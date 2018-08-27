Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD (CNU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chorus : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 12:07am CEST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

27 August 2018

ASX Appendix 3A.1

Further to the filing of Chorus' full year results & annual report we attach a copy of the ASX Appendix 3A.1 released to the ASX in relation to Chorus' dividend and dividend reinvestment plan.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 22:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
12:32aCHORUS : Closing date for director nominations and ASM date
PU
12:07aCHORUS : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1
PU
08/26CHORUS : 0. Cover Chorus 2018 full year result & annual report
PU
08/24CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
08/20CHORUS : 1. Cover CFH securities 21 August 2018
PU
08/09CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
08/03CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
08/03CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Nick Woodward
PU
08/02CHORUS : rsquo; FY18 results teleconference details for Monday 27 August 2018
PU
07/25CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26Chorus Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/01Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are VEON, China Mobile, CenturyLink, A.. 
2017Chorus Limited ADR reports FY results 
2017Chorus Limited ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Chorus ADR reports 1H16 results 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 993 M
EBIT 2018 263 M
Net income 2018 90,8 M
Debt 2018 1 826 M
Yield 2018 4,97%
P/E ratio 2018 22,55
P/E ratio 2019 28,73
EV / Sales 2018 3,75x
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
Capitalization 1 901 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,15  NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Andrew Carroll CFO & GM-Network & Field Management
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 271
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC-3.56%8 821
BHARTI INFRATEL-24.83%7 506
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA8.87%4 822
EI TOWERS SPA5.98%1 872
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%1 810
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.