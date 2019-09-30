Chorus : DRP price and AUD dividend rate

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
1 October 2019
DRP price and AUD dividend rate
The price at which shares will be allotted under Chorus' Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2019 final dividend is NZ$4.96853.
The price was set based on the volume weighted average sale price of price setting trades of Chorus shares on the NZX Main Board taking place over a period of five trading days commencing on 23 September 2019, less a discount of 3%.
The foreign exchange rate used for Chorus' FY19 final dividend payable to Australian investors has been set at (NZD/AUD) 0.93048. The final dividend of NZ$0.135 cents per share will be paid on 8 October 2019.
ENDS
For further information:
Nathan Beaumont
Stakeholder Communications Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4352
Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412
Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4039
Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 22:17:04 UTC