Chorus : 1. Cover - Chorus investor roadshow

03/24/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

25 March 2019

Chorus investor roadshow

The attached presentation has been prepared for our upcoming US roadshow.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email:brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Media and PR Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352 Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email:Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 20:09:05 UTC
