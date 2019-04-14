Chorus : 1. CIP NZX Cover

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
15 April 2019
Notification of issue of CIP securities
Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.
ENDS
For further information:
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4039
Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 21:47:04 UTC