Chorus : 1. Cover Chorus to create a fairer supply chain

04/11/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

12 April 2019

Chorus to work with service companies to create a fairer supply chain

Attached are:

  • Chorus Press Release

  • MartinJenkins Report

  • Chorus & Service Company Response

ENDS

For further information:

Ian Bonnar

GM Corporate Relations 027 215 7564

Ian.bonnar@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 20:47:01 UTC
