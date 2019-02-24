Log in
Chorus : 0. Cover - Chorus Half Year Result

0
02/24/2019 | 03:02pm EST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

25 February 2019

Chorus 2019 half year result

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' half year result for the period to 31 December 2018:

  • 1. Media Release

  • 2. Investor Presentation

  • 3. Letter to investors

  • 4. Management Commentary and Financial Statements (including auditor review report)

  • 5. NZX Results Announcement

  • 6. NZX Distribution Notice

Chief Executive Officer Kate McKenzie, and Chief Financial Officer David Collins, will discuss the half year result by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

For further information:

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 20:01:01 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 983 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 69,5 M
Debt 2019 2 122 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 35,77
P/E ratio 2020 38,70
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
Capitalization 2 270 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,82  NZD
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 553
BHARTI INFRATEL21.08%8 164
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC12.00%6 060
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA36.55%5 539
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 934
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 351
