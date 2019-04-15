Chorus : DRP Announcement

Chorus Limited

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

16 April 2019

Dividend Reinvestment Plan: Notification of issue of securities

Chorus Limited has issued 3,213,144 new shares under its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) as per the attached notices.

The DRP participation rate in the FY19 interim dividend was about 42%.

