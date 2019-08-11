Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
  Report  
No quotes available
-- NZD   --.--%
06:11pCHORUS : 1. CIP NZX Cover
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 17 Jul 2019
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus Q4 FY19 Connections Update
PU
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : 1. CIP NZX Cover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

12 August 2019

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 22:10:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
06:11pCHORUS : 1. CIP NZX Cover
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 17 Jul 2019
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus Q4 FY19 Connections Update
PU
07/04CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Jon Hartley 5 Jul 2019
PU
07/03CHORUS : full year results and Annual Meeting dates
PU
06/27CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 28 Jun 2019
PU
06/20CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 21 June 2019
PU
06/13CHORUS : 1. CFH NZX Cover 14 Jun 2019
PU
06/10CHORUS : 1. Cover Notification of issue of CIP securities 11 Jun 2019
PU
05/31CHORUS : suspends Clearvision Communications from UFB work
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 976 M
EBIT 2019 239 M
Net income 2019 58,2 M
Debt 2019 2 277 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 44,3x
P/E ratio 2020 54,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,92x
EV / Sales2020 4,98x
Capitalization 2 522 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,33  NZD
Last Close Price 5,74  NZD
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target -7,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 635
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC47.64%7 944
BHARTI INFRATEL-3.38%6 566
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA56.75%6 227
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 590
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group