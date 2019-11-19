Chorus : 1. S&P revises Chorus debt to EBITDA threshold upwards

Chorus Limited
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
20 November 2019
S&P revises Chorus debt to EBITDA threshold upwards
S&P has released the attached update on Chorus.
The update states that the downgrade threshold for Chorus has been revised to a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.25x at the current rating level, compared with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4x previously.
The long-term rating remains at BBB stable.
