Chorus : David Collins appointed as Chorus CFO

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

5 September 2018

David Collins appointed as Chorus CFO

Chorus has today announced that David Collins has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer from December 2018.

David has over 20 years' experience in finance and commercial roles covering businesses in Australia, the UK, Germany and the Middle East. He is currently Head of Finance & Regulation - Network at Aurizon, Australia's largest rail freight operator.

"We are delighted to have secured a CFO of David's calibre, who brings deep experience in regulated infrastructure and capital markets," said Kate McKenzie, Chorus CEO. "David's appointment completes the recent process of executive changes, and I am confident we have the right team to take Chorus forward as we focus on optimising today's business and innovating for growth."

David's previous roles at Aurizon include Vice President Finance & Group Treasurer and Group Financial Controller. He joined the company in 2010.

After completing a Bachelor of Commerce and qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte, David gained experience across a number of sectors including mining (BHP Billiton), construction, property development and property asset management (Brookfield Multiplex).

David also holds a Master of Business Administration.

Chorus' current CFO Andrew Carroll will complete his transition to his new role as GM Network and Field Management.

David will be based in Wellington.

Chorus Executive Team (from December 2018):

 CEO - Kate McKenzie

 Chief Financial Officer - David Collins

 GM Network and Field Management - Andrew Carroll

 GM Strategy and Business Operations - Vanessa Oakley

 Chief Customer Officer - Ed Hyde

 GM Customer Care - Jo Crawford

 General Counsel and Company Secretary - Elaine Campbell

 Chief Technology Officer - Ewen Powell

 GM Corporate Relations - Ian Bonnar

 GM People & Culture - Shaun Philp

