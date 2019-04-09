Chorus : Connections Update

Chorus Limited

10 April 2019

Chorus Q3 FY19 Connections Update

The Q3 period to 31 March 2019 saw broadband connections rebound, with UFB uptake growing to 53%.

Total fixed line connections declined by 14k to 1,472,000 in Q3 (Q3 FY18: - 16k)

∙broadband growth returned to Q1 levels in Chorus fibre areas, largely offsetting declines in copper lines with no broadband

∙the pace of connection losses in other fibre company zones slowed

Total broadband connections grew by 5k to 1,191,000 (Q3 FY18: +3k)

∙fibre demand was strong through Q3, with 43,000 fibre installations completed

∙fibre uptake within our UFB areas increased to 53%, up from 51% in December

∙Waiuku and Queenstown lead with 62% uptake, while demand in Auckland is also strong at 57%

∙demand for 1Gbps connections grew to 50,000 connections, up from 44,000 in December

Monthly average data usage grew to 247GB

∙fibre users now averaging 329GB monthly, up from 315GB in December

∙peak time data usage has begun exceeding 1.8Tbps, up from 1.3Tbps in March 2018