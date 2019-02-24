Log in
CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
Chorus : 2. Investor presentation

02/24/2019

H1 FY19 RESULT PRESENTATION 25 February 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation:

  • • Is provided for general information purposes and does not constitute investment advice or an offer of or invitation to purchase Chorus securities.

  • • Includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Chorus' control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in this presentation.

  • • Includes statements relating to past performance which should not be regarded as reliable indicators of future performance.

  • • Is current at the date of this presentation, unless otherwise stated. Except as required by law or the NZX Main Board and ASX listing rules, Chorus is not under any obligation to update this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

  • • Should be read in conjunction with Chorus' audited consolidated financial statements for the year to 30 June 2018 and NZX and ASX market releases.

  • • Includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "EBITDA". These measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities. They should not be used in substitution for, or isolation of, Chorus' audited consolidated financial statements. We monitor EBITDA as a key performance indicator and we believe it assists investors in assessing the performance of the core operations of our business.

  • • Has been prepared with due care and attention. However, Chorus and its directors and employees accept no liability for any errors or omissions.

  • • Contains information from third parties Chorus believes reliable. However, no representations or warranties (express or implied) are made as to the accuracy or completeness of such information.

Agenda

Kate McKenzie, CEODavid Collins, CFOKate McKenzie, CEOAppendices

> HY19 overview, connections and trends 4-6

> Active wholesaler strategy, fibre demand and rollout 7-10

> Financial results 12-14

> Capex 15-18

> FY19 guidance update 19

> Capital management, debt, Crown financing 20-22

> New start: Transition to a regulated utility 23-26

> Innovation and data demand 27-30

> Our focus for H2 31

> Connections and market trends, UFB programme overview 32-35

25 February 2019

H1 FY19 RESULT PRESENTATION

H1 FY19 result overview

Connection movements by Zone

>

Total fixed line connections decreased by 40k to 1,486,000 (H1 FY18:-43k)

  • copper lines with no broadband decreased by 38k, mostly in Chorus UFB areas

  • 1k reduction in data services over copper

> Total broadband connections decreased by 1k to 1,186,000 (H1 FY18:-5k)

  • strong growth in Chorus UFB areas, offsetting reductions in LFC areas

  • VDSL and vectoring upgrades helping limit rural wireless effect

  • Note: disconnections typically higher in Q2

see Appendix A for connection trends by product category

Total connections at 31 Dec**

1,099,000

202,000

168,000

Broadband connections

922,000

153,000

111,000

Copper (no broadband) connections

177,000

49,000

57,000

* Includes planned UFB1, 2 and 2+ coverage **Excludes 17k fibre premium and data services (copper) connections

INDICATIVE CONNECTION

CHANGES BY ZONE

Copper (no broadband)

CHORUS UFB

ZONE*

Broadband (fibre or copper)

LOCAL FIBRE COMPANY UFB

RURAL

ZONE

Change in connections ('000s)

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 20:01:01 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 983 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 69,5 M
Debt 2019 2 122 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 35,77
P/E ratio 2020 38,70
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
Capitalization 2 270 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,82  NZD
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 553
BHARTI INFRATEL21.08%8 164
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC12.00%6 060
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA36.55%5 539
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 934
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 351
