CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
Chorus : 1. Cover CIP securities 28 Jun 2019

06/27/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

28 June 2019

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 20:59:09 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 980 M
EBIT 2019 242 M
Net income 2019 61,2 M
Debt 2019 2 192 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 43,44
P/E ratio 2020 51,42
EV / Sales 2019 4,79x
EV / Sales 2020 4,88x
Capitalization 2 500 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,31  NZD
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 671
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC45.10%7 807
BHARTI INFRATEL4.71%7 247
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA44.51%5 884
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 556
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 155
