Chorus : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
0
03/30/2020 | 11:13pm EDT
Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding
Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To NZX Limited and
To CHORUS LIMITED
Date this disclosure made: 31 March, 2020
Date on which substantial holding began: 26 March, 2020
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)
Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd, First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.
For this disclosure,-
total number held in class: 22,414,158
total in class: 443,709,223
total percentage held in class: 5.052%
Details of relevant interests
Details for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a holding company and a related company of First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. and being deemed to have the same relevant interests as are disclosed by First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd. in this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 13,756,531
percentage held in class: 3.100%
current registered holder(s): unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a greater than 20% shareholder in Morgan Stanley and being deemed to have the same relevant
1
interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 8,657,627
percentage held in class: 1.951%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details for First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd
Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.
number held in class: 5,587,078
percentage held in class : 1.259%
current registered holder(s) : Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 8,169,453
percentage held in class:1.841%
current registered holder(s): Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
2
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 8,657,627
percentage held in class: 1.951%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details for First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd.
Nature of relevant interest(s): Relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme. The relevant agreement need not be attached under regulation 139.
number held in class: 8,169,453
percentage held in class: 1.841%
current registered holder(s) : Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered : Unknown
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest by reason of being a related company of other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. subsidiaries disclosing in this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 5,587,078
percentage held in class:1.259%
current registered holder(s): Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Nature of relevant interest(s): Deemed relevant interest arising from being a wholly- owned subsidiary and a related company of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., which is deemed to have the same relevant interests as are held in the Morgan Stanley group by reason of being a greater than 20% shareholder in the Morgan Stanley group. The relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group which are included in this disclosure are set out in Annexure B to this notice.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 8,657,627
3
percentage held in class: 1.951%
current registered holder(s): As listed in Annexure B
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: N/A
Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:
For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.
For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable
Certification
I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
4
Annexure A
Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Date of
Holder of Relevant Interest
Transaction
Consideration
Class and number of
Transaction
Nature
securities
27-Nov-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
39416.24(NZD)
6964 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
29-Nov-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
47040.4786(AUD)
8389 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
29-Nov-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
110129.336(AUD)
19640 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
29-Nov-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
9156.8(NZD)
1552 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
29-Nov-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
106490.1334(AUD)
18991 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
29-Nov-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
63133.7166(AUD)
11259 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
29-Nov-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
75868.122(AUD)
13530 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
29-Nov-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
242037.8136(AUD)
43164 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
3632.7571(AUD)
643 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
2502.8171(AUD)
443 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
7977.3764(AUD)
1412 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
49824.445(NZD)
8311 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
721609.8(AUD)
127945 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
188235(AUD)
33375 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
317481.24(AUD)
56291 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
2079.0896(AUD)
368 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
140255.52(AUD)
24868 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
226180.92(AUD)
40103 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
1548.0178(AUD)
274 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
328332.6(AUD)
58215 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
3508.4637(AUD)
621 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
03-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
621353.9111(AUD)
108653 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
03-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
3196879.1114(AUD)
559022 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
03-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
1454597.0946(AUD)
254358 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
03-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
1406514.265(AUD)
245950 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
03-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
1002047.7701(AUD)
175223 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
03-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
833912.2714(AUD)
145822 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
968012.4828(AUD)
168564 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
303415.5545(AUD)
52835 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
425890.1174(AUD)
74162 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
252506.519(AUD)
43970 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
17082.24(AUD)
2976 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
04-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
440447.8619(AUD)
76697 ORDINARY SHARES
5
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
188148.0801(AUD)
32763 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
05-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
1341417.3389(AUD)
228043 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
05-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
349914.4978(AUD)
59486 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
05-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
420460.9217(AUD)
71479 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
05-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
610353.3303(AUD)
103761 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
05-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
260721.1829(AUD)
44323 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
05-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
590177.0413(AUD)
100331 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
11-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
55239.6472(AUD)
9629 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
11-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
950021.3493(AUD)
166329 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
30221.8486(AUD)
5366 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
75126.5819(AUD)
13339 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
35928.1413(AUD)
6417 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
12424.4126(AUD)
2206 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
162289.7154(AUD)
28986 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
10257.1848(AUD)
1832 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
946662.012(AUD)
169080 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
34828.9064(AUD)
6184 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
41034.3381(AUD)
7329 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
20675.4391(AUD)
3671 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
24792.5042(AUD)
4402 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
720248.0052(AUD)
123153 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
28.68(AUD)
5 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
2575.015(AUD)
449 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
196258.26(AUD)
33990 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
286875.416(AUD)
49684 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
713146.74(AUD)
123510 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
441.6027(AUD)
77 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
31218.7592(AUD)
5338 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
7807.614(AUD)
1335 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
123471.4208(AUD)
21112 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
97.5001(AUD)
17 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
117916.628(AUD)
20422 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
27335.4216(AUD)
4674 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
330619.24(AUD)
57260 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
6
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
235371.336(AUD)
40764 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
17-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
108.9707(AUD)
19 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
18-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
103625.2305(AUD)
17397 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
18-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
73771.2525(AUD)
12385 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
18-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
61512.7755(AUD)
10327 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
18-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
36954.126(AUD)
6204 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
18-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
89919.324(AUD)
15096 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
18-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
223523.619(AUD)
37526 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
19-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
861250.549(AUD)
141695 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
19-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
139828.991(AUD)
23005 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
19-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
35533.1572(AUD)
5846 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
19-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
10144.5158(AUD)
1669 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
140730.5414(AUD)
23017 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
14215.47(AUD)
2319 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
197678.2002(AUD)
32331 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
10193.63(NZD)
1594 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
27793.42(AUD)
4534 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
70502.8402(AUD)
11531 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
171521.6526(AUD)
28053 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
426385.9654(AUD)
69737 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
13639.25(AUD)
2225 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
117337.6122(AUD)
19191 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
20-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
266832.77(AUD)
43529 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
23-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
61541.48(NZD)
9646 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
23-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
254737.9014(AUD)
41579 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
23-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
106455.8016(AUD)
17376 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
24-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
4409.4651(AUD)
731 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
24-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
6164.8062(AUD)
1022 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
24-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
3667.5168(AUD)
608 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
24-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
5085.0603(AUD)
843 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
24-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
2123.2992(AUD)
352 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
24-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
14314.1733(AUD)
2373 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
27-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
62210.484(AUD)
10260 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
27-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
149129.323(AUD)
24595 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
27-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
129235.3076(AUD)
21314 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
7
27-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
180804.5246(AUD)
29819 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
27-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
419720.6748(AUD)
69222 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
27-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Buy
107595.033(AUD)
17745 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
30-Dec-2019
First Sentier Investors
Sell
33653.6(NZD)
5428 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
02-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
49785.96(AUD)
8467 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
03-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
18072.07(AUD)
3007 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
06-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
114818.1833(AUD)
18971 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
06-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
47879.7453(AUD)
7911 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
14-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
9532.6(AUD)
1540 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
16-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
439403.1442(AUD)
69382 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
37156.275(AUD)
5850 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
155414.8535(AUD)
24469 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
364055.277(AUD)
57318 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
92306.3495(AUD)
14533 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
109569.7265(AUD)
17251 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
169280.178(AUD)
26652 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
17-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
1464396.9978(AUD)
229767 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
20-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
50196.9(AUD)
7930 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
22-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
3840.9(AUD)
590 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
29-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
56350.89(NZD)
8577 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
31-Jan-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
6310(AUD)
1000 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
03-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
1026970.52(AUD)
165908 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
05-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
6762.69(AUD)
1089 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
13-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
1532000(AUD)
250000 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
14-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
8953.1(NZD)
1420 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
27-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
134766.3609(AUD)
20651 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
27-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
283276.2672(AUD)
43408 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
27-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
92158.7598(AUD)
14122 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
27-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
35259.4377(AUD)
5403 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
28-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
21433.2411(AUD)
3369 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
28-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
56010.1676(AUD)
8804 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
28-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
81903.1006(AUD)
12874 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
28-Feb-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
172159.3759(AUD)
27061 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
02-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
376235.248(AUD)
58360 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
03-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
38326.47(NZD)
5421 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
8
04-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
124660.6603(AUD)
18007 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
99149.7738(AUD)
14322 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
171286.3918(AUD)
24742 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
04-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
371254.3583(AUD)
53627 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
09-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
18132.93(AUD)
2529 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
11-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
9599.86(AUD)
1418 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
13-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
455583(AUD)
71464 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
13-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
7256.25(NZD)
1125 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
13-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
330091.125(AUD)
51779 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
13-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
85852.125(AUD)
13467 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
13-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
37499.03(AUD)
5539 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
13-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
114718.125(AUD)
17995 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
13-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
131733(AUD)
20664 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
13-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
192627(AUD)
30216 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
1432189.3378(AUD)
228281 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
16-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
51193.08(NZD)
7974 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
17-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
186901.1725(AUD)
29101 ORDINARY SHARES
(Australia) IM Ltd
19-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
94250.64(NZD)
15032 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
139703.7165(AUD)
22795 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
686397.836(AUD)
110155 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
186386.0244(AUD)
30412 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
16749.4656(AUD)
2688 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
18361.5852(AUD)
2996 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
72441.234(AUD)
11820 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
276526.0916(AUD)
44987 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
12055.1529(AUD)
1967 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
170068.1416(AUD)
27293 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
11004.2992(AUD)
1766 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
752279.5389(AUD)
122747 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
311572.4624(AUD)
50002 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
127465.4272(AUD)
20456 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
66100.5696(AUD)
10608 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
20-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
341478.9066(AUD)
55718 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
23-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Buy
17328.38(AUD)
2942 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
23-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
150646.5366(AUD)
26178 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
9
23-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
100431.0244(AUD)
17452 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
23-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
703017.1708(AUD)
122164 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
23-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
100431.0244(AUD)
17452 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
24-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
98996.602(AUD)
16556 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
24-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
197999.1835(AUD)
33113 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
26-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
74514(AUD)
11290 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
26-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
28386.6(AUD)
4301 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
26-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
12602.0654(AUD)
1843 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
26-Mar-2020
First Sentier Investors
Sell
33088.1142(AUD)
4839 ORDINARY SHARES
Realindex Pty Ltd
Annexure B
Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group
List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.
└─┬─Morgan Stanley
├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
├─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
│ ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
│ ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
│ ├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
│ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
└───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited
└─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) └───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
10
Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class:23,368
percentage held in class:0.005%
current registered holder(s) : HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered :Unknown
Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc
Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Securities Lending Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (2000 & 2010 Global Master Securities Lending Agreement & 1995 Overseas Securities Lender's Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 208,051
percentage held in class: 0.047%
current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc
Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise the right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 5,202,983
percentage held in class: 1.173%
current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
11
Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc
Nature of relevant interest(s): Holder of securities subject to an obligation to return under a Prime Brokerage Agreement. The relevant agreement documents (Prime Brokerage Agreement) have been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 6,875
percentage held in class: 0.002%
current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc
Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 2,779,036
percentage held in class: 0.626%
current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
Details for Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of investment management business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 7,778
percentage held in class: 0.002%
current registered holder(s): HSBC Nominees (New Zealand) Limited
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
12
Details for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd
Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 125,225
percentage held in class: 0.028%
current registered holder(s): Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty discretionary client account
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
Details for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of discretionary managed business. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 770
percentage held in class: 0.000%
current registered holder(s): DTC Through Morgan Stanley
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
Details for Morgan Stanley & Co International plc
Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.
Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 50,152
percentage held in class: 0.011%
current registered holder(s): Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
13
Details for Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Nature of relevant interest(s): Derivative relevant interest over quoted underlying.
Swap Agreement: The relevant agreement document (1992 ISDA Master Agreement & 2002 ISDA Master Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019. Please refer to Table 2 for details on derivative relevant interest.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 240,073
percentage held in class: 0.054%
current registered holder(s): Unknown
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise control over disposal in the ordinary course of sales and trading businesses. The relevant agreements need not be attached under regulation 139.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 1,894
percentage held in class: 0.000%
current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
Details for Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Nature of relevant interest(s): Shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s). The relevant agreement document (Prime Brokerage Margin Agreement) has been attached to a previous disclosure made on 8 August 2019.
For that relevant interest,-
number held in class: 11,422
percentage held in class: 0.003%
current registered holder(s): HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Unknown
14
Table 2 Details on derivative relevant interest
(b) Details of Derivative
Details for
(a) Type of
Derivative
Notional Value of the
Settlement
Expiry Date of the
Derivative
Type
Derivative
Morgan Stanley & Co.
Swap Agreement
318,024.88 (AUD)
Cash
3/08/2021
International plc
6,139.67 (AUD)
7/23/2021
40,504.60 (AUD)
7/23/2021
220,695.20 (AUD)
1/31/2022
393,362.63 (AUD)
6/17/2021
Morgan Stanley Capital
Swap Agreement
26,415.86 (AUD)
Cash
6/07/2021
Services LLC
243,823.79 (AUD)
4/12/2021
155,584.33 (AUD)
12/31/2020
383,245.87 (AUD)
9/17/2020
4,187.62 (AUD)
9/17/2020
15
Annexure C
Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group
Date of
Holder of Relevant Interest
Transaction Nature
Transaction
Buy
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/27/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Borrow
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/28/2019
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Collateral Received
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
11/29/2019
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
Consideration
Class and number of
securities
155,905.35
27,535 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,669 Swaps
N/A
15,606 Swaps
N/A
4,173 Swaps
N/A
4,740 Swaps
N/A
728,750 Ordinary Shares
N/A
5,212 Swaps
N/A
5,859 Swaps
N/A
551 Swaps
N/A
6,088 Swaps
N/A
100,000 Ordinary Shares
158,412.31
27,535 Ordinary Shares
2,007.56 (AUD)
368 Ordinary Shares
289.12 (AUD)
53 Ordinary Shares
47,021.52
8,170 Ordinary Shares
N/A
10,560 Swaps
N/A
21,101 Swaps
N/A
8,673 Swaps
N/A
838 Swaps
N/A
1,266 Swaps
N/A
5,721 Swaps
N/A
5,778 Swaps
N/A
870 Swaps
55,200.00 (AUD)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
161,729.08
27,535 Ordinary Shares
5.57 (AUD)
1 Ordinary Share
N/A
15,525 Swaps
N/A
18,674 Swaps
N/A
8,974 Swaps
N/A
9,617 Swaps
N/A
19 Ordinary Shares
N/A
32,950 Swaps
N/A
5,702 Swaps
N/A
8,079 Swaps
N/A
976 Swaps
55,946.54 (AUD)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
5.69 (AUD)
1 Ordinary Share
625.35 (AUD)
110 Ordinary Shares
N/A
11,182 Swaps
N/A
19,434 Swaps
N/A
27,888 Swaps
N/A
8,415 Swaps
N/A
397 Swaps
N/A
4,444 Swaps
N/A
5,622 Swaps
N/A
5,808 Swaps
N/A
593 Swaps
N/A
6,622 Swaps
N/A
73 Swaps
Collateral Received
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Collateral Received
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/02/2019
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/03/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/04/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
12/05/2019
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
12/06/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
970 Swaps
56,884.34 (AUD)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
189.26 (AUD)
33 Ordinary Shares
3,607.20 (AUD)
630 Ordinary Shares
348.13 (AUD)
61 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,052 Swaps
N/A
20,040 Swaps
N/A
30,736 Swaps
N/A
33,781 Swaps
N/A
13,422 Ordinary Shares
N/A
146,253 Ordinary Shares
N/A
14,374 Swaps
N/A
15,294 Swaps
N/A
2,641 Swaps
N/A
4,715 Swaps
N/A
5,095 Swaps
N/A
513 Swaps
N/A
606 Swaps
N/A
7,535 Swaps
N/A
14,169 Swaps
N/A
23,214 Swaps
N/A
3,767 Swaps
N/A
73 Swaps
N/A
1,533 Swaps
N/A
21,483 Swaps
N/A
3,709 Swaps
N/A
462 Swaps
N/A
483 Swaps
N/A
6,063 Swaps
N/A
6,339 Swaps
689.61 (AUD)
119 Ordinary Shares
7,205.64 (AUD)
1,229 Ordinary Shares
N/A
14,712 Swaps
N/A
19,168 Swaps
N/A
2,928 Swaps
N/A
200 Swaps
N/A
27 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,187 Swaps
N/A
2,237 Swaps
N/A
2,799 Swaps
N/A
20,597 Swaps
N/A
3,556 Swaps
N/A
315 Swaps
N/A
4,463 Swaps
N/A
5,204 Swaps
N/A
6,932 Swaps
N/A
7,482 Swaps
117,736.42 (AUD) 20,000 Ordinary Shares
22,087.50 (AUD)
3,750 Ordinary Shares
236,424.36 (AUD) 40,000 Ordinary Shares
58,600.00 (AUD)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
N/A
2,081 Swaps
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
12/06/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
N/A
79,136 Ordinary Shares
12/06/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,555 Swaps
12/06/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
106
Swaps
12/06/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,931 Swaps
12/06/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
22,277 Swaps
12/06/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
3,846 Swaps
12/06/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
6,565 Swaps
12/09/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
55 Swaps
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
12/09/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
N/A
278,845 Ordinary Shares
12/09/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,076 Swaps
12/09/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,871 Swaps
12/09/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
10,843 Swaps
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
6 Swaps
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
720
Swaps
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
85 Swaps
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Collateral Received
N/A
46 Ordinary Shares
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
N/A
276,026 Ordinary Shares
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,712 Swaps
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,471 Swaps
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
396
Swaps
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
416
Swaps
12/10/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
427
Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
5,354.25 (AUD)
938
Ordinary Shares
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
6,109 Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
9,464 Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
164
Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
348
Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
4,475 Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
4,814 Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
608
Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
7,400 Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
950
Swaps
12/11/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
98 Swaps
12/12/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
487.50 (AUD)
86 Ordinary Shares
12/12/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
1,007 Swaps
12/12/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,050 Swaps
12/12/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,397 Swaps
12/12/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
240
Swaps
12/12/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
3,459 Swaps
12/12/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
7,391 Swaps
12/13/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
189.89 (AUD)
34 Ordinary Shares
12/13/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
880.85 (AUD)
158
Ordinary Shares
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
12/13/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/13/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/16/2019 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/17/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
12/18/2019 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
N/A
113,662 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,481 Swaps
19,810.04
3,385 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,758 Swaps
N/A
2,166 Swaps
N/A
18 Ordinary Shares
N/A
2,321,912 Ordinary Shares
1,462.48
249 Ordinary Shares
28,764.02
4,785 Ordinary Shares
N/A
17,340 Swaps
N/A
21,410 Swaps
N/A
4,184 Swaps
N/A
8,873 Swaps
N/A
15,083 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,697,896 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,907 Swaps
N/A
16,583 Swaps
N/A
2,626 Swaps
N/A
314 Swaps
N/A
4,080 Swaps
N/A
4,543 Swaps
N/A
437 Swaps
N/A
476 Swaps
N/A
5,173 Swaps
N/A
6,523 Swaps
N/A
75 Swaps
N/A
9,914 Swaps
2,181.01 (AUD)
366 Ordinary Shares
N/A
21,522 Swaps
N/A
32,124 Swaps
N/A
7,735 Swaps
N/A
9,496 Swaps
N/A
11,363 Swaps
N/A
12,895 Swaps
N/A
13,904 Swaps
N/A
142 Swaps
N/A
15,786 Swaps
N/A
2,155 Swaps
N/A
25 Swaps
N/A
4,129 Swaps
N/A
4,617 Swaps
N/A
6,412 Swaps
N/A
9,543 Swaps
70,800.00 (AUD)
12,000 Ordinary Shares
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
2,512.31 (AUD)
415 Ordinary Shares
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
1,309
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
14,462
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
23,799
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
40,168
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
42,801
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Collateral Received
N/A
12,563
Ordinary Shares
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
N/A
640,687 Ordinary Shares
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,711
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
11,572
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
12,623
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,477
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
3,527
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
559 Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
609 Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
8,036
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
8,490
Swaps
12/19/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
9,728
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
4,545.49 (AUD)
745 Ordinary Shares
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
1,391
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
1,973
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
10,763
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
23,576
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
3,234
Swaps
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
N/A
508,967 Ordinary Shares
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,464
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,612
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,912
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
15,301
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,022
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,882
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
3,537
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
3,561
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
8,432
Swaps
12/20/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
9,339
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
1,708
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
12,338
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
11,676
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
12,357
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
14,450
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
18,996
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
190 Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,922
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
3,280
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
4,158
Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
764 Swaps
12/23/2019
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
771 Swaps
12/24/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
1,117.04 (AUD)
185 Ordinary Shares
12/24/2019
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
11,445.80 (USD)
2,724
Ordinary Shares
12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/24/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
12/25/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/27/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/30/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 12/31/2019 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc 12/31/2019 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/02/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/03/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/06/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
300 Swaps
Buy
N/A
1,300 Swaps
Buy
N/A
1,527 Swaps
Buy
N/A
1,903 Swaps
Buy
N/A
11,799 Swaps
Buy
N/A
2,036 Swaps
Buy
N/A
2,821 Swaps
Buy
N/A
259 Swaps
Buy
N/A
4,269 Swaps
Buy
N/A
443 Swaps
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
to the agreement(s)
N/A
927,727 Ordinary Shares
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
to the agreement(s)
N/A
441,743 Ordinary Shares
Buy
N/A
1,124 Swaps
Buy
N/A
1,660 Swaps
Buy
N/A
1,683 Swaps
Buy
N/A
1,941 Swaps
Buy
N/A
106 Swaps
Buy
N/A
336 Swaps
Buy
N/A
374 Swaps
Buy
N/A
840 Swaps
Buy
N/A
1 Swap
Buy
N/A
1,529 Swaps
Buy
N/A
1,626 Swaps
Buy
N/A
264 Swaps
Buy
N/A
323 Swaps
Buy
N/A
638 Swaps
Collateral Received
N/A
7 Ordinary Shares
Buy
N/A
496 Swaps
Borrow
N/A
90,189 Ordinary Shares
Buy
1,217.34 (AUD)
206 Ordinary Shares
Buy
4,229.22 (AUD)
716 Ordinary Shares
Buy
N/A
59 Swaps
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
to the agreement(s)
N/A
9,314 Ordinary Shares
Buy
N/A
6,921 Swaps
Buy
15,695.94 (AUD)
2,611 Ordinary Shares
Buy
4,677.04 (AUD)
778 Ordinary Shares
Buy
N/A
3,453 Swaps
Buy
N/A
6,155 Swaps
Collateral Received
N/A
84,435 Ordinary Shares
Buy
N/A
2,646 Swaps
Buy
N/A
2,458 Swaps
Buy
N/A
5,197 Swaps
Buy
N/A
777 Swaps
Collateral Received
N/A
4,628 Ordinary Shares
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
1/06/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
N/A
1,039,010 Ordinary Shares
1/06/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,078 Swaps
1/06/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
173
Swaps
1/06/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,260 Swaps
1/06/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
200
Swaps
1/06/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
582
Swaps
1/06/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
6,687 Swaps
1/06/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
969
Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
1,100 Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
1,198 Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
3,173 Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Collateral Received
N/A
4 Ordinary Shares
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
N/A
483,077 Ordinary Shares
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
241
Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
3,449 Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
640
Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
668
Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
702
Swaps
1/07/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
868
Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
970.63 (AUD)
156
Ordinary Shares
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
1,318 Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
2,128 Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
5,209 Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,768 Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
2,220 Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
3,441 Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
4,036 Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
6,218 Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
614
Swaps
1/08/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
967
Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Borrow
N/A
14,027 Ordinary Shares
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
415.47 (AUD)
66 Ordinary Shares
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
11 Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
14,278 Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
14,879 Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Buy
N/A
2,948 Swaps
Increase in shares held or
in respect of which the
holder may exercise right
to rehypothecate pursuant
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
to the agreement(s)
N/A
1,362,633 Ordinary Shares
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,513 Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
1,950 Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
10,014 Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
11,976 Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
4,071 Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
835
Swaps
1/09/2020
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
Buy
N/A
890
Swaps
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received Buy
Buy
1/09/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/10/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/13/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/14/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
1/15/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/16/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/17/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
62,672.01 (AUD)
10,000 Ordinary Shares
5,896.15 (AUD)
969 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,546 Swaps
N/A
13,044 Swaps
N/A
99 Swaps
N/A
3,119 Ordinary Shares
N/A
5,552 Swaps
5,506.10 (AUD)
907 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,459 Swaps
N/A
2,516 Swaps
N/A
9,057 Swaps
N/A
14,027 Ordinary Shares
N/A
77,589 Ordinary Shares
N/A
424 Swaps
24.74 (AUD)
4 Ordinary Shares
297.36 (AUD)
48 Ordinary Shares
4,230.43 (AUD)
683 Ordinary Shares
6,181.90 (AUD)
997 Ordinary Shares
N/A
101 Swaps
N/A
21,903 Swaps
N/A
125,793 Ordinary Shares
N/A
229 Swaps
1,400.30 (AUD)
225 Ordinary Shares
10,449.01 (AUD)
1,674 Ordinary Shares
2,593.92 (AUD)
419 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,268 Swaps
N/A
212 Swaps
N/A
7,459 Swaps
495.33 (AUD)
79 Ordinary Shares
N/A
601 Swaps
267.33 (AUD)
42 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,262 Swaps
N/A
2,021 Swaps
N/A
25,089 Swaps
N/A
5,056 Swaps
N/A
7,574 Swaps
N/A
1,610 Swaps
N/A
2,667 Swaps
N/A
2,955 Swaps
N/A
3,062 Swaps
1,363.35 (AUD)
213 Ordinary Shares
339.47 (AUD)
53 Ordinary Shares
779.48 (AUD)
122 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,726 Swaps
N/A
200 Swaps
N/A
389 Swaps
N/A
2 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,040 Swaps
N/A
948 Swaps
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Collateral Received Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
Buy
Buy
Buy
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/20/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/21/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
1/22/2020 Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pt Buy
1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/23/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/24/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
487.68 (AUD)
77 Ordinary Shares
5,575.14
846 Ordinary Shares
N/A
2,133 Swaps
N/A
8 Swaps
N/A
185,480 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,406 Swaps
N/A
2,910 Swaps
N/A
227 Swaps
N/A
87 Swaps
1,284.18 (AUD)
204 Ordinary Shares
3,428.28 (AUD)
544 Ordinary Shares
970.01 (AUD)
154 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,770 Swaps
N/A
4,419 Swaps
N/A
5 Swaps
N/A
459,650 Ordinary Shares
N/A
308 Swaps
N/A
870 Swaps
1,280.86 (AUD)
196 Ordinary Shares
39.09 (AUD)
6 Ordinary Shares
585.91 (AUD)
90 Ordinary Shares
N/A
2,284 Swaps
N/A
8,184 Swaps
N/A
8,765 Swaps
N/A
1,851,368 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,736 Swaps
N/A
2,140 Swaps
N/A
6,487 Swaps
130,182.30 (AUD) 20,000 Ordinary Shares
17,737.50 (AUD)
2,750 Ordinary Shares
1,745.04 (AUD)
274 Ordinary Shares
2,826.57 (AUD)
443 Ordinary Shares
529.07 (AUD)
83 Ordinary Shares
N/A
1,066 Swaps
N/A
200 Swaps
N/A
1,560 Swaps
N/A
216 Swaps
N/A
3,999 Swaps
N/A
112 Swaps
N/A
44 Swaps
N/A
7,370 Swaps
N/A
5 Ordinary Shares
N/A
710 Swaps
1,536.65 (AUD)
243 Ordinary Shares
1/28/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/29/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/30/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
1/31/2020 Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.