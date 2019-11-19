Log in
CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
Chorus : 1. Cover Notification of issue of CIP securities

11/19/2019

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

20 November 2019

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notices.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 19:44:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 233 M
Net income 2020 47,4 M
Debt 2020 2 187 M
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
P/E ratio 2021 48,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2021 4,71x
Capitalization 2 463 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,36  NZD
Last Close Price 5,55  NZD
Spread / Highest target 6,31%
Spread / Average Target -3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 476
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.50.31%8 130
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.51.22%5 982
BHARTI INFRATEL-12.30%5 832
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 372
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 681
