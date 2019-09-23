Log in
Chorus : Director Nomination and Retirement

09/23/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

24 September 2019

Director nomination and retirement

Sue Bailey nominated as a Chorus Director

Chorus has announced that its Board unanimously supports the nomination of Sue Bailey to stand for election as an independent non-executive director at its 2019 annual shareholders' meeting.

Patrick Strange, Chorus' chair, said the Board supported Sue's appointment following an extensive search.

"Sue has spent her career in the telecommunications market, working for high profile companies such as Telstra, Virgin Mobile Australia/Virgin Mobile USA, and most recently for Optus where she was a member of the executive leadership team.

From 2014 to July this year Sue was the executive lead accountable for Program Spring, a large scale digitisation and transformation project to replace over 30 billing and customer care systems for Optus covering mobility, telephony, broadband and entertainment services."

Patrick Strange said that "Sue's extensive experience in telecommunications and governance will further complement and strengthen the Board's existing skill set."

Sue says "I am pleased to have been nominated and want to thank the directors of the Chorus Board for their support. If elected by shareholders I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to help Chorus keep New Zealand new. Chorus has an important role to play in New Zealand's future, as better broadband underpins so much of what the country wants to achieve economically and in the broader community."

Anne Urlwin to retire as Chorus Director

Chorus has today announced that Anne Urlwin has advised she will step down from the Board at Chorus' 2019 annual shareholders' meeting.

Anne is a founding director, having been on the Board since Chorus' establishment in 2011.

"It has been a privilege contributing to the success of Chorus, a company critical to New Zealand's future in an increasingly digital world," said Anne Urlwin.

"Over the last eight years Chorus has navigated some very challenging times, including enormous regulatory uncertainty, whilst also successfully undertaking one of the largest civil engineering and technology projects in New Zealand's history.

I believe I am standing down with the company in good shape, and the opportunity for a more suitable regulatory environment, increased broadband investment over the longer term, and the current rollout of fibre vastly exceeding original expectations.

I would like to thank my fellow Board members and management for their efforts and contributions in helping Chorus to position itself for a bright future," she said.

Chorus chair Patrick Strange thanked Anne for her significant contribution to Chorus.

"Anne steps down with the best wishes of the rest of the Board and our thanks for her hard work, insights and very valuable contribution to Chorus."

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Nathan Beaumont

Stakeholder Communications Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4352

Mobile: +64 (21) 243 8412

Email: Nathan.Beaumont@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 21:01:02 UTC
