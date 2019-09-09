Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : Capital Change Notice - Issue of performance share rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Capital Change Notice

Updated as at 8 May 2019

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Chorus Limited

NZX ticker code

CNU

Class of financial product

Performance share rights (PSRs)

convertible to Chorus Limited

ordinary shares pursuant to

Chorus' Long Term Incentive

Plan.

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

NZCNUE0001S2

Currency

NZ$

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

158,273 PSRs

Nominal value (if any)

Nil

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

Nil

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other

No consideration is payable for

consideration)

the PSRs.

The PSRs have a set exercise

price of $0.

Amount paid up (if not in full)

N/a

Percentage of total class of Financial Products

The 158,273 PSRs issued

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of

comprise 100% of the financial

Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury

products of that class.

Stock, in existence)

If all the conditions to exercise

were met (including performance

hurdles), and all 158,273 PSRs

were exercised, they would

convert into 0.03603% of Chorus'

ordinary shares (based on the

439,288,154 ordinary shares

currently on issue).

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options,

The PSRs become exercisable

the principal terms of Conversion (for example the

on certain performance hurdles

Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of

being met over an initial 3 year

the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of

performance period and in certain

Financial Product) or the Option (for example, the exercise

other exceptional circumstances.

price and exercise date)

On becoming exercisable, each

PSR entitles the holder to one

fully paid ordinary Chorus Limited

share, ranking equally with all

other Chorus Limited ordinary

shares.

The PSRs have a set exercise

price of $0.

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific

The PSRs have been issued

authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for

under Chorus' Long Term

change must be identified here)

Incentive Plan.

Board resolutions dated 23

August 2019.

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the

158,273 PSRs.

issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding

No PSRs or Chorus Limited

Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products

of the Class held as Treasury Stock after the

ordinary shares are held as

issue/acquisition/redemption.

treasury stock.

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those

N/a

shares are to be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,

Board resolutions dated 23

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,

August 2019.

acquisition, or redemption is made

Listing Rule 4.6.1.

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for

The PSRs become exercisable

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

on certain performance hurdles

being met over an initial 3 year

performance period and in certain

other exceptional circumstances.

On becoming exercisable, each

PSR entitles the holder to one

fully paid ordinary Chorus Limited

share, ranking equally with all

other Chorus Limited ordinary

shares.

PSRs do not entitle the holder to

receive dividends or other

distributions, or vote in respect of

Chorus Limited ordinary shares,

although under the terms of the

plan an additional number of

shares will be issued on

conversion of fully vested PSRs

to reflect dividends paid on

Chorus shares prior to exercise.

Holders of PSRs cannot transfer

or grant security interests over

them.

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption

10 September 2019

Section 3:

Authority for this announcement and contact person

Elaine Campbell

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

General Counsel and Company

Secretary

Contact person for this announcement

Elaine Campbell

Contact phone number

+64 9 975 2983

Contact email address

Elaine.Campbell@chorus.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

10 September 2019

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 23:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
07:52pCHORUS : Capital Change Notice - Issue of performance share rights
PU
09/04CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Anne Urlwin
PU
09/03CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
08/29CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Mark Cross
PU
08/25CHORUS : Kate McKenzie to step down as Chorus CEO
PU
08/25CHORUS : 0. Cover Chorus 2019 full year results and annual report
PU
08/22CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
08/11CHORUS : 1. CIP NZX Cover
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover CIP securities 17 Jul 2019
PU
07/16CHORUS : 1. Cover Chorus Q4 FY19 Connections Update
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 231 M
Net income 2020 46,4 M
Debt 2020 2 257 M
Yield 2020 4,66%
P/E ratio 2020 52,7x
P/E ratio 2021 47,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
EV / Sales2021 4,58x
Capitalization 2 265 M
Chart CHORUS LTD
Duration : Period :
Chorus Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,25  NZD
Last Close Price 5,16  NZD
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 462
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC48.07%7 991
BHARTI INFRATEL-3.34%6 472
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA54.90%6 124
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 383
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group