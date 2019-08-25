Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : 0. Cover Chorus 2019 full year results and annual report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

26 August 2019

Chorus 2019 full year results & annual report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY19 full year results and annual report:

  1. Media Release
  2. Investor Presentation
  3. Annual Report (including audited financial statements)
  4. NZX Financial Results Announcement
  5. NZX Distribution Notice
  6. Corporate Governance Statement
  7. Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer Kate McKenzie, and Chief Financial Officer David Collins, will discuss the FY19 full year results by webcast at 11.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 26 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 20:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
04:41pCHORUS : 0. Cover Chorus 2019 full year results and annual report
PU
04:41pCHORUS : Kate McKenzie to step down as Chorus CEO
PU
08/22CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
08/11CHORUS : 1. CIP NZX Cover
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 17 Jul 2019
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus Q4 FY19 Connections Update
PU
07/04CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Jon Hartley 5 Jul 2019
PU
07/03CHORUS : full year results and Annual Meeting dates
PU
06/27CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 28 Jun 2019
PU
06/20CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 21 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 975 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 57,8 M
Debt 2019 2 279 M
Yield 2019 4,47%
P/E ratio 2019 40,0x
P/E ratio 2020 49,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,65x
EV / Sales2020 4,72x
Capitalization 2 258 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,23  NZD
Last Close Price 5,14  NZD
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 447
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC48.29%8 002
BHARTI INFRATEL-4.81%6 374
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA52.81%6 060
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 571
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group