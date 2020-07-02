Chorus : full year results and ASM dates

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

3 July 2020

Chorus full year results and Annual Meeting dates

Chorus will release its financial results for the year ended 30 June on Monday 24 August 2020. A briefing will be held at 10am, (NZ time) and webcast live via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

To join the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code:

80032959#

• New Zealand: 0800 452 257

• Australia: 1800 093 431

• Hong Kong: +852 3005 2399

• Singapore: 800 120 6856

• UK: 0800 026 1552

• USA: 1877 788 9032

• Other international: +612 8047 9393

Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting is currently scheduled to be held on Thursday 29

October 2020.

Authorised by: David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications Mobile+64 (27) 258 6257

Email: Steve.Pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808 Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz