Chorus : full year results and ASM dates

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington New Zealand
Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
3 July 2020
Chorus full year results and Annual Meeting dates
Chorus will release its financial results for the year ended 30 June on Monday 24 August 2020. A briefing will be held at 10am, (NZ time) and webcast live via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.
To join the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code:
80032959#
-
• New Zealand: 0800 452 257
-
• Australia: 1800 093 431
-
• Hong Kong: +852 3005 2399
-
• Singapore: 800 120 6856
-
• UK: 0800 026 1552
-
• USA: 1877 788 9032
-
• Other international: +612 8047 9393
Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting is currently scheduled to be held on Thursday 29
October 2020.
Authorised by: David Collins
Chief Financial Officer
ENDS
For further information:
Steve Pettigrew
Head of External Communications Mobile+64 (27) 258 6257
Email: Steve.Pettigrew@chorus.co.nz
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808 Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 20:48:08 UTC