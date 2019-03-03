Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : Average connection speed hits record 100Mbps on Chorus network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 07:24pm EST

Chorus today announced the average monthly connection speed across its network has reached 100Mbps for the first time. This represents a ten-fold increase in eight years.

The company said it has also seen the busiest day on the network on February 7 when usage reached 1.815Tbps. This surpasses last year's record of 1.792Tbps.

Chorus network strategy manager Kurt Rodgers says increasing speeds are driven by the rapid uptake of high speed plans, with 71 percent of customers on 100Mbps, and 44,000 now on 1Gbps plans. Awareness of VDSL technology is also on the rise.

'Dunedin has the highest average connection speed at 361Mbps, largely due to the high volume of gig connections. Coming in second is Wellington City, at an average of 116Mbps, followed closely by Auckland at 111Mbps,' he says.

'It's particularly exciting to see people choosing higher speed plans as it shows a growing awareness of the need for great broadband to be to do the things we love, such as watch live sports events, including the upcoming Rugby World Cup in September,' Rodgers says.

'We're encouraging everyone to ensure they're getting the best broadband possible in time for the upcoming games. Those who leave it too late to order fibre in particular, may not be able to get it installed before the first game,' he says.

'With more and more consumers choosing gigabit plans and our recent announcement that we will start trialling 10Gbps in mid-March, we can only expect average speeds to continue to grow,' Rodgers says.

To find out if you're getting the best broadband available to you, visit www.chorus.co.nzand enter your address into the broadband checker.

ENDS

For more information

Holly Cushen

021 029 94144

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 00:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
07:24pCHORUS : Average connection speed hits record 100Mbps on Chorus network
PU
02/28CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Andrew Carroll
PU
02/24CHORUS : 1. Cover ASX Appendix 3A.1
PU
02/24CHORUS : 2. Investor presentation
PU
02/24CHORUS : 0. Cover - Chorus Half Year Result
PU
02/13CHORUS : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)
PU
02/13CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Ed Beattie
PU
02/03CHORUS : Transition to updated NZX listing rules
PU
01/22CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 23 Jan 2019
PU
2018CHORUS : SPH Notice - The Vanguard Group, Inc.
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 983 M
EBIT 2019 240 M
Net income 2019 62,3 M
Debt 2019 2 124 M
Yield 2019 4,41%
P/E ratio 2019 41,43
P/E ratio 2020 49,25
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
Capitalization 2 276 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,15  NZD
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 547
BHARTI INFRATEL13.22%7 648
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC8.58%5 825
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA30.34%5 283
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 861
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 280
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.