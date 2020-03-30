Log in
CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 03/24
6.15 NZD   +2.59%
Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

03/30/2020 | 11:13pm EDT

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CHORUS LIMITED

Date this disclosure made: 31 March, 2020

Date on which substantial holding began: 26 March, 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

For this disclosure,-

    1. total number held in class: 22,414,158
  2. total in class: 443,709,223
  3. total percentage held in class: 5.052%

Details of relevant interests

Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 13,756,531
  2. percentage held in class: 3.100%
  3. current registered holder(s): unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant

1

interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,657,627
  2. percentage held in class: 1.951%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 5,587,078
  2. percentage held in class : 1.259%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,169,453
  2. percentage held in class:1.841%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

2

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,657,627
  2. percentage held in class: 1.951%
  3. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.

  1. number held in class: 8,169,453
  2. percentage held in class: 1.841%
  3. current registered holder(s) : Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 5,587,078
  2. percentage held in class:1.259%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 8,657,627

3

  1. percentage held in class: 1.951%
  2. current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
  3. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details:

Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003,E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

4

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Date of

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction

Consideration

Class and number of

Transaction

Nature

securities

27-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

39416.24(NZD)

6964 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

47040.4786(AUD)

8389 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

110129.336(AUD)

19640 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

9156.8(NZD)

1552 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

106490.1334(AUD)

18991 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

63133.7166(AUD)

11259 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

75868.122(AUD)

13530 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

29-Nov-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

242037.8136(AUD)

43164 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

3632.7571(AUD)

643 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

2502.8171(AUD)

443 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

7977.3764(AUD)

1412 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

49824.445(NZD)

8311 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

721609.8(AUD)

127945 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

188235(AUD)

33375 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

317481.24(AUD)

56291 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

2079.0896(AUD)

368 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

140255.52(AUD)

24868 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

226180.92(AUD)

40103 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

1548.0178(AUD)

274 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

328332.6(AUD)

58215 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

3508.4637(AUD)

621 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

621353.9111(AUD)

108653 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

3196879.1114(AUD)

559022 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

1454597.0946(AUD)

254358 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

1406514.265(AUD)

245950 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

1002047.7701(AUD)

175223 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

03-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

833912.2714(AUD)

145822 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

968012.4828(AUD)

168564 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

303415.5545(AUD)

52835 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

425890.1174(AUD)

74162 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

252506.519(AUD)

43970 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

17082.24(AUD)

2976 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

440447.8619(AUD)

76697 ORDINARY SHARES

5

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

188148.0801(AUD)

32763 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

1341417.3389(AUD)

228043 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

349914.4978(AUD)

59486 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

420460.9217(AUD)

71479 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

610353.3303(AUD)

103761 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

260721.1829(AUD)

44323 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

05-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

590177.0413(AUD)

100331 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

11-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

55239.6472(AUD)

9629 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

11-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

950021.3493(AUD)

166329 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

30221.8486(AUD)

5366 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

75126.5819(AUD)

13339 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

35928.1413(AUD)

6417 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

12424.4126(AUD)

2206 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

162289.7154(AUD)

28986 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

10257.1848(AUD)

1832 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

946662.012(AUD)

169080 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

34828.9064(AUD)

6184 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

41034.3381(AUD)

7329 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

20675.4391(AUD)

3671 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

24792.5042(AUD)

4402 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

720248.0052(AUD)

123153 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

28.68(AUD)

5 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

2575.015(AUD)

449 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

196258.26(AUD)

33990 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

286875.416(AUD)

49684 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

713146.74(AUD)

123510 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

441.6027(AUD)

77 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

31218.7592(AUD)

5338 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

7807.614(AUD)

1335 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

123471.4208(AUD)

21112 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

97.5001(AUD)

17 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

117916.628(AUD)

20422 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

27335.4216(AUD)

4674 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

330619.24(AUD)

57260 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

6

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

235371.336(AUD)

40764 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

17-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

108.9707(AUD)

19 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

103625.2305(AUD)

17397 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

73771.2525(AUD)

12385 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

61512.7755(AUD)

10327 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

36954.126(AUD)

6204 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

89919.324(AUD)

15096 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

18-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

223523.619(AUD)

37526 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

19-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

861250.549(AUD)

141695 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

19-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

139828.991(AUD)

23005 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

19-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

35533.1572(AUD)

5846 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

19-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

10144.5158(AUD)

1669 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

140730.5414(AUD)

23017 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

14215.47(AUD)

2319 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

197678.2002(AUD)

32331 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

10193.63(NZD)

1594 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

27793.42(AUD)

4534 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

70502.8402(AUD)

11531 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

171521.6526(AUD)

28053 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

426385.9654(AUD)

69737 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

13639.25(AUD)

2225 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

117337.6122(AUD)

19191 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

20-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

266832.77(AUD)

43529 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

23-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

61541.48(NZD)

9646 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

23-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

254737.9014(AUD)

41579 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

23-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

106455.8016(AUD)

17376 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

4409.4651(AUD)

731 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

6164.8062(AUD)

1022 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

3667.5168(AUD)

608 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

5085.0603(AUD)

843 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

2123.2992(AUD)

352 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

24-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

14314.1733(AUD)

2373 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

62210.484(AUD)

10260 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

149129.323(AUD)

24595 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

129235.3076(AUD)

21314 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

7

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

180804.5246(AUD)

29819 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

419720.6748(AUD)

69222 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

27-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Buy

107595.033(AUD)

17745 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

30-Dec-2019

First Sentier Investors

Sell

33653.6(NZD)

5428 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

02-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

49785.96(AUD)

8467 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

03-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

18072.07(AUD)

3007 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

06-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

114818.1833(AUD)

18971 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

06-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

47879.7453(AUD)

7911 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

14-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

9532.6(AUD)

1540 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

439403.1442(AUD)

69382 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

37156.275(AUD)

5850 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

155414.8535(AUD)

24469 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

364055.277(AUD)

57318 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

92306.3495(AUD)

14533 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

109569.7265(AUD)

17251 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

169280.178(AUD)

26652 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

17-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

1464396.9978(AUD)

229767 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

20-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

50196.9(AUD)

7930 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

22-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

3840.9(AUD)

590 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

29-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

56350.89(NZD)

8577 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

31-Jan-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

6310(AUD)

1000 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

03-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

1026970.52(AUD)

165908 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

05-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

6762.69(AUD)

1089 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

13-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

1532000(AUD)

250000 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

14-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

8953.1(NZD)

1420 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

27-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

134766.3609(AUD)

20651 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

27-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

283276.2672(AUD)

43408 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

27-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

92158.7598(AUD)

14122 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

27-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

35259.4377(AUD)

5403 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

28-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

21433.2411(AUD)

3369 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

28-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

56010.1676(AUD)

8804 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

28-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

81903.1006(AUD)

12874 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

28-Feb-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

172159.3759(AUD)

27061 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

02-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

376235.248(AUD)

58360 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

03-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

38326.47(NZD)

5421 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

8

04-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

124660.6603(AUD)

18007 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

99149.7738(AUD)

14322 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

171286.3918(AUD)

24742 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

04-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

371254.3583(AUD)

53627 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

09-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

18132.93(AUD)

2529 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

11-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

9599.86(AUD)

1418 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

13-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

455583(AUD)

71464 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

13-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

7256.25(NZD)

1125 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

13-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

330091.125(AUD)

51779 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

13-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

85852.125(AUD)

13467 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

13-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

37499.03(AUD)

5539 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

13-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

114718.125(AUD)

17995 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

13-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

131733(AUD)

20664 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

13-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

192627(AUD)

30216 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

1432189.3378(AUD)

228281 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

16-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

51193.08(NZD)

7974 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

17-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

186901.1725(AUD)

29101 ORDINARY SHARES

(Australia) IM Ltd

19-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

94250.64(NZD)

15032 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

139703.7165(AUD)

22795 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

686397.836(AUD)

110155 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

186386.0244(AUD)

30412 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

16749.4656(AUD)

2688 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

18361.5852(AUD)

2996 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

72441.234(AUD)

11820 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

276526.0916(AUD)

44987 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

12055.1529(AUD)

1967 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

170068.1416(AUD)

27293 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

11004.2992(AUD)

1766 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

752279.5389(AUD)

122747 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

311572.4624(AUD)

50002 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

127465.4272(AUD)

20456 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

66100.5696(AUD)

10608 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

20-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

341478.9066(AUD)

55718 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

23-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Buy

17328.38(AUD)

2942 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

23-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

150646.5366(AUD)

26178 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

9

23-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

100431.0244(AUD)

17452 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

23-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

703017.1708(AUD)

122164 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

23-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

100431.0244(AUD)

17452 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

24-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

98996.602(AUD)

16556 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

24-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

197999.1835(AUD)

33113 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

26-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

74514(AUD)

11290 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

26-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

28386.6(AUD)

4301 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

26-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

12602.0654(AUD)

1843 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

26-Mar-2020

First Sentier Investors

Sell

33088.1142(AUD)

4839 ORDINARY SHARES

Realindex Pty Ltd

Annexure B

Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

  • ├─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
  • │ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
  • └───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) └───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

10

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 23,368
  2. percentage held in class: 0.005%
  3. current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 208,051
  2. percentage held in class: 0.047%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 5,202,983
  2. percentage held in class: 1.173%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

11

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (Prime Brokerage Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 6,875
  2. percentage held in class: 0.002%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 2,779,036
  2. percentage held in class: 0.626%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
    1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 7,778
  2. percentage held in class: 0.002%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

12

Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 125,225
  2. percentage held in class: 0.028%
  3. current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account
  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 770
  2. percentage held in class: 0.000%
  3. current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc

Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.

Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 50,152
  2. percentage held in class: 0.011%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

13

Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.

Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.

For that relevant interest,-

  1. number held in class: 240,073
  2. percentage held in class: 0.054%
  3. current registered holder(s): Unknown
  1. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 1,894
  2. percentage held in class: 0.000%
  3. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  4. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Margin Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.

For that relevant interest,-

    1. number held in class: 11,422
    2. percentage held in class: 0.003%
  2. current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
  3. registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown

14

Table 2 Details on derivative relevant interest

(b) Details of Derivative

Details for

(a) Type of

Derivative

Notional Value of the

Settlement

Expiry Date of the

Derivative

Type

Derivative

Morgan Stanley & Co.

Swap Agreement

318,024.88 (AUD)

Cash

3/08/2021

International plc

6,139.67 (AUD)

7/23/2021

40,504.60 (AUD)

7/23/2021

220,695.20 (AUD)

1/31/2022

393,362.63 (AUD)

6/17/2021

Morgan Stanley Capital

Swap Agreement

26,415.86 (AUD)

Cash

6/07/2021

Services LLC

243,823.79 (AUD)

4/12/2021

155,584.33 (AUD)

12/31/2020

383,245.87 (AUD)

9/17/2020

4,187.62 (AUD)

9/17/2020

15

Annexure C

Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group

Date of

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction Nature

Transaction

Buy

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/27/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Borrow

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/28/2019

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral Received

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

11/29/2019

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

Consideration

Class and number of

securities

155,905.35

27,535 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,669 Swaps

N/A

15,606 Swaps

N/A

4,173 Swaps

N/A

4,740 Swaps

N/A

728,750 Ordinary Shares

N/A

5,212 Swaps

N/A

5,859 Swaps

N/A

551 Swaps

N/A

6,088 Swaps

N/A

100,000 Ordinary Shares

158,412.31

27,535 Ordinary Shares

2,007.56 (AUD)

368 Ordinary Shares

289.12 (AUD)

53 Ordinary Shares

47,021.52

8,170 Ordinary Shares

N/A

10,560 Swaps

N/A

21,101 Swaps

N/A

8,673 Swaps

N/A

838 Swaps

N/A

1,266 Swaps

N/A

5,721 Swaps

N/A

5,778 Swaps

N/A

870 Swaps

55,200.00 (AUD)

10,000 Ordinary Shares

161,729.08

27,535 Ordinary Shares

5.57 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

N/A

15,525 Swaps

N/A

18,674 Swaps

N/A

8,974 Swaps

N/A

9,617 Swaps

N/A

19 Ordinary Shares

N/A

32,950 Swaps

N/A

5,702 Swaps

N/A

8,079 Swaps

N/A

976 Swaps

55,946.54 (AUD)

10,000 Ordinary Shares

5.69 (AUD)

1 Ordinary Share

625.35 (AUD)

110 Ordinary Shares

N/A

11,182 Swaps

N/A

19,434 Swaps

N/A

27,888 Swaps

N/A

8,415 Swaps

N/A

397 Swaps

N/A

4,444 Swaps

N/A

5,622 Swaps

N/A

5,808 Swaps

N/A

593 Swaps

N/A

6,622 Swaps

N/A

73 Swaps

Collateral Received
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Collateral Received

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/02/2019

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/03/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/04/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

12/05/2019

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

12/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

970 Swaps

56,884.34 (AUD)

10,000 Ordinary Shares

189.26 (AUD)

33 Ordinary Shares

3,607.20 (AUD)

630 Ordinary Shares

348.13 (AUD)

61 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,052 Swaps

N/A

20,040 Swaps

N/A

30,736 Swaps

N/A

33,781 Swaps

N/A

13,422 Ordinary Shares

N/A

146,253 Ordinary Shares

N/A

14,374 Swaps

N/A

15,294 Swaps

N/A

2,641 Swaps

N/A

4,715 Swaps

N/A

5,095 Swaps

N/A

513 Swaps

N/A

606 Swaps

N/A

7,535 Swaps

N/A

14,169 Swaps

N/A

23,214 Swaps

N/A

3,767 Swaps

N/A

73 Swaps

N/A

1,533 Swaps

N/A

21,483 Swaps

N/A

3,709 Swaps

N/A

462 Swaps

N/A

483 Swaps

N/A

6,063 Swaps

N/A

6,339 Swaps

689.61 (AUD)

119 Ordinary Shares

7,205.64 (AUD)

1,229 Ordinary Shares

N/A

14,712 Swaps

N/A

19,168 Swaps

N/A

2,928 Swaps

N/A

200 Swaps

N/A

27 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,187 Swaps

N/A

2,237 Swaps

N/A

2,799 Swaps

N/A

20,597 Swaps

N/A

3,556 Swaps

N/A

315 Swaps

N/A

4,463 Swaps

N/A

5,204 Swaps

N/A

6,932 Swaps

N/A

7,482 Swaps

117,736.42 (AUD) 20,000 Ordinary Shares

22,087.50 (AUD)

3,750 Ordinary Shares

236,424.36 (AUD) 40,000 Ordinary Shares

58,600.00 (AUD)

10,000 Ordinary Shares

N/A

2,081 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

12/06/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

79,136 Ordinary Shares

12/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,555 Swaps

12/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

106

Swaps

12/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,931 Swaps

12/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

22,277 Swaps

12/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,846 Swaps

12/06/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

6,565 Swaps

12/09/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

55 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

12/09/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

278,845 Ordinary Shares

12/09/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,076 Swaps

12/09/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,871 Swaps

12/09/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

10,843 Swaps

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

6 Swaps

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

720

Swaps

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

85 Swaps

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral Received

N/A

46 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

276,026 Ordinary Shares

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,712 Swaps

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,471 Swaps

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

396

Swaps

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

416

Swaps

12/10/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

427

Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

5,354.25 (AUD)

938

Ordinary Shares

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

6,109 Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

9,464 Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

164

Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

348

Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

4,475 Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

4,814 Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

608

Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

7,400 Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

950

Swaps

12/11/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

98 Swaps

12/12/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

487.50 (AUD)

86 Ordinary Shares

12/12/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,007 Swaps

12/12/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,050 Swaps

12/12/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,397 Swaps

12/12/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

240

Swaps

12/12/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,459 Swaps

12/12/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

7,391 Swaps

12/13/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

189.89 (AUD)

34 Ordinary Shares

12/13/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

880.85 (AUD)

158

Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy

12/13/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/13/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

N/A

113,662 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,481 Swaps

19,810.04

3,385 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,758 Swaps

N/A

2,166 Swaps

N/A

18 Ordinary Shares

N/A

2,321,912 Ordinary Shares

1,462.48

249 Ordinary Shares

28,764.02

4,785 Ordinary Shares

N/A

17,340 Swaps

N/A

21,410 Swaps

N/A

4,184 Swaps

N/A

8,873 Swaps

N/A

15,083 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,697,896 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,907 Swaps

N/A

16,583 Swaps

N/A

2,626 Swaps

N/A

314 Swaps

N/A

4,080 Swaps

N/A

4,543 Swaps

N/A

437 Swaps

N/A

476 Swaps

N/A

5,173 Swaps

N/A

6,523 Swaps

N/A

75 Swaps

N/A

9,914 Swaps

2,181.01 (AUD)

366 Ordinary Shares

N/A

21,522 Swaps

N/A

32,124 Swaps

N/A

7,735 Swaps

N/A

9,496 Swaps

N/A

11,363 Swaps

N/A

12,895 Swaps

N/A

13,904 Swaps

N/A

142 Swaps

N/A

15,786 Swaps

N/A

2,155 Swaps

N/A

25 Swaps

N/A

4,129 Swaps

N/A

4,617 Swaps

N/A

6,412 Swaps

N/A

9,543 Swaps

70,800.00 (AUD)

12,000 Ordinary Shares

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

2,512.31 (AUD)

415 Ordinary Shares

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,309

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

14,462

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

23,799

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

40,168

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

42,801

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral Received

N/A

12,563

Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

640,687 Ordinary Shares

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,711

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

11,572

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

12,623

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,477

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,527

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

559 Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

609 Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

8,036

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

8,490

Swaps

12/19/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

9,728

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

4,545.49 (AUD)

745 Ordinary Shares

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,391

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,973

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

10,763

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

23,576

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

3,234

Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

508,967 Ordinary Shares

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,464

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,612

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,912

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

15,301

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,022

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,882

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,537

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,561

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

8,432

Swaps

12/20/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

9,339

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,708

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

12,338

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

11,676

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

12,357

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

14,450

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

18,996

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

190 Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,922

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,280

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

4,158

Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

764 Swaps

12/23/2019

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

771 Swaps

12/24/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

1,117.04 (AUD)

185 Ordinary Shares

12/24/2019

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

11,445.80 (USD)

2,724

Ordinary Shares

12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

12/25/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/31/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

300 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,300 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,527 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,903 Swaps

Buy

N/A

11,799 Swaps

Buy

N/A

2,036 Swaps

Buy

N/A

2,821 Swaps

Buy

N/A

259 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,269 Swaps

Buy

N/A

443 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

927,727 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

441,743 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,124 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,660 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,683 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,941 Swaps

Buy

N/A

106 Swaps

Buy

N/A

336 Swaps

Buy

N/A

374 Swaps

Buy

N/A

840 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1 Swap

Buy

N/A

1,529 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,626 Swaps

Buy

N/A

264 Swaps

Buy

N/A

323 Swaps

Buy

N/A

638 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

7 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

496 Swaps

Borrow

N/A

90,189 Ordinary Shares

Buy

1,217.34 (AUD)

206 Ordinary Shares

Buy

4,229.22 (AUD)

716 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

59 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

9,314 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

6,921 Swaps

Buy

15,695.94 (AUD)

2,611 Ordinary Shares

Buy

4,677.04 (AUD)

778 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

3,453 Swaps

Buy

N/A

6,155 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

84,435 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

2,646 Swaps

Buy

N/A

2,458 Swaps

Buy

N/A

5,197 Swaps

Buy

N/A

777 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

4,628 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

1/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

1,039,010 Ordinary Shares

1/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,078 Swaps

1/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

173

Swaps

1/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,260 Swaps

1/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

200

Swaps

1/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

582

Swaps

1/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

6,687 Swaps

1/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

969

Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,100 Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,198 Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

3,173 Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral Received

N/A

4 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

483,077 Ordinary Shares

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

241

Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,449 Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

640

Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

668

Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

702

Swaps

1/07/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

868

Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

970.63 (AUD)

156

Ordinary Shares

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,318 Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

2,128 Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

5,209 Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,768 Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,220 Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,441 Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

4,036 Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

6,218 Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

614

Swaps

1/08/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

967

Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Borrow

N/A

14,027 Ordinary Shares

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

415.47 (AUD)

66 Ordinary Shares

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

11 Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

14,278 Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

14,879 Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

2,948 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

1,362,633 Ordinary Shares

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,513 Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,950 Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

10,014 Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

11,976 Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

4,071 Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

835

Swaps

1/09/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

890

Swaps

Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received Buy
Buy

1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

62,672.01 (AUD)

10,000 Ordinary Shares

5,896.15 (AUD)

969 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,546 Swaps

N/A

13,044 Swaps

N/A

99 Swaps

N/A

3,119 Ordinary Shares

N/A

5,552 Swaps

5,506.10 (AUD)

907 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,459 Swaps

N/A

2,516 Swaps

N/A

9,057 Swaps

N/A

14,027 Ordinary Shares

N/A

77,589 Ordinary Shares

N/A

424 Swaps

24.74 (AUD)

4 Ordinary Shares

297.36 (AUD)

48 Ordinary Shares

4,230.43 (AUD)

683 Ordinary Shares

6,181.90 (AUD)

997 Ordinary Shares

N/A

101 Swaps

N/A

21,903 Swaps

N/A

125,793 Ordinary Shares

N/A

229 Swaps

1,400.30 (AUD)

225 Ordinary Shares

10,449.01 (AUD)

1,674 Ordinary Shares

2,593.92 (AUD)

419 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,268 Swaps

N/A

212 Swaps

N/A

7,459 Swaps

495.33 (AUD)

79 Ordinary Shares

N/A

601 Swaps

267.33 (AUD)

42 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,262 Swaps

N/A

2,021 Swaps

N/A

25,089 Swaps

N/A

5,056 Swaps

N/A

7,574 Swaps

N/A

1,610 Swaps

N/A

2,667 Swaps

N/A

2,955 Swaps

N/A

3,062 Swaps

1,363.35 (AUD)

213 Ordinary Shares

339.47 (AUD)

53 Ordinary Shares

779.48 (AUD)

122 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,726 Swaps

N/A

200 Swaps

N/A

389 Swaps

N/A

2 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,040 Swaps

N/A

948 Swaps

Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

487.68 (AUD)

77 Ordinary Shares

5,575.14

846 Ordinary Shares

N/A

2,133 Swaps

N/A

8 Swaps

N/A

185,480 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,406 Swaps

N/A

2,910 Swaps

N/A

227 Swaps

N/A

87 Swaps

1,284.18 (AUD)

204 Ordinary Shares

3,428.28 (AUD)

544 Ordinary Shares

970.01 (AUD)

154 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,770 Swaps

N/A

4,419 Swaps

N/A

5 Swaps

N/A

459,650 Ordinary Shares

N/A

308 Swaps

N/A

870 Swaps

1,280.86 (AUD)

196 Ordinary Shares

39.09 (AUD)

6 Ordinary Shares

585.91 (AUD)

90 Ordinary Shares

N/A

2,284 Swaps

N/A

8,184 Swaps

N/A

8,765 Swaps

N/A

1,851,368 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,736 Swaps

N/A

2,140 Swaps

N/A

6,487 Swaps

130,182.30 (AUD) 20,000 Ordinary Shares

17,737.50 (AUD)

2,750 Ordinary Shares

1,745.04 (AUD)

274 Ordinary Shares

2,826.57 (AUD)

443 Ordinary Shares

529.07 (AUD)

83 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,066 Swaps

N/A

200 Swaps

N/A

1,560 Swaps

N/A

216 Swaps

N/A

3,999 Swaps

N/A

112 Swaps

N/A

44 Swaps

N/A

7,370 Swaps

N/A

5 Ordinary Shares

N/A

710 Swaps

1,536.65 (AUD)

243 Ordinary Shares

1/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/04/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/05/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/06/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

313 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,744 Swaps

Buy

N/A

768 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,000 Swaps

Buy

N/A

11,412 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,328 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

4,528,671 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

20,803 Swaps

Buy

N/A

770 Swaps

Buy

N/A

987 Swaps

Buy

79,633.35

12,195 Ordinary Shares

Buy

916.04 (AUD)

145 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

31 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,180 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,248 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

6 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

3,586,899 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,122 Swaps

Buy

N/A

27,579 Swaps

Buy

N/A

3,151 Swaps

Buy

N/A

33,012 Swaps

Buy

N/A

770 Swaps

Buy

5,302.36

812 Ordinary Shares

Collateral Received

N/A

12,584 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

157 Swaps

Buy

N/A

18,859 Swaps

Buy

N/A

5,762 Swaps

Buy

N/A

638 Swaps

Buy

1,276.75 (AUD)

206 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

343 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

2,669,276 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

52 Swaps

Buy

6,817.95 (AUD)

1,101 Ordinary Shares

Collateral Received

N/A

12,587 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

3,791 Swaps

Buy

974.22 (AUD)

156 Ordinary Shares

Collateral Received

N/A

5 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

6,236,561 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

944 Swaps

2/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/07/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/07/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/11/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/11/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/12/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

2/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

925.54 (AUD)

151 Ordinary Shares

Collateral Received

N/A

589,303 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

222,140 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,723 Swaps

Buy

5,280.22 (AUD)

863 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,162 Swaps

Buy

N/A

398 Swaps

Buy

N/A

3,085 Swaps

Buy

280.37 (AUD)

46 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

1,150,925 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,965 Swaps

Buy

N/A

3,078 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

2,521,969 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

3 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

7 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

352 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,663 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,014 Swaps

Buy

N/A

740 Swaps

Buy

159.51 (AUD)

26 Ordinary Shares

Buy

3,609.55 (AUD)

588 Ordinary Shares

Collateral Received

N/A

4 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

392 Swaps

Buy

N/A

343 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

10,622 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

358,761 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

6,031 Swaps

Buy

1,577.49 (AUD)

245 Ordinary Shares

Buy

757.92 (AUD)

118 Ordinary Shares

Collateral Received

N/A

1,963 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

2,095 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,926 Swaps

Buy

N/A

996 Swaps

Buy

329.25 (AUD)

50 Ordinary Shares

Buy

397.50 (AUD)

60 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

929 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

2/25/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

197,102 Ordinary Shares

2/25/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

11,282 Swaps

2/25/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

146

Swaps

2/25/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

18,780 Swaps

2/25/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

730

Swaps

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

1,808.39 (AUD)

278

Ordinary Shares

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

2,295.15 (AUD)

353

Ordinary Shares

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

435.84 (AUD)

67 Ordinary Shares

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

507.39 (AUD)

78 Ordinary Shares

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

904.4

133

Ordinary Shares

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,230

Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

403,222 Ordinary Shares

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

5,602

Swaps

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

6,202

Swaps

2/26/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

954

Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

11,113 Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

150

Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

426

Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,570

Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,750

Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

345

Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

54 Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

560

Swaps

2/27/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

7,862

Swaps

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

56,766.64

8,498

Ordinary Shares

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

748.16

112

Ordinary Shares

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

2,134

Swaps

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

2,699

Swaps

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

3,381

Swaps

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral Received

N/A

3,927

Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

103,284 Ordinary Shares

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,200

Swaps

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,148

Swaps

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

5,028

Swaps

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

5,594

Swaps

2/28/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

783

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

2,747

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

4,528

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

5,065

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

6 Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral Received

N/A

8,663

Ordinary Shares

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,620

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,620

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

14,021 Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

2,126

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

302

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

6,218

Swaps

3/02/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

6,681

Swaps

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,196

Swaps

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

61,220 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

158,490 Ordinary Shares

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,169

Swaps

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,435

Swaps

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

10,874 Swaps

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

4,815

Swaps

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

730

Swaps

3/03/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

903

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

1,436

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

642

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

651

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

79,338 Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

8,358

Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

3,643,850 Ordinary Shares

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,380

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,509

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,580

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

1,817

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

209

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,135

Swaps

3/04/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

324

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

1,795.06 (AUD)

250

Ordinary Shares

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

8,955.28 (AUD)

1,249

Ordinary Shares

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

925.58 (AUD)

129

Ordinary Shares

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

10,374 Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

3,936

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

35,740 Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

671

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

9,171

Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

N/A

1,165,208 Ordinary Shares

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

3,923

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

4,239

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

4,267

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

466

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

5,230

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

616

Swaps

3/05/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

N/A

94 Swaps

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

5,627.30 (AUD)

774

Ordinary Shares

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

10,630 Swaps

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral Received

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/06/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

to the agreement(s)

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

to the agreement(s)

3/09/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/10/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/10/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/10/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

3/10/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

to the agreement(s)

3/10/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/10/2020

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy

3/11/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/11/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/11/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/11/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/11/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/11/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/12/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/12/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/12/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

3/12/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

to the agreement(s)

3/12/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/12/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/12/2020

Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

3/13/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/13/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

3/13/2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

2,734 Swaps

N/A

2,989 Swaps

N/A

4,813 Swaps

N/A

7,915 Swaps

N/A

3 Ordinary Shares

N/A

1,380 Swaps

N/A

1,714 Swaps

N/A

2,415 Swaps

3,341.25 (AUD)

464 Ordinary Shares

654.75 (AUD)

90 Ordinary Shares

N/A

2,514 Swaps

N/A

40,136 Swaps

N/A

5,187 Swaps

N/A

5,916 Swaps

N/A

218,150 Ordinary Shares

N/A

445 Ordinary Shares

N/A

5,210 Swaps

2,976.12 (AUD)

434 Ordinary Shares

3,991.89 (AUD)

568 Ordinary Shares

N/A

457 Swaps

N/A

20,628 Ordinary Shares

N/A

2,019 Swaps

8,660.75 (AUD)

1,225 Ordinary Shares

21,063.15 (AUD)

2,995 Ordinary Shares

713.50 (AUD)

100 Ordinary Shares

N/A

13,687 Swaps

N/A

1,450 Swaps

N/A

10,225 Swaps

N/A

4,885 Swaps

4,583.84 (AUD)

697 Ordinary Shares

7,971.31 (AUD)

1,220 Ordinary Shares

N/A

4,004 Swaps

N/A

6,114 Ordinary Shares

N/A

2,220 Swaps

N/A

4,896 Swaps

N/A

768 Swaps

1,079.01 (AUD)

171 Ordinary Shares

12,237.01 (AUD)

1,919 Ordinary Shares

2,029.96 (AUD)

320 Ordinary Shares

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/18/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/19/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

2,073.73 (AUD)

316 Ordinary Shares

Buy

656.27 (AUD)

103 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,443 Swaps

Buy

N/A

35,397 Swaps

Buy

N/A

10,066 Swaps

Buy

N/A

170 Swaps

Buy

N/A

3,341 Swaps

Buy

N/A

6,155 Swaps

Buy

N/A

7,094 Swaps

Buy

21,218.87 (AUD)

3,385 Ordinary Shares

Buy

5,760.27 (AUD)

915 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

7,376 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,907 Swaps

Buy

N/A

9,210 Swaps

Buy

206.91 (AUD)

33 Ordinary Shares

Buy

275.88 (AUD)

44 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

4,305 Swaps

Buy

N/A

43,934 Swaps

Buy

N/A

741 Swaps

Borrow

N/A

13,092 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

3,893 Swaps

Buy

N/A

378 Swaps

Buy

N/A

7,075 Swaps

Buy

56.70 (AUD)

9 Ordinary Shares

Buy

7,140.57 (AUD)

1,139 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

9,693 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

10,547 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

19,301,468 Ordinary Shares

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

13,013 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

640 Swaps

Buy

N/A

650 Swaps

Borrow

N/A

10,500 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

12,961 Swaps

Fraction Clearance (Debit)

N/A

1 Ordinary Share

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

2,756,817 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,296 Swaps

Buy

N/A

196 Swaps

Buy

N/A

24,097 Swaps

Buy

N/A

3,473 Swaps

Buy

N/A

3,488 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,111 Swaps

Buy

129.47 (AUD)

21 Ordinary Shares

Buy

4,323.72 (AUD)

708 Ordinary Shares

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/25/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

3/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/26/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

3/26/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

Buy

482.82

78 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

3,675 Swaps

Buy

N/A

996 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,301 Swaps

Buy

N/A

1,872 Swaps

Buy

N/A

3,786 Swaps

Buy

N/A

4,577 Swaps

Buy

N/A

5,730 Swaps

Buy

2,823.14 (AUD)

501 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

13,412 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

18,768 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

2,131 Swaps

Buy

N/A

5,644 Swaps

Buy

N/A

7,907 Swaps

Buy

N/A

73,371 Swaps

Buy

N/A

856 Swaps

Buy

N/A

2,597 Swaps

Collateral Received

N/A

6,381,411 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,807 Swaps

Buy

N/A

693 Swaps

Buy

N/A

11,576 Swaps

Buy

N/A

28,158 Swaps

Buy

N/A

169 Swaps

Buy

N/A

17,060 Swaps

Buy

N/A

451 Swaps

Buy

N/A

503 Swaps

Buy

N/A

7,821 Swaps

Increase in shares held or

in respect of which the

holder may exercise right

to rehypothecate pursuant

to the agreement(s)

N/A

3,283,421 Ordinary Shares

Buy

N/A

1,114 Swaps

