Chorus : 2. Investor presentation

• Includes non-GAAP financial measures such as "EBITDA". These measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar financial information presented by other entities. They should not be used in substitution for, or isolation of, Chorus' audited consolidated financial statements. We monitor EBITDA as a key performance indicator and we believe it assists investors in assessing the performance of the core operations of our business.