CHORUS LTD (CNU)
Chorus : DRP price and AUD dividend rate

10/02/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

2 October 2018

DRP price and AUD dividend rate

The price at which shares will be allotted under Chorus' Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2018 final dividend is NZ$4.6756.

The price was set based on the volume weighted average sale price of price setting trades of Chorus shares on the NZX Main Board taking place over a period of five trading days commencing on 24 September 2018, less a discount of 3%.

The foreign exchange rate used for Chorus' FY18 final dividend payable to Australian investors has been set at (NZD/AUD) 0.9180. The final dividend of NZ$0.13 cents per share will be paid on 9 October 2018.

ENDS

For further information: Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 22:01:01 UTC
