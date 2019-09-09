Chorus : Capital Change Notice - Issue of performance share rights

|
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific
|
The PSRs have been issued
|
authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for
|
under Chorus' Long Term
|
change must be identified here)
|
Incentive Plan.
|
|
|
Board resolutions dated 23
|
|
|
August 2019.
|
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the
|
158,273 PSRs.
|
issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding
|
No PSRs or Chorus Limited
|
Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products
|
of the Class held as Treasury Stock after the
|
ordinary shares are held as
|
issue/acquisition/redemption.
|
treasury stock.
|
|
|
|
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those
|
N/a
|
shares are to be held as treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,
|
Board resolutions dated 23
|
including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,
|
August 2019.
|
acquisition, or redemption is made
|
Listing Rule 4.6.1.
|
|
|
|
Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for
|
The PSRs become exercisable
|
example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)
|
on certain performance hurdles
|
|
|
being met over an initial 3 year
|
|
|
performance period and in certain
|
|
|
other exceptional circumstances.
|
|
|
On becoming exercisable, each
|
|
|
PSR entitles the holder to one
|
|
|
fully paid ordinary Chorus Limited
|
|
|
share, ranking equally with all
|
|
|
other Chorus Limited ordinary
|
|
|
shares.
|
|
|
PSRs do not entitle the holder to
|
|
|
receive dividends or other
|
|
|
distributions, or vote in respect of
|
|
|
Chorus Limited ordinary shares,
|
|
|
although under the terms of the
|
|
|
plan an additional number of
|
|
|
shares will be issued on
|
|
|
conversion of fully vested PSRs
|
|
|
to reflect dividends paid on
|
|
|
Chorus shares prior to exercise.
|
|
|
Holders of PSRs cannot transfer
|
|
|
or grant security interests over
|
|
|
them.
|
|
|
|
Date of issue/acquisition/redemption
|
10 September 2019
|
|
|
|
Section 3:
|
Authority for this announcement and contact person
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elaine Campbell
|
Name of person authorised to make this announcement
|
General Counsel and Company
|
|
|
Secretary
|
Contact person for this announcement
|
Elaine Campbell
|
|
|
Contact phone number
|
+64 9 975 2983
|
|
|
Contact email address
|
Elaine.Campbell@chorus.co.nz
|
|
|
Date of release through MAP
|
10 September 2019
|
|
|