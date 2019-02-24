Chorus : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

25 February 2019

ASX Appendix 3A.1

Further to the filing of Chorus' half year result we attach a copy of the ASX Appendix 3A.1 released to the ASX in relation to Chorus' FY19 interim dividend and dividend reinvestment plan.

