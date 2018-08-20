Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD (CNU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chorus : 1. Cover CFH securities 21 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

21 August 2018

Notification of issue of CFH securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Fibre Holdings (CFH) securities as per the attached notices.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email:brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 20:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
10:52pCHORUS : 1. Cover CFH securities 21 August 2018
PU
08/09CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
08/03CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
08/03CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Nick Woodward
PU
08/02CHORUS : rsquo; FY18 results teleconference details for Monday 27 August 2018
PU
07/25CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
07/19CHORUS : 1. Cover CFH securities 20 July 2018
PU
07/18CHORUS : fault restoration performance
PU
07/16CHORUS : SPH Notice - Commonwealth Bank of Australia
PU
07/12CHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus Q4 FY18 Connections Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/26Chorus Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/01Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are VEON, China Mobile, CenturyLink, A.. 
2017Chorus Limited ADR reports FY results 
2017Chorus Limited ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016Chorus ADR reports 1H16 results 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 993 M
EBIT 2018 263 M
Net income 2018 90,8 M
Debt 2018 1 826 M
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 22,42
P/E ratio 2019 28,57
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 4,02x
Capitalization 1 890 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,15  NZD
Spread / Average Target -5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Andrew Carroll CFO & GM-Network & Field Management
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 254
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC2.85%9 408
BHARTI INFRATEL-25.56%7 481
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA7.82%4 587
EI TOWERS SPA5.98%1 833
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%1 821
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.