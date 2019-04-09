Chorus : Connections Update

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
10 April 2019
Chorus Q3 FY19 Connections Update
The Q3 period to 31 March 2019 saw broadband connections rebound, with UFB uptake growing to 53%.
Total fixed line connections declined by 14k to 1,472,000 in Q3 (Q3 FY18: - 16k)
∙broadband growth returned to Q1 levels in Chorus fibre areas, largely offsetting declines in copper lines with no broadband
∙the pace of connection losses in other fibre company zones slowed
Total broadband connections grew by 5k to 1,191,000 (Q3 FY18: +3k)
∙fibre demand was strong through Q3, with 43,000 fibre installations completed
∙fibre uptake within our UFB areas increased to 53%, up from 51% in December
∙Waiuku and Queenstown lead with 62% uptake, while demand in Auckland is also strong at 57%
∙demand for 1Gbps connections grew to 50,000 connections, up from 44,000 in December
Monthly average data usage grew to 247GB
∙fibre users now averaging 329GB monthly, up from 315GB in December
∙peak time data usage has begun exceeding 1.8Tbps, up from 1.3Tbps in March 2018
|
ENDS
|
|
For further information:
|
|
Brett Jackson
|
Nathan Beaumont
|
Investor Relations Manager
|
Stakeholder Communications Manager
|
Phone: +64 4 896 4039
|
Phone: +64 4 896 4352
|
Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
|
Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412
|
Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
|
Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz