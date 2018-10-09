Chorus : 1. Cover DRP Notification of issue of securities

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

9 October 2018

Dividend Reinvestment Plan: Notification of issue of securities

Chorus Limited has issued 6,433,813 new shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) as per the attached notices.

Participation in the DRP for the FY18 final dividend represented about 53% of Chorus' ordinary shares on issue.

