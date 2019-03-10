Log in
Chorus : 1. Cover CIP securities 11 Mar 2019

0
03/10/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

11 March 2019

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email:brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 23:09:09 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 981 M
EBIT 2019 240 M
Net income 2019 62,3 M
Debt 2019 2 115 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 43,57
P/E ratio 2020 51,79
EV / Sales 2019 4,60x
EV / Sales 2020 4,68x
Capitalization 2 394 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,28  NZD
Spread / Average Target -3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 628
BHARTI INFRATEL17.95%8 070
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC20.45%6 461
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA30.60%5 251
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 785
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 221
