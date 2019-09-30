Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Chorus Ltd    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LTD

(CNU)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : DRP price and AUD dividend rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

1 October 2019

DRP price and AUD dividend rate

The price at which shares will be allotted under Chorus' Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2019 final dividend is NZ$4.96853.

The price was set based on the volume weighted average sale price of price setting trades of Chorus shares on the NZX Main Board taking place over a period of five trading days commencing on 23 September 2019, less a discount of 3%.

The foreign exchange rate used for Chorus' FY19 final dividend payable to Australian investors has been set at (NZD/AUD) 0.93048. The final dividend of NZ$0.135 cents per share will be paid on 8 October 2019.

ENDS

For further information:

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 22:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHORUS LTD
06:18pCHORUS : DRP price and AUD dividend rate
PU
09/26CHORUS : Cover - Investor Presentation
PU
09/23CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
PU
09/23CHORUS : Director Nomination and Retirement
PU
09/23CHORUS : NZX Announcement Notice of Meeting and Proxy
PU
09/23CHORUS LTD : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareholder..
FA
09/23CHORUS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/19CHORUS : 1. Cover Notification of issue of CIP securities
PU
09/11CHORUS : SPH Notice - Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC)
PU
09/09CHORUS : Capital Change Notice - Issue of performance share rights
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 968 M
EBIT 2020 231 M
Net income 2020 46,4 M
Debt 2020 2 257 M
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 51,6x
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,62x
EV / Sales2021 4,53x
Capitalization 2 218 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,25  NZD
Last Close Price 5,05  NZD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate McKenzie Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LTD1 411
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC48.42%8 010
BHARTI INFRATEL-0.93%6 734
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA56.50%6 130
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 350
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group