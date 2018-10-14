Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD (CNU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chorus : 1. Cover Chorus investor roadshow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2018 | 09:38pm CEST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

15 October 2018

Chorus investor roadshow

The attached presentation has been prepared by Chorus for an international roadshow.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808 Email:brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Media and PR Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352 Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email:Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 19:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
09:38pCHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus investor roadshow
PU
10/11CHORUS : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)
PU
10/10CHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus Q1 FY19 Connections Update
PU
10/09CHORUS : 1. Cover DRP Notification of issue of securities
PU
10/08CHORUS : commissions independent review
PU
10/02CHORUS : DRP price and AUD dividend rate
PU
10/01CHORUS : 2019 Magic - New chorus line?
AQ
09/24CHORUS : 1. Cover Notice of annual meeting and proxy
PU
09/24CHORUS LTD : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholder..
FA
09/24CHORUS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Chorus Limited ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/26Chorus Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/01Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are VEON, China Mobile, CenturyLink, A.. 
2017Chorus Limited ADR reports FY results 
2017Chorus Limited ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 983 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 68,1 M
Debt 2019 2 120 M
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 32,91
P/E ratio 2020 33,62
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
Capitalization 2 045 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,51  NZD
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Andrew Carroll CFO & GM-Network & Field Management
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 329
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC-15.90%7 623
BHARTI INFRATEL-30.11%6 673
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA-1.05%4 255
EI TOWERS SPA6.36%1 859
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%1 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.