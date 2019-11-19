Log in
CHORUS LTD

Chorus : 1. S&P revises Chorus debt to EBITDA threshold upwards

11/19/2019 | 08:50pm EST

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

20 November 2019

S&P revises Chorus debt to EBITDA threshold upwards

S&P has released the attached update on Chorus.

The update states that the downgrade threshold for Chorus has been revised to a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.25x at the current rating level, compared with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4x previously.

The long-term rating remains at BBB stable.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 01:49:00 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 233 M
Net income 2020 47,4 M
Debt 2020 2 187 M
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
P/E ratio 2021 48,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2021 4,71x
Capitalization 2 463 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,36  NZD
Last Close Price 5,55  NZD
Spread / Highest target 6,31%
Spread / Average Target -3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie CEO, Non-Independent Director & Managing Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 476
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.50.31%8 130
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.51.22%5 982
BHARTI INFRATEL-12.30%5 832
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 372
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 681
