Chorus : 0. Cover Chorus 2018 full year result & annual report

0
08/26/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

27 August 2018

Chorus 2018 full year result & annual report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY18 full year result and annual report:

  • 1. Media Release

  • 2. Investor Presentation (including FY19 outlook and guidance)

  • 3. Annual Report (including audited financial statements)

  • 4. NZX Appendix 1

  • 5. NZX Appendix 7

  • 6. Corporate Governance Statement

  • 7. Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer Kate McKenzie, and Chief Financial Officer Andrew Carroll, will discuss the FY18 full year result by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

For further information:

Nathan Beaumont Media and PR Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352 Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email:Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808 Email:brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 20:41:05 UTC
