 0.011% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown 13 Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying. Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 240,073 percentage held in class: 0.054% current registered holder(s): Unknown registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 1,894 percentage held in class: 0.000% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Margin Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. For that relevant interest,- number held in class: 11,422 percentage held in class: 0.003% current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown 14 Table 2 Details on derivative relevant interest (b) Details of Derivative Details for (a) Type of Derivative Notional Value of the Settlement Expiry Date of the Derivative Type Derivative Morgan Stanley & Co. Swap Agreement 318,024.88 (AUD) Cash 3/08/2021 International plc 6,139.67 (AUD) 7/23/2021 40,504.60 (AUD) 7/23/2021 220,695.20 (AUD) 1/31/2022 393,362.63 (AUD) 6/17/2021 Morgan Stanley Capital Swap Agreement 26,415.86 (AUD) Cash 6/07/2021 Services LLC 243,823.79 (AUD) 4/12/2021 155,584.33 (AUD) 12/31/2020 383,245.87 (AUD) 9/17/2020 4,187.62 (AUD) 9/17/2020 15 Annexure C Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group Date of Holder of Relevant Interest Transaction Nature Transaction Buy 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Borrow 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/28/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 11/29/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy Consideration Class and number of securities 155,905.35 27,535 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,669 Swaps N/A 15,606 Swaps N/A 4,173 Swaps N/A 4,740 Swaps N/A 728,750 Ordinary Shares N/A 5,212 Swaps N/A 5,859 Swaps N/A 551 Swaps N/A 6,088 Swaps N/A 100,000 Ordinary Shares 158,412.31 27,535 Ordinary Shares 2,007.56 (AUD) 368 Ordinary Shares 289.12 (AUD) 53 Ordinary Shares 47,021.52 8,170 Ordinary Shares N/A 10,560 Swaps N/A 21,101 Swaps N/A 8,673 Swaps N/A 838 Swaps N/A 1,266 Swaps N/A 5,721 Swaps N/A 5,778 Swaps N/A 870 Swaps 55,200.00 (AUD) 10,000 Ordinary Shares 161,729.08 27,535 Ordinary Shares 5.57 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share N/A 15,525 Swaps N/A 18,674 Swaps N/A 8,974 Swaps N/A 9,617 Swaps N/A 19 Ordinary Shares N/A 32,950 Swaps N/A 5,702 Swaps N/A 8,079 Swaps N/A 976 Swaps 55,946.54 (AUD) 10,000 Ordinary Shares 5.69 (AUD) 1 Ordinary Share 625.35 (AUD) 110 Ordinary Shares N/A 11,182 Swaps N/A 19,434 Swaps N/A 27,888 Swaps N/A 8,415 Swaps N/A 397 Swaps N/A 4,444 Swaps N/A 5,622 Swaps N/A 5,808 Swaps N/A 593 Swaps N/A 6,622 Swaps N/A 73 Swaps Collateral Received Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Collateral Received 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/02/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/03/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/04/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 12/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 12/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 970 Swaps 56,884.34 (AUD) 10,000 Ordinary Shares 189.26 (AUD) 33 Ordinary Shares 3,607.20 (AUD) 630 Ordinary Shares 348.13 (AUD) 61 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,052 Swaps N/A 20,040 Swaps N/A 30,736 Swaps N/A 33,781 Swaps N/A 13,422 Ordinary Shares N/A 146,253 Ordinary Shares N/A 14,374 Swaps N/A 15,294 Swaps N/A 2,641 Swaps N/A 4,715 Swaps N/A 5,095 Swaps N/A 513 Swaps N/A 606 Swaps N/A 7,535 Swaps N/A 14,169 Swaps N/A 23,214 Swaps N/A 3,767 Swaps N/A 73 Swaps N/A 1,533 Swaps N/A 21,483 Swaps N/A 3,709 Swaps N/A 462 Swaps N/A 483 Swaps N/A 6,063 Swaps N/A 6,339 Swaps 689.61 (AUD) 119 Ordinary Shares 7,205.64 (AUD) 1,229 Ordinary Shares N/A 14,712 Swaps N/A 19,168 Swaps N/A 2,928 Swaps N/A 200 Swaps N/A 27 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,187 Swaps N/A 2,237 Swaps N/A 2,799 Swaps N/A 20,597 Swaps N/A 3,556 Swaps N/A 315 Swaps N/A 4,463 Swaps N/A 5,204 Swaps N/A 6,932 Swaps N/A 7,482 Swaps 117,736.42 (AUD) 20,000 Ordinary Shares 22,087.50 (AUD) 3,750 Ordinary Shares 236,424.36 (AUD) 40,000 Ordinary Shares 58,600.00 (AUD) 10,000 Ordinary Shares N/A 2,081 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 12/06/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 79,136 Ordinary Shares 12/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,555 Swaps 12/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 106 Swaps 12/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,931 Swaps 12/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 22,277 Swaps 12/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,846 Swaps 12/06/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 6,565 Swaps 12/09/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 55 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 12/09/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 278,845 Ordinary Shares 12/09/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,076 Swaps 12/09/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,871 Swaps 12/09/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 10,843 Swaps 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 6 Swaps 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 720 Swaps 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 85 Swaps 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 46 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 276,026 Ordinary Shares 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,712 Swaps 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,471 Swaps 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 396 Swaps 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 416 Swaps 12/10/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 427 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 5,354.25 (AUD) 938 Ordinary Shares 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 6,109 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 9,464 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 164 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 348 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 4,475 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 4,814 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 608 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 7,400 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 950 Swaps 12/11/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 98 Swaps 12/12/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 487.50 (AUD) 86 Ordinary Shares 12/12/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,007 Swaps 12/12/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,050 Swaps 12/12/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,397 Swaps 12/12/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 240 Swaps 12/12/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,459 Swaps 12/12/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 7,391 Swaps 12/13/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 189.89 (AUD) 34 Ordinary Shares 12/13/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 880.85 (AUD) 158 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Buy Buy Buy Buy Collateral Received Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Collateral Received Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy 12/13/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/13/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy N/A 113,662 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,481 Swaps 19,810.04 3,385 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,758 Swaps N/A 2,166 Swaps N/A 18 Ordinary Shares N/A 2,321,912 Ordinary Shares 1,462.48 249 Ordinary Shares 28,764.02 4,785 Ordinary Shares N/A 17,340 Swaps N/A 21,410 Swaps N/A 4,184 Swaps N/A 8,873 Swaps N/A 15,083 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,697,896 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,907 Swaps N/A 16,583 Swaps N/A 2,626 Swaps N/A 314 Swaps N/A 4,080 Swaps N/A 4,543 Swaps N/A 437 Swaps N/A 476 Swaps N/A 5,173 Swaps N/A 6,523 Swaps N/A 75 Swaps N/A 9,914 Swaps 2,181.01 (AUD) 366 Ordinary Shares N/A 21,522 Swaps N/A 32,124 Swaps N/A 7,735 Swaps N/A 9,496 Swaps N/A 11,363 Swaps N/A 12,895 Swaps N/A 13,904 Swaps N/A 142 Swaps N/A 15,786 Swaps N/A 2,155 Swaps N/A 25 Swaps N/A 4,129 Swaps N/A 4,617 Swaps N/A 6,412 Swaps N/A 9,543 Swaps 70,800.00 (AUD) 12,000 Ordinary Shares 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 2,512.31 (AUD) 415 Ordinary Shares 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,309 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 14,462 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 23,799 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 40,168 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 42,801 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 12,563 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 640,687 Ordinary Shares 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,711 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 11,572 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 12,623 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,477 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,527 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 559 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 609 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 8,036 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 8,490 Swaps 12/19/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 9,728 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 4,545.49 (AUD) 745 Ordinary Shares 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,391 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,973 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 10,763 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 23,576 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 3,234 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 508,967 Ordinary Shares 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,464 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,612 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,912 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 15,301 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,022 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,882 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,537 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,561 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 8,432 Swaps 12/20/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 9,339 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,708 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 12,338 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 11,676 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 12,357 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 14,450 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 18,996 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 190 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,922 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,280 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 4,158 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 764 Swaps 12/23/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 771 Swaps 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 1,117.04 (AUD) 185 Ordinary Shares 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 11,445.80 (USD) 2,724 Ordinary Shares 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/25/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/31/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 300 Swaps Buy N/A 1,300 Swaps Buy N/A 1,527 Swaps Buy N/A 1,903 Swaps Buy N/A 11,799 Swaps Buy N/A 2,036 Swaps Buy N/A 2,821 Swaps Buy N/A 259 Swaps Buy N/A 4,269 Swaps Buy N/A 443 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 927,727 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 441,743 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,124 Swaps Buy N/A 1,660 Swaps Buy N/A 1,683 Swaps Buy N/A 1,941 Swaps Buy N/A 106 Swaps Buy N/A 336 Swaps Buy N/A 374 Swaps Buy N/A 840 Swaps Buy N/A 1 Swap Buy N/A 1,529 Swaps Buy N/A 1,626 Swaps Buy N/A 264 Swaps Buy N/A 323 Swaps Buy N/A 638 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 7 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 496 Swaps Borrow N/A 90,189 Ordinary Shares Buy 1,217.34 (AUD) 206 Ordinary Shares Buy 4,229.22 (AUD) 716 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 59 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 9,314 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 6,921 Swaps Buy 15,695.94 (AUD) 2,611 Ordinary Shares Buy 4,677.04 (AUD) 778 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 3,453 Swaps Buy N/A 6,155 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 84,435 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 2,646 Swaps Buy N/A 2,458 Swaps Buy N/A 5,197 Swaps Buy N/A 777 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 4,628 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 1,039,010 Ordinary Shares 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,078 Swaps 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 173 Swaps 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,260 Swaps 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 200 Swaps 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 582 Swaps 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 6,687 Swaps 1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 969 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,100 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,198 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 3,173 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 4 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 483,077 Ordinary Shares 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 241 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,449 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 640 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 668 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 702 Swaps 1/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 868 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 970.63 (AUD) 156 Ordinary Shares 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,318 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 2,128 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 5,209 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,768 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,220 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,441 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 4,036 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 6,218 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 614 Swaps 1/08/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 967 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Borrow N/A 14,027 Ordinary Shares 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 415.47 (AUD) 66 Ordinary Shares 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 11 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 14,278 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 14,879 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 2,948 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 1,362,633 Ordinary Shares 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,513 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,950 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 10,014 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 11,976 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 4,071 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 835 Swaps 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 890 Swaps Buy Buy Buy Buy Collateral Received Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Collateral Received Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Collateral Received Buy Buy 1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 62,672.01 (AUD) 10,000 Ordinary Shares 5,896.15 (AUD) 969 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,546 Swaps N/A 13,044 Swaps N/A 99 Swaps N/A 3,119 Ordinary Shares N/A 5,552 Swaps 5,506.10 (AUD) 907 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,459 Swaps N/A 2,516 Swaps N/A 9,057 Swaps N/A 14,027 Ordinary Shares N/A 77,589 Ordinary Shares N/A 424 Swaps 24.74 (AUD) 4 Ordinary Shares 297.36 (AUD) 48 Ordinary Shares 4,230.43 (AUD) 683 Ordinary Shares 6,181.90 (AUD) 997 Ordinary Shares N/A 101 Swaps N/A 21,903 Swaps N/A 125,793 Ordinary Shares N/A 229 Swaps 1,400.30 (AUD) 225 Ordinary Shares 10,449.01 (AUD) 1,674 Ordinary Shares 2,593.92 (AUD) 419 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,268 Swaps N/A 212 Swaps N/A 7,459 Swaps 495.33 (AUD) 79 Ordinary Shares N/A 601 Swaps 267.33 (AUD) 42 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,262 Swaps N/A 2,021 Swaps N/A 25,089 Swaps N/A 5,056 Swaps N/A 7,574 Swaps N/A 1,610 Swaps N/A 2,667 Swaps N/A 2,955 Swaps N/A 3,062 Swaps 1,363.35 (AUD) 213 Ordinary Shares 339.47 (AUD) 53 Ordinary Shares 779.48 (AUD) 122 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,726 Swaps N/A 200 Swaps N/A 389 Swaps N/A 2 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,040 Swaps N/A 948 Swaps Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Collateral Received Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Buy Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) Buy Buy Buy 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 487.68 (AUD) 77 Ordinary Shares 5,575.14 846 Ordinary Shares N/A 2,133 Swaps N/A 8 Swaps N/A 185,480 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,406 Swaps N/A 2,910 Swaps N/A 227 Swaps N/A 87 Swaps 1,284.18 (AUD) 204 Ordinary Shares 3,428.28 (AUD) 544 Ordinary Shares 970.01 (AUD) 154 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,770 Swaps N/A 4,419 Swaps N/A 5 Swaps N/A 459,650 Ordinary Shares N/A 308 Swaps N/A 870 Swaps 1,280.86 (AUD) 196 Ordinary Shares 39.09 (AUD) 6 Ordinary Shares 585.91 (AUD) 90 Ordinary Shares N/A 2,284 Swaps N/A 8,184 Swaps N/A 8,765 Swaps N/A 1,851,368 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,736 Swaps N/A 2,140 Swaps N/A 6,487 Swaps 130,182.30 (AUD) 20,000 Ordinary Shares 17,737.50 (AUD) 2,750 Ordinary Shares 1,745.04 (AUD) 274 Ordinary Shares 2,826.57 (AUD) 443 Ordinary Shares 529.07 (AUD) 83 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,066 Swaps N/A 200 Swaps N/A 1,560 Swaps N/A 216 Swaps N/A 3,999 Swaps N/A 112 Swaps N/A 44 Swaps N/A 7,370 Swaps N/A 5 Ordinary Shares N/A 710 Swaps 1,536.65 (AUD) 243 Ordinary Shares 1/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 313 Swaps Buy N/A 1,744 Swaps Buy N/A 768 Swaps Buy N/A 1,000 Swaps Buy N/A 11,412 Swaps Buy N/A 4,328 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 4,528,671 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 20,803 Swaps Buy N/A 770 Swaps Buy N/A 987 Swaps Buy 79,633.35 12,195 Ordinary Shares Buy 916.04 (AUD) 145 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 31 Swaps Buy N/A 4,180 Swaps Buy N/A 4,248 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 6 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 3,586,899 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,122 Swaps Buy N/A 27,579 Swaps Buy N/A 3,151 Swaps Buy N/A 33,012 Swaps Buy N/A 770 Swaps Buy 5,302.36 812 Ordinary Shares Collateral Received N/A 12,584 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 157 Swaps Buy N/A 18,859 Swaps Buy N/A 5,762 Swaps Buy N/A 638 Swaps Buy 1,276.75 (AUD) 206 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 343 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 2,669,276 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 52 Swaps Buy 6,817.95 (AUD) 1,101 Ordinary Shares Collateral Received N/A 12,587 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 3,791 Swaps Buy 974.22 (AUD) 156 Ordinary Shares Collateral Received N/A 5 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 6,236,561 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 944 Swaps 2/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/11/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 925.54 (AUD) 151 Ordinary Shares Collateral Received N/A 589,303 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 222,140 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,723 Swaps Buy 5,280.22 (AUD) 863 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,162 Swaps Buy N/A 398 Swaps Buy N/A 3,085 Swaps Buy 280.37 (AUD) 46 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 1,150,925 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,965 Swaps Buy N/A 3,078 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 2,521,969 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 3 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 7 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 352 Swaps Buy N/A 4,663 Swaps Buy N/A 1,014 Swaps Buy N/A 740 Swaps Buy 159.51 (AUD) 26 Ordinary Shares Buy 3,609.55 (AUD) 588 Ordinary Shares Collateral Received N/A 4 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 392 Swaps Buy N/A 343 Swaps Buy N/A 4 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 10,622 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 358,761 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 6,031 Swaps Buy 1,577.49 (AUD) 245 Ordinary Shares Buy 757.92 (AUD) 118 Ordinary Shares Collateral Received N/A 1,963 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 2,095 Swaps Buy N/A 4,926 Swaps Buy N/A 996 Swaps Buy 329.25 (AUD) 50 Ordinary Shares Buy 397.50 (AUD) 60 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 929 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 197,102 Ordinary Shares 2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 11,282 Swaps 2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 146 Swaps 2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 18,780 Swaps 2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 730 Swaps 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 1,808.39 (AUD) 278 Ordinary Shares 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 2,295.15 (AUD) 353 Ordinary Shares 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 435.84 (AUD) 67 Ordinary Shares 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 507.39 (AUD) 78 Ordinary Shares 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 904.4 133 Ordinary Shares 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,230 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 403,222 Ordinary Shares 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 5,602 Swaps 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 6,202 Swaps 2/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 954 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 11,113 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 150 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 426 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,570 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,750 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 345 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 54 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 560 Swaps 2/27/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 7,862 Swaps 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 56,766.64 8,498 Ordinary Shares 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 748.16 112 Ordinary Shares 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 2,134 Swaps 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 2,699 Swaps 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 3,381 Swaps 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 3,927 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 103,284 Ordinary Shares 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,200 Swaps 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,148 Swaps 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 5,028 Swaps 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 5,594 Swaps 2/28/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 783 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 2,747 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 4,528 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 5,065 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 6 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received N/A 8,663 Ordinary Shares 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,620 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,620 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 14,021 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 2,126 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 302 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 6,218 Swaps 3/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 6,681 Swaps 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,196 Swaps 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 61,220 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 158,490 Ordinary Shares 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,169 Swaps 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,435 Swaps 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 10,874 Swaps 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 4,815 Swaps 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 730 Swaps 3/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 903 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 1,436 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 642 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 651 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 79,338 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 8,358 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 3,643,850 Ordinary Shares 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,380 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,509 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,580 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 1,817 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 209 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,135 Swaps 3/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 324 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 1,795.06 (AUD) 250 Ordinary Shares 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 8,955.28 (AUD) 1,249 Ordinary Shares 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 925.58 (AUD) 129 Ordinary Shares 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 10,374 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 3,936 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 35,740 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 671 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 9,171 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) N/A 1,165,208 Ordinary Shares 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 3,923 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 4,239 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 4,267 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 466 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 5,230 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 616 Swaps 3/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy N/A 94 Swaps 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 5,627.30 (AUD) 774 Ordinary Shares 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 10,630 Swaps 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Collateral Received 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to the agreement(s) Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to the agreement(s) 3/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 3/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to the agreement(s) 3/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy 3/11/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/11/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/11/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/12/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/12/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/12/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant 3/12/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to the agreement(s) 3/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy N/A 2,734 Swaps N/A 2,989 Swaps N/A 4,813 Swaps N/A 7,915 Swaps N/A 3 Ordinary Shares N/A 1,380 Swaps N/A 1,714 Swaps N/A 2,415 Swaps 3,341.25 (AUD) 464 Ordinary Shares 654.75 (AUD) 90 Ordinary Shares N/A 2,514 Swaps N/A 40,136 Swaps N/A 5,187 Swaps N/A 5,916 Swaps N/A 218,150 Ordinary Shares N/A 445 Ordinary Shares N/A 5,210 Swaps 2,976.12 (AUD) 434 Ordinary Shares 3,991.89 (AUD) 568 Ordinary Shares N/A 457 Swaps N/A 20,628 Ordinary Shares N/A 2,019 Swaps 8,660.75 (AUD) 1,225 Ordinary Shares 21,063.15 (AUD) 2,995 Ordinary Shares 713.50 (AUD) 100 Ordinary Shares N/A 13,687 Swaps N/A 1,450 Swaps N/A 10,225 Swaps N/A 4,885 Swaps 4,583.84 (AUD) 697 Ordinary Shares 7,971.31 (AUD) 1,220 Ordinary Shares N/A 4,004 Swaps N/A 6,114 Ordinary Shares N/A 2,220 Swaps N/A 4,896 Swaps N/A 768 Swaps 1,079.01 (AUD) 171 Ordinary Shares 12,237.01 (AUD) 1,919 Ordinary Shares 2,029.96 (AUD) 320 Ordinary Shares 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc Buy 2,073.73 (AUD) 316 Ordinary Shares Buy 656.27 (AUD) 103 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,443 Swaps Buy N/A 35,397 Swaps Buy N/A 10,066 Swaps Buy N/A 170 Swaps Buy N/A 3,341 Swaps Buy N/A 6,155 Swaps Buy N/A 7,094 Swaps Buy 21,218.87 (AUD) 3,385 Ordinary Shares Buy 5,760.27 (AUD) 915 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 7,376 Swaps Buy N/A 4,907 Swaps Buy N/A 9,210 Swaps Buy 206.91 (AUD) 33 Ordinary Shares Buy 275.88 (AUD) 44 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 4,305 Swaps Buy N/A 43,934 Swaps Buy N/A 741 Swaps Borrow N/A 13,092 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 3,893 Swaps Buy N/A 378 Swaps Buy N/A 7,075 Swaps Buy 56.70 (AUD) 9 Ordinary Shares Buy 7,140.57 (AUD) 1,139 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 9,693 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 10,547 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 19,301,468 Ordinary Shares Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 13,013 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 640 Swaps Buy N/A 650 Swaps Borrow N/A 10,500 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 12,961 Swaps Fraction Clearance (Debit) N/A 1 Ordinary Share Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 2,756,817 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,296 Swaps Buy N/A 196 Swaps Buy N/A 24,097 Swaps Buy N/A 3,473 Swaps Buy N/A 3,488 Swaps Buy N/A 4,111 Swaps Buy 129.47 (AUD) 21 Ordinary Shares Buy 4,323.72 (AUD) 708 Ordinary Shares 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 3/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 3/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC Buy 482.82 78 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 3,675 Swaps Buy N/A 996 Swaps Buy N/A 1,301 Swaps Buy N/A 1,872 Swaps Buy N/A 3,786 Swaps Buy N/A 4,577 Swaps Buy N/A 5,730 Swaps Buy 2,823.14 (AUD) 501 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 13,412 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 18,768 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 2,131 Swaps Buy N/A 5,644 Swaps Buy N/A 7,907 Swaps Buy N/A 73,371 Swaps Buy N/A 856 Swaps Buy N/A 2,597 Swaps Collateral Received N/A 6,381,411 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,807 Swaps Buy N/A 693 Swaps Buy N/A 11,576 Swaps Buy N/A 28,158 Swaps Buy N/A 169 Swaps Buy N/A 17,060 Swaps Buy N/A 451 Swaps Buy N/A 503 Swaps Buy N/A 7,821 Swaps Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s) N/A 3,283,421 Ordinary Shares Buy N/A 1,114 Swaps Attachments Original document

