Chorus : 1. Cover CIP2 securities

09/19/2018 | 11:18pm CEST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

20 September 2018

Issue of CIP2 equity securities

Chorus has begun issuing equity securities to Crown Infrastructure Partners Limited (CIP) for the UFB2 rollout, referred to as CIP2 equity securities, as set out in the attached notices.

Securities will continue to be separately issued for the UFB1 rollout, now referred to as CIP1 securities.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email:brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 21:17:06 UTC
