CHORUS LTD (CNU)
Chorus : 1. Cover DRP Notification of issue of securities

10/09/2018 | 12:38am CEST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

9 October 2018

Dividend Reinvestment Plan: Notification of issue of securities

Chorus Limited has issued 6,433,813 new shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) as per the attached notices.

Participation in the DRP for the FY18 final dividend represented about 53% of Chorus' ordinary shares on issue.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808 Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: nathan.beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 22:37:03 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 984 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 68,1 M
Debt 2019 2 117 M
Yield 2019 4,74%
P/E ratio 2019 34,04
P/E ratio 2020 34,77
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 084 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,43  NZD
Spread / Average Target -8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Andrew Carroll CFO & GM-Network & Field Management
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 342
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC-10.38%8 348
BHARTI INFRATEL-31.29%6 392
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA0.81%4 356
EI TOWERS SPA6.36%1 853
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%1 589
