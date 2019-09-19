Chorus : 1. Cover Notification of issue of CIP securities

Log in
09/19/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

20 September 2019

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 21:16:08 UTC
