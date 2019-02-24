Chorus : 0. Cover - Chorus Half Year Result

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington 6140
New Zealand
Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
25 February 2019
Chorus 2019 half year result
The following are attached in relation to Chorus' half year result for the period to 31 December 2018:
Chief Executive Officer Kate McKenzie, and Chief Financial Officer David Collins, will discuss the half year result by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.
ENDS
For further information:
Nathan Beaumont
Stakeholder Communications Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352
Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412
Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 20:01:01 UTC