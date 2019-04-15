Chorus : DRP Announcement

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
16 April 2019
Dividend Reinvestment Plan: Notification of issue of securities
Chorus Limited has issued 3,213,144 new shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) as per the attached notices.
The DRP participation rate in the FY19 interim dividend was about 42%.
ENDS
For further information:
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4039
Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Nathan Beaumont
Stakeholder Communications Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4352
Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412
Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 00:12:08 UTC