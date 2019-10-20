Chorus : 1. Cover Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
21 October 2019
Notification of issue of CIP securities
Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.
ENDS
For further information:
Andrew Hopkinson
Treasurer
Phone: +64 4 896 4014
Mobile: +64 (27) 249 5678
Email: andrew.hopkinson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 20:50:07 UTC