Chorus : Capital Change Notice - Issue of performance share rights

Capital Change Notice

Updated as at 8 May 2019

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer Chorus Limited

NZX ticker code CNU

Class of financial product Performance share rights (PSRs)

convertible to Chorus Limited

ordinary shares pursuant to

Chorus' Long Term Incentive

Plan.

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website) NZCNUE0001S2

Currency NZ$

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed 158,273 PSRs

Nominal value (if any) Nil

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security Nil

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other No consideration is payable for

consideration) the PSRs.

The PSRs have a set exercise

price of $0.

Amount paid up (if not in full) N/a

Percentage of total class of Financial Products The 158,273 PSRs issued

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of comprise 100% of the financial

Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury products of that class.

Stock, in existence) If all the conditions to exercise

were met (including performance

hurdles), and all 158,273 PSRs

were exercised, they would

convert into 0.03603% of Chorus'

ordinary shares (based on the

439,288,154 ordinary shares

currently on issue).

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, The PSRs become exercisable

the principal terms of Conversion (for example the on certain performance hurdles

Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of being met over an initial 3 year

the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of performance period and in certain

Financial Product) or the Option (for example, the exercise other exceptional circumstances.

price and exercise date) On becoming exercisable, each

PSR entitles the holder to one

fully paid ordinary Chorus Limited

share, ranking equally with all

other Chorus Limited ordinary

shares.

The PSRs have a set exercise