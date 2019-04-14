Log in
CHORUS : 1. CIP NZX Cover
PU
04/11CHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus to create a fairer supply chain
PU
04/09CHORUS : Connections Update
PU
Chorus : 1. CIP NZX Cover

0
04/14/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

15 April 2019

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 21:47:04 UTC
