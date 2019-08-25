Chorus : 0. Cover Chorus 2019 full year results and annual report

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

26 August 2019

Chorus 2019 full year results & annual report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY19 full year results and annual report:

Media Release Investor Presentation Annual Report (including audited financial statements) NZX Financial Results Announcement NZX Distribution Notice Corporate Governance Statement Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer Kate McKenzie, and Chief Financial Officer David Collins, will discuss the FY19 full year results by webcast at 11.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz