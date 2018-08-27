Chorus : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington New Zealand
Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
27 August 2018
ASX Appendix 3A.1
Further to the filing of Chorus' full year results & annual report we attach a copy of the ASX Appendix 3A.1 released to the ASX in relation to Chorus' dividend and dividend reinvestment plan.
For further information:
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Nathan Beaumont
Stakeholder Communications Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352
Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412
Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 22:06:03 UTC