Chorus : DRP price and AUD dividend rate

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

1 October 2019

DRP price and AUD dividend rate

The price at which shares will be allotted under Chorus' Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) for the 2019 final dividend is NZ$4.96853.

The price was set based on the volume weighted average sale price of price setting trades of Chorus shares on the NZX Main Board taking place over a period of five trading days commencing on 23 September 2019, less a discount of 3%.

The foreign exchange rate used for Chorus' FY19 final dividend payable to Australian investors has been set at (NZD/AUD) 0.93048. The final dividend of NZ$0.135 cents per share will be paid on 8 October 2019.

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz