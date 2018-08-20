Chorus : 1. Cover CFH securities 21 August 2018

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington New Zealand
Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
21 August 2018
Notification of issue of CFH securities
Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Fibre Holdings (CFH) securities as per the attached notices.
ENDS
For further information:
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email:brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 20:51:02 UTC