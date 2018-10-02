Chorus : DRP price and AUD dividend rate

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
2 October 2018
DRP price and AUD dividend rate
The price at which shares will be allotted under Chorus' Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2018 final dividend is NZ$4.6756.
The price was set based on the volume weighted average sale price of price setting trades of Chorus shares on the NZX Main Board taking place over a period of five trading days commencing on 24 September 2018, less a discount of 3%.
The foreign exchange rate used for Chorus' FY18 final dividend payable to Australian investors has been set at (NZD/AUD) 0.9180. The final dividend of NZ$0.13 cents per share will be paid on 9 October 2018.
ENDS
