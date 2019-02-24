Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- NZD   --.--%
04:12pCHORUS : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1
PU
03:02pCHORUS : 2. Investor presentation
PU
03:02pCHORUS : 0. Cover - Chorus Half Year Result
PU
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 04:12pm EST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

25 February 2019

ASX Appendix 3A.1

Further to the filing of Chorus' half year result we attach a copy of the ASX Appendix 3A.1 released to the ASX in relation to Chorus' FY19 interim dividend and dividend reinvestment plan.

ENDS

For further information:

Nathan Beaumont Media and PR Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352 Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 21:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
04:12pCHORUS : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1
PU
03:02pCHORUS : 2. Investor presentation
PU
03:02pCHORUS : 0. Cover - Chorus Half Year Result
PU
02/13CHORUS : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)
PU
02/13CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Ed Beattie
PU
02/03CHORUS : Transition to updated NZX listing rules
PU
01/22CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 23 Jan 2019
PU
2018CHORUS : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group, Inc.
PU
2018CHORUS : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation
PU
2018CHORUS : half year results announcement date
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 983 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 69,5 M
Debt 2019 2 122 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 35,77
P/E ratio 2020 38,70
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
Capitalization 2 270 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,82  NZD
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 553
BHARTI INFRATEL21.08%8 164
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC12.00%6 060
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA36.55%5 539
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 934
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 351
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.