CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
Chorus : ASX Appendix 3A.1

02/23/2020 | 04:24pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CHORUS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CNU - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 24, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.11764706

Ex Date

Monday March 16, 2020

Record Date

Tuesday March 17, 2020

Payment Date

Tuesday April 14, 2020

DRP election date

Wednesday March 18, 2020 15:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CHORUS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARBN

152485848

1.3

ASX issuer code

CNU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Monday February 24, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CNU

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday March 17, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday March 16, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday April 14, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.11764706

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

$

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released

Tuesday March 24, 2020

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Payment to Australian residents calculated as the AUD equivalent of the NZD.

Payments to other shareholders in NZD.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

AUD - Australian Dollar

$

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated

Tuesday March 24, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.10000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.10000000

Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable? Yes

3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security

$ 0.01764706

3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked? No

3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

that is franked

(%)

0.0000 %

%

3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked

3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

$ 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security

$ 0.01764706

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Wednesday March 18, 2020 15:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

Monday March 16, 2020

Friday March 20, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The volume weighted average sale price of Chorus shares calculated on all price setting trades of Chorus shares through the NZX over a period of five business days commencing on the ex date, less the discount noted above and subject to the adjustment in accordance with the DRP Offer Document.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

$

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes

Tuesday April 14, 2020

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://company.chorus.co.nz/financials

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 21:23:03 UTC
