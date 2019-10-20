Chorus : 1. Cover Notification of issue of CIP securities

Log in
0
10/20/2019 | 04:51pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

21 October 2019

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.

ENDS

For further information:

Andrew Hopkinson

Treasurer

Phone: +64 4 896 4014

Mobile: +64 (27) 249 5678

Email: andrew.hopkinson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2019 20:50:07 UTC
