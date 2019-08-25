Chorus : Kate McKenzie to step down as Chorus CEO

Chorus Limited

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

26 August 2019

Kate McKenzie to step down as Chorus CEO

Chorus has today announced that Kate McKenzie is to step down as CEO and Managing Director at the end of 2019.

Kate was named as Chorus CEO in December 2016. She does not anticipate taking any other executive roles.

"With the announcement of Chorus' full year results today, Kate has advised the Board of her intention to return home to Australia at the end of the year," said Chorus Chair Patrick Strange. "The Board has been considering succession planning for some time, and the process to appoint a successor is underway. We will consider internal and external candidates for the role.

"The Board would like to thank Kate for the superb work she has done leading Chorus. We are well placed to take advantage of the opportunities ahead as we move from building the fibre network to operating it, thanks to her tenure and leadership. We are sorry to see her go but understand her desire to spend more time with her Sydney-based family. She will leave with our very best wishes and thanks for a job well done.

"Kate and the Board are committed to an orderly transition, as she remains focused on maintaining the progress made to date and leading the excellent leadership team that is in place, while her successor is selected."

During Kate's leadership, Chorus has undertaken a major transformation, which has delivered material improvements in efficiency and customer experience.

For example, nearly three quarters of fibre installations are now completed in a single technician visit, which avoids the need for a separate scoping visit, and reduces the effort required from customers to get their fibre connected.

Overall customer satisfaction has increased significantly and Chorus technicians are consistently rated as the most positive component of the overall fibre ordering and installation experience.

Demand for fibre has continued to burgeon, with a record 33,000 orders in July 2019. The majority of Chorus' broadband connections are now on fibre, and Chorus has lifted the volume of fibre connections delivered from around 12,000 monthly in June 2016 to more than 26,000 in July 2019.