CHORUS LTD (CNU)

CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
  Report
News 
News

Chorus : Cover - Chorus 2020 half year result

02/23/2020 | 02:49pm EST

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

24 February 2020

Chorus 2020 half year result

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' half year result for the period to

31 December 2019:

  1. Media Release
  2. Investor Presentation
  3. Letter to investors
  4. Management Commentary and Financial Statements (including auditor review report)
  5. NZX Results Announcement
  6. NZX Distribution Notice

Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot and Chief Financial Officer David Collins will discuss the half year result by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2020 19:48:04 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 966 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 48,3 M
Debt 2020 2 256 M
Yield 2020 3,76%
P/E ratio 2020 62,2x
P/E ratio 2021 59,8x
EV / Sales2020 5,26x
EV / Sales2021 5,24x
Capitalization 2 829 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,01  NZD
Last Close Price 6,38  NZD
Spread / Highest target 6,67%
Spread / Average Target -5,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 798
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.95%8 312
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.18.79%6 789
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-10.42%5 823
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%3 127
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 815
