Chorus : 1. S&P revises Chorus debt to EBITDA threshold upwards

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

20 November 2019

S&P revises Chorus debt to EBITDA threshold upwards

S&P has released the attached update on Chorus.

The update states that the downgrade threshold for Chorus has been revised to a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.25x at the current rating level, compared with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4x previously.

The long-term rating remains at BBB stable.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz