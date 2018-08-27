Chorus : Closing date for director nominations and ASM date

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

27 August 2018

Closing date for director nominations and ASM date

The period for nomination of directors to Chorus' Board opens today and closes 5.00pm

New Zealand time on Tuesday 11 September 2018.

Nominations may only be made by a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at Chorus' Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held at 10.30am (NZ time) on Thursday 1 November 2018.

Chorus has been granted a waiver from NZX Main Board Listing Rule 3.3.5 relating to restrictions on the persons who may be nominated as directors. Clause 17.3 of Chorus'

Constitution provides that no person who is an Associated Person of a person which provides Telecommunications Services in New Zealand (other than the services provided by Chorus) shall be appointed or hold office as a director.

Nominations must be accompanied by the consent in writing of the person being nominated and should contain sufficient information to enable shareholders to make an informed decision as to whether or not to elect the candidate, including:

 Biographical details, qualifications, experience and the skills the candidate will bring to the Board; and

 Details of other material directorships held.

Nominations should be sent by email to company.secretary@chorus.co.nz or by post to:

The General Counsel & Company Secretary

Chorus Limited

P O Box 632

Wellington 6140

ENDS

For further information:

Elaine Campbell

General Counsel & Company Secretary Ph: +64 9 975 2983.

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz