Chorus : Connections Update

04/09/2019 | 04:58pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

10 April 2019

Chorus Q3 FY19 Connections Update

The Q3 period to 31 March 2019 saw broadband connections rebound, with UFB uptake growing to 53%.

Total fixed line connections declined by 14k to 1,472,000 in Q3 (Q3 FY18: - 16k)

broadband growth returned to Q1 levels in Chorus fibre areas, largely offsetting declines in copper lines with no broadband

the pace of connection losses in other fibre company zones slowed

Total broadband connections grew by 5k to 1,191,000 (Q3 FY18: +3k)

fibre demand was strong through Q3, with 43,000 fibre installations completed

fibre uptake within our UFB areas increased to 53%, up from 51% in December

Waiuku and Queenstown lead with 62% uptake, while demand in Auckland is also strong at 57%

demand for 1Gbps connections grew to 50,000 connections, up from 44,000 in December

Monthly average data usage grew to 247GB

fibre users now averaging 329GB monthly, up from 315GB in December

peak time data usage has begun exceeding 1.8Tbps, up from 1.3Tbps in March 2018

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Nathan Beaumont

Investor Relations Manager

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 20:57:01 UTC
