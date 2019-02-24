Chorus : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington 6140
New Zealand
Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
25 February 2019
ASX Appendix 3A.1
Further to the filing of Chorus' half year result we attach a copy of the ASX Appendix 3A.1 released to the ASX in relation to Chorus' FY19 interim dividend and dividend reinvestment plan.
ENDS
For further information:
Nathan Beaumont Media and PR Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352 Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412
Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 21:11:03 UTC