Chorus : 1. Cover CIP2 securities

20 September 2018
Issue of CIP2 equity securities
Chorus has begun issuing equity securities to Crown Infrastructure Partners Limited (CIP) for the UFB2 rollout, referred to as CIP2 equity securities, as set out in the attached notices.
Securities will continue to be separately issued for the UFB1 rollout, now referred to as CIP1 securities.
