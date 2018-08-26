Chorus : 0. Cover Chorus 2018 full year result & annual report

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

27 August 2018

Chorus 2018 full year result & annual report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY18 full year result and annual report:

1. Media Release

2. Investor Presentation (including FY19 outlook and guidance)

3. Annual Report (including audited financial statements)

4. NZX Appendix 1

5. NZX Appendix 7

6. Corporate Governance Statement

7. Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer Kate McKenzie, and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Carroll, will discuss the FY18 full year result by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

