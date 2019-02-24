Chorus : 2. Investor presentation

H1 FY19 RESULT PRESENTATION 25 February 2019
This presentation:
-
Includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Chorus' control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in this presentation.
-
Includes statements relating to past performance which should not be regarded as reliable indicators of future performance.
-
Is current at the date of this presentation, unless otherwise stated. Except as required by law or the NZX Main Board and ASX listing rules, Chorus is not under any obligation to update this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
-
Includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "EBITDA". These measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities. They should not be used in substitution for, or isolation of, Chorus' audited consolidated financial statements. We monitor EBITDA as a key performance indicator and we believe it assists investors in assessing the performance of the core operations of our business.
Agenda
Kate McKenzie, CEO
David Collins, CFO
Kate McKenzie, CEO
Appendices
HY19 overview, connections and trends 4-6
Active wholesaler strategy, fibre demand and rollout 7-10
Financial results 12-14
Capex 15-18
FY19 guidance update 19
Capital management, debt, Crown financing 20-22
New start: Transition to a regulated utility 23-26
Innovation and data demand 27-30
Our focus for H2 31
Connections and market trends, UFB programme overview 32-35
H1 FY19 result overview
Connection movements by Zone
>
Total fixed line connections decreased by 40k to 1,486,000 (H1 FY18:-43k)
-
copper lines with no broadband decreased by 38k, mostly in Chorus UFB areas
-
1k reduction in data services over copper
Total broadband connections decreased by 1k to 1,186,000 (H1 FY18:-5k)
-
strong growth in Chorus UFB areas, offsetting reductions in LFC areas
-
VDSL and vectoring upgrades helping limit rural wireless effect
see Appendix A for connection trends by product category
|
Total connections at 31 Dec**
|
1,099,000
|
202,000
|
168,000
|
Broadband connections
|
922,000
|
153,000
|
111,000
|
Copper (no broadband) connections
|
177,000
|
49,000
|
57,000
* Includes planned UFB1, 2 and 2+ coverage **Excludes 17k fibre premium and data services (copper) connections
INDICATIVE CONNECTION
CHANGES BY ZONE
Copper (no broadband)
CHORUS UFB
ZONE*
Broadband (fibre or copper)
LOCAL FIBRE COMPANY UFB
RURAL
ZONE
Change in connections ('000s)